Top 10 Best solar light bulbs Reviews

Flyhoom USB Rechargeable LED Light Bulb with Clip Hook – Q & A

1. Question: Can the remote operate multiple lights bulbs simultaneously?

Answer: Yes, you can operate 3-5 led bulbs via one remote control.

2. Question: Charging time and Working time?

Answer: It will be fully charged about 4-6 hours via USB cable, working time is 5-15 hours.

3. Question: Is the rechargeable light bulb waterproof for outdoor using?

Answer: NO, Its not waterproof. But great for camping tent and backpacker.

Specifications：

Voltage: DC-5VMaterial: PETColor: DaylightLED Beads: 20 pcs 2835Color TEMP: 4800K-5000KBattery: IncludeBulb size: 7.8 x 2.36 inBulb weight: 93 g/ 3.35 ozRemote size: 3.35×1.57×0.27 inUSB cord: 50 cm/1.64 ft

Flyhoom Rechargeable Emergency LED Bulb with Clip Hook



Multipurpose, Portable and Lightweight

1, 4 Lighting Modes and 4 Kinds of Timer Set

High brightness: 180 lumen, lasting for 4-5 hrsMedium brightness: 100 lumen, lasting for 8-10 hrsLow brightness: 20 lumen, lasting for 13-15 hrsSOS brightness: 100 lumen, lasting for 6 hrs

2, Auto-off timer set: 15 min/ 30 min/ 1 h/ 4 h

Notice：The above working time is tested at Full Power

Do not disassemble.

Charge the USB rechargeable light bulb before use.

This rechargeable light bulb is Non-Waterproof.

The brightness of this USB light bulb will slowly dim over time.

The brightness of each mode will change to nightlight mode (20lm) at the last 2 hrs.

USB Recharge Fit Anywhere

This rechargeable light bulb designed with USB input port and comes with a USB cable. Charge time by USB are 4-5 hours.

The indicator light from red to green indicates the bulb lamp is fully charged.

Make More Easy with 1 Click

The remote control distance are 6-8 meters, all you need is hang it and then press the button.

Great for outdoor environment, indoor lighting and no electricity areas.

1 flyhoom USB light bulb can be light up around 100 sqft.

Portable and Long Lasting

Designed with Auto Off Timer Set, Just press time button of 15 min, 30 min, 1 h or 4 h, The rechargeable light bulb will auto off when you leave or rest.

Cycle Mode Button: High-Medium-Low-SOS-Off

Flyhoom USB Rechargeable Emergency LED Light Bulb with Clip Hook



Modes

4

4

4

5

4

Lumens

40-180

40-180

20-180

50-280

50-280

Working time

4-15h

4-15h

4-20h

6-18h

6-24h

LED Beads

20

20

20

36

24

Accessories

Remote & USB cable

Remote & USB cable

Remote & USB cable

Remote & USB cable

Remote & Solar panel

Most Choose

✓

✓

Buy With

✓

✓

Portable & Hangable: This rechargeable led light bulb is designed with a locked carabiner and a remote that allows placement in any environment and make for easier portability and hanging.

4 Lighting Modes & Timer: High/ 180lm, Medium/ 100lm, Low/ 40lm, SOS/ 100lm. Working time: 4-6H/ 8-10H/ 13-15H/ 6H. AUTO-OFF Timer Set: 15 min,30 min,1h and 4h. Control distance by remote are 6-8 m.

Long Lsating, Up To 15H: Compact in design with a weight of 3.35oz, Easy to put into any backpack or even your pocket, Easy to charge by any Android USB cable or 5V solar panel.

Non-Waterproof: This rechargeable emergency light bulb can be used in any weather. Ideal for Home Bedroom, Garage Warehouse, Car Truck, Camping Hiking, Emergency and Blackouts,etc.

Your satisfaction is our #1 priority. 1-year warranty & 30-day return refund guarantee. All Flyhoom USB rechargeable light bulbs are certified by FCC, CE, ROHS, order now.