Top 10 Best solar led path lights Reviews

Product Description

Solar Brick Landscape Path Light



Solar Paver 12 LED Landscape Light, Cool White

With the assistance of LED and green solar technology, these luminous, durable pavers will require little to no maintenance. Place them, turn them on, and let the sun do all the work. An interior solar panel recharges the battery throughout the day, turning the light on automatically at dusk, and offering you a warm glow well into the evening. The pavers have many uses place them among bricks in your driveway, patio, or pathway, or embed them in decorative stones.

What’s Included In the Box?

(1) 4″ x 8″ Ice Solar Brick (Cool White) | (1) AA NI-MH Rechargeable Battery (Installed) | (1) Allen Wrench for Removing the Top Panel | Product Manual

Product Specifications:

Number of LED’s per Brick: 12

Power Source: Solar

Battery Type: AA 1000mAh Ni-MH Rechargeable

LED Color: Cool White 2700 Kelvin

Wattage: 0.16W

Material: Glass & Plastic

Water & Weather Resistant

Switch Options: ON/OFF

VERSATILE:

This Solar Brick is versatile in design and meant to be placed in the ground (recessed). No wires or installation needed, simply turn ON and place bricks in gardens, entryways, patios, driveways and backyards for instant enjoyment.Each solar powered stake light emits 20 lumens of bright, cool white light through elegant, rippled glass.

WEATHERPROOF & WATERPROOF:

Constructed from durable resin (plastic), these brick lights are built to be recessed in the ground and withstand hot weather, rain, mist and moisture. | Please note: This solar brick is NOT submersible and isn’t guaranteed to withstand extreme weather conditions such as hurricanes and tornadoes.

RECHARGEABLE:

With the sun’s help, these lights will charge during the day and automatically turn ON at dusk. These bricks should run for 6-8 hours a night if the battery is fully charged during the day (about 8 hours of direct sun-light).A built-in, crystal solar panel charges during the day and automatically turns on at night.

EASY TO SET UP:

Each brick includes an embedded solar panel with a rechargeable AAA 700mAh Ni-MH battery which will automatically charge by day and turn ON at dusk.

CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GUARANTEED ✓ – LampLust is looking out for your satisfaction. Please call or contact our US based support team through seller messages for all questions or concerns. This Cool White Recessed 8×4 Solar Brick has a 90-day warranty.

