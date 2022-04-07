Top 10 Best solar light bulbs Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: Flyhoom 2 Pack Rechargeable LED Light Bulb with Remote, Portable USB Camping Light Bulbs for Camping, Hiking, Indoors, Power Outage, USB or Solar Recharge Support
- The solar light relies on solar energy, which is clean, endless and environment-friendly
- Ideal home lighting, camping, cooking, working, reading, emergency and blackouts.
- Solar panel, home electricity charging.the solar panel also can be used as the charger for mobilephone
- Energy Saving,Long Life Expectancy,Low Power Consumption,Rechargeable
- 2 Year Warranty,If the Light Can Not Work OK,We Will Offer You One New Free In 48 Hours After We Get Your Confirmed information
- 【SOLAR POWERED】 The Solar Bulb Light is energy-saving, can be charged by infinite sunlight. The Solar panel can be fixed on the roof or any place with sufficient sunlight, the waterproof 3.5M wire can be introduced into a room, and the DC connector can be plugged in the port for easy charging. In daytime, when there is sunshine, the solar panel absorbs the sunlight automatically, converting into electricity and storing into the battery; illuminating in the night, scattering the darkness.
- 【SIMPLE CHARGING】 The Solar bulb light has a 3.7V800mAh lithium battery, can be charged by either solar energy or a 5-8V AC adapter; full charge under continuous & effective sunlight in 8-10 hours, then it can work for 4 hours. When bulb is in charging, the red indicator will be shown at the top of bulbs.
- 【High Brightness】The bulb has a maximum brightness at 130LM, equivalent to a 3W energy saving lamp or 15W incandescent lamp; Full brightness for 4 hour at low power consumption. 【Sturdy Design】The bulb is made of ABS plastic, durable and shockproof. The light cover is thickened PC, not easy to be broken
- 【OVER-CHARGE & OVER-DISCHARGE PROTECTION】The built-in battery has the over-charge and over-discharge protection in its circuit. When it is fully charged, the circuit will stop charging automatically; when the battery continues to discharge until the voltage drops to 2.8V, the protection circuit will automatically cut off the power, to stop lighting, and protect the battery lifespan.
- 【Compact Size】The bulb size is quite small, so you can simply hang it onto the backpacks or in the tent, while going hiking or camping. The charged bulb can be used as a portable lighting. Its low weight can allow you take it anywhere as an emergency lighting when it is blackout
- Sensitive Detection: This A19 LED bulb works properly even in lighting fixtures or close to other fixtures by only detecting sunlight rather than other light sources
- Conserve Energy: This bulb automatically turns on at night and turns off at daytime, saving you the trouble of manual controls and saves energy when not needed
- Light up Every Corner: This A19 bulb can light up every dark corner thanks to its incredible 800lm output that puts an end to worrying about tripping and falling in the dark
- Wide Application: This bulb is a great match for porches, garages, gardens and outdoor lamps thanks to the common E26 base that lets it be used with all E26/E27 socket lighting fixtures
- Reliable Backup: This product is UL and Energy Star listed for outstanding quality. The hassle-fee 3-year unlimited warranty provides you with our excellent after-sales service
- 1.Power Off, Light On - Wonder Lighting rechargeable led bulb works as regular led bulb, when there is a power outage, our bulb still on, will light for up to 4-5 hours, you will never be left in dark again.
- 2.Multi-Function, Not Only Bulb - Wonder Lighting emergency led light bulb is portable, widely used as camping light, flashlight, hook light, warehouse light, etc.
- 3.Dual Functional Power Charging - This self-charging emergency light bulb can not only be charged by 85-265V AC power,but also can be charged by solar.When you are at home,you don’t need to fear for the power outages.And when you go out for camping,it can also be used for tent lighting.
- 4.Easy installation - These rechargeable light bulbs are screw in as ordinary LED bulbs (E27/E26). Each light comes with a holder hook, perfect for outdoor activity like camping
- 5.LONGER LIFESPAN - Tired of using light bulbs that burn out or flicker after just a few weeks of use? This LED battery light bulb is designed to work continuously for up to 50,000 hours.
