Top 10 Best solar led string Reviews

- 【 Super-Long 8-in-1 Solar Outdoor String Lights】: ( 4-Pack Total 288FT, Each String is 72FT ) Solar Lights Outdoor String with Upgraded LED Bulbs. 8 Lighting Modes & Auto On/Off & Memory Function, Higher Solar Powered Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery(1800mah).
- 【Widely Used Solar Christmas Lights Outdoor Waterproof】: This solar patio lights is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor balcony lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- NOTES* : 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will be charged automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
- Ideal Solar Outdoor Lights: 27 ft long durable string lights with 12 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 20" between bulbs, 6' from solar panel to the first bulb. The lighted portion is 20 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Patio Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs: Brightech’s Ambience Pros hanging string light has our WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Flexible Installation & Widely used Patio Lights: Solar patio lights string don't need an outlet, place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Brightech outdoor decorative bistro lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc.
- Elegant Romantic Ambiance: Brightech outdoor LED string lights use vintage Edison Bulbs. Install this hanging lights string as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. Make your outdoor space to be an enticing, relaxing and soothing retreat with Brightech LED outdoor lights. 3000K soft white lights are bright enough to grill and eat. Enjoy until late: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight.
- Brightech's 2 Year Solar Warranty: We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and offer a full 2-year warranty for all our solar powered string lights. This will cover you if the lights or solar panel stop working within 2 years or if there are any defects within those 2 years.
- Super brilliant solar powered led string lights: 2 pack 33 feet long string with 100 super bright led bulbs, with steady 360 degree viewing angle which illuminate in every direction. Led string lights produce a warm white soft glow which lend a festive touch to varied areas such as lamp box, porch, garden, yard, patio, balcony and more
- IP65 waterproof functionality: These solar twinkle lights are solidly engineered to stand any weather, either rain, sun, or snow. All the components are IP65 waterproof enabled, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage without any worry of short circuit or weather damage(can't be immersed in water)
- 8 impressive lighting modes: Beautiful, bright, and brilliant lighting modes which include combination, waves, sequential, slow glow, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady-on are exceptional in creating different aesthetic atmosphere within your environment. Decorate anywhere without harmful extension cords
- High efficiency solar powered fairy lights: the factory equipped sophisticated and adjustable solar panel plus the inbuilt rechargeable battery makes it highly efficient without the need for battery or electricity. Powered by solar energy, this light will lights up automatically at night and off during the day, work up to 8 to 10 hours after full charge
- Diy copper lights string: Flexible and shapable copper wire can be properly twisted and shaped to the patterns you desired, or wrapped around greenery, plants, flowers and shrubs, come with gift box, a wonderful gift for friend or yourself
- 【Highly Efficient -powered Panel】Brightever 4-pack LED string lights are equipped with 4 durable panels which can convert sunlight directly into electricity. That is to say, these string lights use renewable energy, effectively saving the environment and dramatically reducing your electricity bills. You can use these string lights anywhere, any time. They can give off impressive lighting effects for 10 hours if fully charged at daytime
- 【Eight Romantic Lighting Modes】These solar string lights feature eight lighting modes, including steady on, combination, in waves, sequential, slow-glow, chasing, slow fade and twinkle. Different lighting settings produce different lighting atmosphere. So you could choose your preferred lighting mode to decorate your home in special festivals or brighten up the exterior of your home at night
- 【Create Unique Lighting Effects for Your Space】Apart from the eight impressive lighting modes mentioned above, it also should be noted that these string lights are flexible and bendable. Therefore, you could design your own lighting style by reshaping these fairy string lights. For example, you can shape the string lights into a big star and put it on top of your Christmas tree at Christmas
- 【Ideal for Both Indoor and Outdoor Use】Undergoing a series of strict tests, Brightever string lights can withstand all kinds of extreme weathers, including extremely hot or cold temperatures, snowy winter and rainy days. So they must be your best choice about outdoor string lights. Surprisingly, you also can use them to improve your living places. These indoor string lights can add an exquisite and warm touch to your home
- 【You Have Brightever's Words】 We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and care every feedback of you and cherish every time to make you a perfect purchase experience!
- 💡【Extra-long String & 8 Light Modes 】Each string is 72 feet long and includes 200 tiny LED lights. There are 8 light modes in total—waves, combination, fading, fireflies, chasing, twinkle, steady-on, and fade slowly-—available for you to create lighting effect as desired.
