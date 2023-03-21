Top 10 Best solar led motion sensor light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Specification



Watts:60WSolar panel:6V/9W/ MONOLighting time: 1~2day Battery potential:10000mAh

Motion Sensor Operate -Help save Electrical power



Cost at daytime lit up at night instantly. The irradiation vary is about 780sq.ft.

How to use the distant?



12 hrs with Motion Sensor / ResetTurn off just after 3 several hours with movement sensor manner —the ball flash greenTurn off just after 5 hours with motion sensor mode —The ball flash inexperienced)Initially 3 hrs (no sensor) + upcoming 9several hours ( sensor)—The ball flash eco-friendly+red ballFirst 5 several hours (no sensor) + up coming 7several hours (sensor) —The ball flash green+pink ballFull brightness/ fifty percent brightness12 several hours with no sensor (flash purple)Convert on —The light was turned off by distant manage last timeTurn off

Gain

Change the brightness

Established the regular gentle time

Save engery with radar mode

Product particulars



Suggest installation Peak

< 16.4 ft for 60 watts

< 18 ft for 90 watts

< 20 ft for 120 watts

The radar sensing range:20ft

Packing included

Solar Lamp x 4Bracket x 4Screws x 32Metal sheet x 4Remote Control x 4

Easy installation

Drill 4 holes as per the location of the holes of bracketKnock the screws into holes and loosen the screws nuts.Fix the bracket with screws nutsInstall the light on the bracket

Suitable for multiple situations



Solar light for park

This street area and parking lot lighting alternative system is one complete unit -making this product fast and easy to install, no wiring,no leakage ,no electrocity bill.

Solar Packing lots light

Solar panels convert solar energy into electricity.High-brightness LED lamp beads, energy saving, even light, longer-lasting.

Solar light for shop

You can mounted on Outdoor wall or pole in Plaza, Park, Garden, Courtyard, Street, Walkway, Pathway, Campus, Farm, Perimeter Security, etc…

Yard lights

Easy installation, maintenance-free dependable operation without the need for wiring or trench. Rustproof, waterproof .

【HIGH BIRGHTNESS& WIDE LIGHT AREA】The solar pole lights outdoor equipped with 120PCS high quality LED,very Bright.10000mAH large capacity lithium battery which can be used continuously for 1-2 days with radar mode.

【MOTION &LIGHT SENSOR】The dusk to dawn security light charging during the day and light up at night automatically. Constantly light, motion sensor, brightness all can be customized by remote control.

【WATERPROO& DURABLE】The packing lots light made by durable ABS material and can withstand all kinds of outside bad weather conditions. The working temperature is -50℉-140℉. The recommended installation height is 13~16.4ft.

【MULTIPLE CHOICE &WORRY -FREE WARRANTY】:We have size in 60 watts,90 watts,120 watt,2 pack as well.1 Year warranty for this solar area lights ,all accesorries are included,if anyting goes wrong,pls feel free to contact us for full refund or free replacement.

So you had known what is the best solar led motion sensor light in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.