- 【Easy charging】 3pc inner solar panels can be charged by solar power or AC85V-265V voltage charging
- 【Energy Saving】Includes E27 lighting fixture compatibility, 26pc high lumens LED beads, rechargeable 1200mah lithium battery that will provide 4-6 hours of light on full charge
- 【EASY TO USE】Twist on hook attachment and press the black switch on button,The bulbs compact size,You can take it anywhere with ease
- 【Waterproof and Durable】With a waterproof rating of IP65, you can safely use your light bulb even on rainy days,It is 8 life times longer than incandescent bulb
- 【Widely Used】It can be used indoors or outdoors for emergency lighting, power outages, camping, Night market, Exploring ,Mine lighting and more outdoor events
- 【 Dusk to Dawn LED Light Bulb 】 With the built-in photocell light sensor, the dusk till dawn light bulbs will work only during the darkest hours of the day and will automatically switch themselves off in the morning; no need to turn on/off the light physically; suitable for indoor and outdoor use
- 【 2700K Warm White & CRI 80+ Light 】 Soft white LED light bulb generates comfortable warm yellowish and calm glow; a popular choice for homes; suited for areas where you want to relax or entertain; high CRI 80+ (color rendering index) light is close to the sun’s value and makes colors appear richer, true and natural
- 【 Energy Efficiency 】 60 watt replacement uses only 9 watts of energy and produces about 800 lumens of light; consumes less power compared to traditional bulbs; lasts over 10,000 hours long life; cuts down your electric bill; UL and Energy Star approved
- 【 Improve House Security 】 The smart light sensing outdoor bulb will turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn automatically to deter intruders and prevent crime when you are away from your house on vacation or you are out overnight; increase the safety of your home
- 【 Widely Application 】Easy to install, simply screw it into a standard E26/27 light socket and leave the light switch on to provide supply electricity; perfect for front door, porch, courtyard, garage, hotel, street lamp, gardens, shopping malls, or any other places required accent lighting
- FLEXIBILITY AND CONVENIENCE: The wire is up to 3 meters. Versatile solar bulbs lights not just for outdoors use, you could even put the solar panel somewhere to get solar and hang the light bulb inside your house! Extra handy.
- EASY PORTABLE AND HANGING: Come with 1 solar powered light bulbs, each includes a hook so it’s easy to hang on backpacks, tree, camping tent or the patio. And you don’t need to worry about dropping or getting blown away. Perfect for outdoors use.
- BRIGHTNESS AND LONG BATTERI LIFE: Sized as a normal LED bulb but the it’s brightness up to 350 Lumens with 12 LED beads. And the light range is up to 100 sq ft. Great for camping, hiking, hunting, fishing, sos lights and etc.
- DURABLE AND WEATHER RESISTANCE: Crafted from super-durable ABS plastic. It’s durable to be used for 500, 000 hours in high-light mode. These solar bulbs can be used in many place but its not waterproof. Easy to charge via the solar panel (outside) or android charging cable (indoor).
- 24/7 SERVICE AND 2 YEARS WARRANTY: Let lampelc solar light bulbs help with the no electricity areas such as a shed, chicken coop, garage, emergency or power Outage. If the solar light bulbs does not work properly, we will offer you a new free one within 48 hours after we get your confirmation.
- 【Both USB & Solar Panel Charging】The Solar String Lights can be charged by the high-efficiency solar panel within 8 hours, or via the USB charging within 4 hours,charged anytime and anywhere regardless of the weather. Both indoor and outdoor can be used conveniently,lower power consumption, higher energy conversion.
- 【Dusk to Dawn & 5 Lighting Modes】These outdoor Solar String lights have a built-in sensor which makes it possible for the lights to turn on at night and turn off at dawn automatically. Also these lights support 5 lighting Modes: High/Low Brightness Mode, High/Low Flashing Mode, and Emergency Mode.
- 【IP65 Waterproof & 3 Installing Methods 】These solar garden lights are designed to be IP65 waterproof and made of solid materials that can withstand any weather like rain, heat, or snow. Shatterproof design for flexible views under inclement weather, suitable to work continuously for 365 days. And you can insert it into the field, fix it on the wall or get it secured with clips.
- 【High quality & Shatterproof 】JESLED 33ft solar string lights outdoor are crafted with heavy-duty weatherproof technology+14 shatterproof ABS Plastic bulbs, these are of high quality and never short circuit, perfect for outdoor lighting.
- 【2-Year Hassle-Free Warranty】We promise 2-year hassle-free warranty for this solar-powered string lights. If the light dead on arrival or you are not fully satisfied with the performance of this product, please feel free to reach us directly.
- This solar light relies on solar energy, which is clean, endless and environment-friendly. In daytime, when there is sunshine, connect the solar panel with led light bulb, the solar panel can convert the solar energy to electric energy and store it in the battery of solar led bulb. The charged bulb can be used as a mobile lighting lamp.
- Solar lamp charged by the solar powered panel or DC 5V USB cable, it can be used for 3-4 hours after fully charged.Lifespan is up to 5000H. How to charge with solar panel: Put solar panel outside under the sun and at the same time keep connect the bulb with cord for 5-8 hours, charging indicator is red, full charged still red.
- The photovoltaic panel is fixed in the roof or a place with sufficient sunlight, the wire is introduced into a room, and the plug is plugged in the port for charging ( a 5-8V charger can be used for charging as well) .
- Energy Saving, Long Life Expectancy, Low Power Consumption, Rechargeable. The system is mainly composed of solar panel, light source and battery.