- 💡【Solar-powered LED String Lights】These upgraded string lights don’t require any electrical outlets and help drop your electricity bills a lot by harnessing the sunlight as power source. Super handy to use for it automatically turns on when night comes and turns off when sun rises. Spare the manual operation to switch it on and off every day. The fully charged solar panel is able to keep the lights shining for 10 hours, long enough for you to enjoy all-night parties with your friends.
- 💡【Weatherproof Twinkle Lights for Outdoor Use】These outdoor string lights boast weatherproof technology to withstand all weather conditions like high heat, rain, snow, high heat and strong wind.
- 💡【High-grade Materials】Durable silver wires attached with super-bright LED beads won’t break if dropped, stepped on or blown around in the wind. Perfect decorative soft lights for porch, patio, backyard, balcony, deck, pool area, tree, garden post and etc.
- 💡【Super Easy to Install】You surely will enjoy the ease of putting on the string lights for the highly flexible silver wire can be easily bent into any shapes you want and wrapped around trees, fences or any other objects. The solar panels can be either mounted on the wall or plugged into the grass to get sunlight exposure. Considerably all necessary mounting accessories are included in the package for instant use.
- Durable LED Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights: 48 ft long string lights with 15 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 3' between bulbs and between the solar panel and first bulb. The lit portion is 42 feet long. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- 【Large&High Efficient Solar Panel】The first solar string light which has built-in tempered glass for solar panel to ensure excellent charging performance in low-light. the 5W Monocrystalline silicon which is up to 20.5% Conversion Rate,it's more durable and suitable for long-term use.
- 【Auto Turn on/off】Baxstel outdoor solar string lights has built-in light sensor which control the light automatically to turns on at night and off at dawn.
- 【Perfect shatterproof Led Bulbs】Baxstel 50Ft outdoor string lights for patio are crafted with heavy-duty weathertight technology + SHATTERPROOF PLASTIC 16 hanging LED bulbs. These lights are waterproof and the rubberized, flexible cord is thicker than a traditional cord.
- 【IP65 Waterproof】Baxstel solar string lights are solidly engineered to stand any weather - either rain, sun, or snow. All the components are IP65 waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor usage without any worry of short circuit or weather damage.
- 【18 Months Warranty】We offer 18months quality guarantee for Baxstel solar led string lights. Please feel free to contact us if have any quality problem or have some advice, we will supply you with a satisfactory solution.
- ✅【Unique 3-Color In 1 Dimmable Solar String Lights】Here is 2700K warm white/4000K neutral white/5000K daylight white--3 in 1 solar string lights outdoor. 4 Level timer function(30min/60min/120min/240min), will auto-off as you need. Besides, these outdoor string lights solar powered provide smooth 4-level brightness dimming experience from 25% to 100%, create a great ambiance for all your needs. Just using the included remote controllers, no need to buy dimmers anymore!
- ✅【4400mAh Large-Capacity Solar Panel & USB Charging】Our solar outdoor patio string lights can last 8-10 hours i.e. 8 hours of direct sunlight. 6 hours charging via USB can be complementary when there is no sufficient sunlight(2 USB cables included). A 180-degree adjustable panel allows you to get the maximum sun exposure. Absolutely, these solar patio lights will auto off at dawn and auto on at night. Attention: please do FIRST press the main power switch on the back of solar panel before using.
- ✅【Commercial Grade IP65 Weather-Resist】The solar yard string lights are IP65 shatterproof & waterproof, made of durable plastic Edison bulbs much safer than glass bulbs. The bulbs are S14 shaped, E26 standard base, 3.19feet bulb spacing; Bulbs lifespan: 25000+ hours, can withstand extreme temperatures, rainy, windy, or damp climates, perfect for long-time indoor/outdoor use. Each bulb light always stays cool to touch even after hours of use.
- ✅【Widely Indoor & Outdoor Application】Package contains 2 pack 48ft solar string lights outdoor; Each strand with 15 LED hanging bulbs; 2pcs solar panels with 2 stakes & 2 clips,3pcs remote controllers; 5 Extra bulbs; 2 USB charing cables and user manual. Our solar power string lights don't need an outlet, just freely decorate your backyard, patio, garden, bistro, porch, balcony, also perfect for any holiday celebration, wedding, birthday, Christmas, New Year, party, family reunion, etc.
- ✅【Flexible Installation & 2-Year Free Warranty】You can place the solar panel anywhere with the included stake and clamp. The ring over each bulb takes hooks or guide wire -connect all for a straight-line look or just for a scalloped look. If any problems with the solar patio lights outdoor, please contact us via your order, we will arrange the new replacement solar string lights outdoor/or full refund for your satisfaction.
- ❤【Zero Running Costs】Compared to other string lights that may add up quite a lot to the electricity bill, FMART solar panel patio light will save you money and energy, too. Not only no operating cost but also easy repair and low maintenance cost
- ❤【Long Lifespan】The solar outdoor hanging lights with advanced waterproof technology, the light string will work for 6 hours a day after being fully charged on a sunny day, and it will store the unused electricity for a rainy day, perfectly suitable for outdoor environments
- ❤【Simple Setup】Solar string lights are easy to set up. There are no outdoor outlets or extension cords needed to plug outdoor lights into, which makes them safe to install
- ❤【Wide Application】The solar cafe outdoor lights are perfectly suitable for any lighting occasion. Therefore, solar backyard lights are the best choice for porch, garden, pool, party, camping, market, balcony
- ❤【Low Environmental Impact】Last but definitely not least, solar camping string lights have a reduced carbon footprint. Not only solar yard string lights are highly efficient but they also use pure, natural energy coming directly from the sun（NOTE: CANNOT CONNECTABLE & NOT INCLUDE DIMMER）
- PREMIUM QUALITY SOLAR STRING LIGHTS: Wireless solar string lights are made of waterproof, shatterproof bulbs that can withstand any weather conditions, doesn't break or damaged easily and will surely last for years of use. Longer string length of 13.6m which can provide a wider and brighter lights in the whole porch.
- COZY ENVIRONMENT AT HOME & Outdoor: Either having a cozy or romantic evening at home with your wife, girlfriend or family or throwing fun night party? We got your back! With 4 lighting modes which give steady lights, slow flash, quick flash, pulsating lights. Everything you need to lights up your evening events at home or outdoor. Just hang it out on the trees, gate, post or camp tent.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT BRIGHT LED BULBS: Forget about electricity cost and use MagicPro Solar Strings lights that is Powered by sunlight during the day, it illuminates for up to 8 hours with a full charge (solar panel require a continuous charge for 6-8 hours). The working time varies with the intensity of sunlight, location and weather conditions.
- WEATHERPROOF FAIRY LIGHTS DECORATION: Waterproof IPX5 solar string lights is definitely a good choice for outdoor areas lighting decoration for holidays, birthdays, wedding, other evening parties & celebrations. It can adorn your patio, garden, backyard, lawn, balcony, porch, entrance door and much more. Our LED string lights are flexible and useful, making your holiday a sparkling one, totally different from the past!
- WORRY FREE & PROTECT YOUR INVESTMENT! We pride ourselves on providing 100% Satisfaction and great customer service for our loyal community. We created our Solar Powered String Lights with extra care to deliver the coziest environment at home. You can add to your cart with total peace of mind, knowing that if you aren’t 110% happy with your purchase, we will CHANGE IT or provide you a FULL refund.
Solar Outdoor LED String Light with 15+2（spares）Shatterproof Vintage Edison Bulbs, 48FT Commercial LED String Lights with 3-Light Modes Weatherproof Strand for Café/Yard/Gazebo/Backyard/Porch/Garden
✅【Commercial Quality IP65 Weather-Resist】The out of doors string lights solar powered are produced of robust and adaptable rubber strands with shatterproof LED plastic bulbs that are sturdier than classic glass bulbs.Bulbs lifespan: 25000+ several hours, can endure extreme temperatures, wet, windy, or damp climates, fantastic for prolonged-time indoor/outside use. Just about every bulb gentle generally stays neat to touch even right after hrs of use.
✅【3 Lightning Modes】 The outside solar string lights have 4 lightning modes，such as constant light，slow flash，ranging from speedy flash and to the breath gentle.
✅【Widely Indoor & Outdoor Application】 Our photo voltaic power string lights do not have to have an outlet, just freely enhance your yard, patio, backyard, bistro, porch, balcony, also best for any holiday break celebration, marriage ceremony, birthday, Xmas, New Yr, occasion, family reunion, and so on.
✅【Flexible Set up & 2-Yr Totally free Warranty】You can area the solar panel anywhere with the involved stake and clamp. If any complications with the photo voltaic patio lights outside, you should get hold of us through your buy, we will prepare the new alternative photo voltaic string lights out of doors/or comprehensive refund for your fulfillment.