- Wide Application: Ideal for home lighting, camping, cooking, working, reading, shed, chiken coops, emergency and blackouts,etc. Note: The solar light can be used in any weather, but it is not waterproof.
- Easy guided install: Neutral wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection
- Control from anywhere: Monitor your light status. Turn electronics on and off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app, whether you are at home, in the office or on vacation
- Voice control: Enjoy the hands-free convenience of controlling the lights in your home with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant; perfect for times when your hands are full or entering a dark room
- Scheduling: Use timer or countdown schedules to set your smart switch to automatically turn on and off while you're home or away. Enable ‘away mode’ to randomly switch on and off to trick potential intruders
- Trusted and reliable: Designed and developed in silicon valley, Kasa is trusted by over 4 million users. UL certified for safety use.
Our Best Choice: Flyhoom 2 Pack Rechargeable LED Light Bulb with Remote, Portable USB Camping Light Bulbs for Camping, Hiking, Indoors, Power Outage, USB or Solar Recharge Support
Product Description
Flyhoom USB Rechargeable LED Light Bulb with Clip Hook – Q & A
1. Question: Can the remote operate multiple lights bulbs simultaneously?
Answer: Yes, you can operate 3-5 led bulbs via one remote control.
2. Question: Charging time and Working time?
Answer: It will be fully charged about 4-6 hours via USB cable, working time is 5-15 hours.
3. Question: Is the rechargeable light bulb waterproof for outdoor using?
Answer: NO, Its not waterproof. But great for camping tent and backpacker.
Specifications：
Voltage: DC-5VMaterial: PETColor: DaylightLED Beads: 20 pcs 2835Color TEMP: 4800K-5000KBattery: IncludeBulb size: 7.8 x 2.36 inBulb weight: 93 g/ 3.35 ozRemote size: 3.35×1.57×0.27 inUSB cord: 50 cm/1.64 ft
Flyhoom Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb with Clip Hook
Multipurpose, Portable and Lightweight
1, 4 Lighting Modes and 4 Kinds of Timer Set
High brightness: 180 lumen, lasting for 4-5 hrsMedium brightness: 100 lumen, lasting for 8-10 hrsLow brightness: 20 lumen, lasting for 13-15 hrsSOS brightness: 100 lumen, lasting for 6 hrs
2, Auto-off timer set: 15 min/ 30 min/ 1 h/ 4 h
Notice：The above working time is tested at Full Power
Do not disassemble.
Charge the USB rechargeable light bulb before use.
This rechargeable light bulb is Non-Waterproof.
The brightness of this USB light bulb will slowly dim over time.
The brightness of each mode will change to nightlight mode (20lm) at the last 2 hrs.
USB Recharge Fit Anywhere
This rechargeable light bulb designed with USB input port and comes with a USB cable. Charge time by USB are 4-5 hours.
The indicator light from red to green indicates the bulb lamp is fully charged.
Make More Easy with 1 Click
The remote control distance are 6-8 meters, all you need is hang it and then press the button.
Great for outdoor environment, indoor lighting and no electricity areas.
1 flyhoom USB light bulb can be light up around 100 sqft.
Portable and Long Lasting
Designed with Auto Off Timer Set, Just press time button of 15 min, 30 min, 1 h or 4 h, The rechargeable light bulb will auto off when you leave or rest.
Cycle Mode Button: High-Medium-Low-SOS-Off
Flyhoom USB Rechargeable Emergency LED Light Bulb with Clip Hook
Modes
4
4
4
5
4
Lumens
40-180
40-180
20-180
50-280
50-280
Working time
4-15h
4-15h
4-20h
6-18h
6-24h
LED Beads
20
20
20
36
24
Accessories
Remote & USB cable
Remote & USB cable
Remote & USB cable
Remote & USB cable
Remote & Solar panel
Most Choose
✓
✓
Buy With
✓
✓
Portable & Hangable: This rechargeable led light bulb is designed with a locked carabiner and a remote that allows placement in any environment and make for easier portability and hanging.
4 Lighting Modes & Timer: High/ 180lm, Medium/ 100lm, Low/ 40lm, SOS/ 100lm. Working time: 4-6H/ 8-10H/ 13-15H/ 6H. AUTO-OFF Timer Set: 15 min,30 min,1h and 4h. Control distance by remote are 6-8 m.
Long Lsating, Up To 15H: Compact in design with a weight of 3.35oz, Easy to put into any backpack or even your pocket, Easy to charge by any Android USB cable or 5V solar panel.
Non-Waterproof: This rechargeable emergency light bulb can be used in any weather. Ideal for Home Bedroom, Garage Warehouse, Car Truck, Camping Hiking, Emergency and Blackouts,etc.
Your satisfaction is our #1 priority. 1-year warranty & 30-day return refund guarantee. All Flyhoom USB rechargeable light bulbs are certified by FCC, CE, ROHS, order now.