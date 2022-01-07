Top 10 Best solar led motion light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solar Lights Outdoor with Motion Sensor



If your 138 LED Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Security Wall Light is not bright once you receive it, please do not worry, just have not enough power, please expose the solar panel under the sunlight to charge,the sun lights don’t bright at daytime.

Super Bright, Lighting Each Corner



Solar outdoor light with adjustable three head



1.Solar flood light with 138pcs high quality LED chip,6500K brightness,give you a best outdoor/indoor lighting experience.

2.Separate solar charge panel with 16Ft connection cord,charging is no longer restricted by the venue,charging anytime, anywhere

3.Solar security light made of good quality ABS material and PC,not harmful to the environment, energy saving and durable.

4.Outdoor solar motion lights with motion detected function,has remote control and three modes,can use the remote control to adjust to your favorite mode.

5.IP65 Waterproof rating, can deal with various extreme weather.

6.Solar spot light with three rotatable heads, each can be folded as you need, maximum illumination range can up to 1000sq ft.

Ultra Bright

138 LEDs solar flood lights with motion sensor equips with the 360° rotatable design,this security light illuminates on 3 sides with 270° wide lighting angle, give you great vision at night. It is the best choice for your outside usage like garage, front door,yard, parking lot, entryway, entrance, driveway, patio, fence,basement, outside wall etc.

More Flexible

360°adjustable,in order to cover a wide area and meet your needs for different lighting angles and areas, our solar spot lights are designed with motion sensor has three adjustable head, you can adjust it with your needs, the maximum illumination range can up to 1000sq ft.

IP65 Waterproof

Made of high quality ABS material, working temperature range -49-185℉with ipx65 waterproof, not afraid of severe weather such as rain, snow and hail,storm, working life more than 50000 times on and off, high efficiency and energy saving, provide an over 50000 hours life.

More practical

The solar motion sensor light comes with a longer cable length of 15 ft and can be placed almost anywhere around your house. Also with remote control function: one remote can control multiple lights, you can easily select different modes to meet your different requirements. NOTE: The solar panel has light sensor, if the charging panel feels sufficient light, the solar outdoor light will not light up.

Large capacity

The Solar outdoor garage lighting are built with 2400mAh Large Battery Capacity, this Solar LED Light will be charged auto in daytime and working in darkness,charging 8 hours working last for 8-10 hours.

Working Way

Solar powered motion lights will automatic charging at daytime,light up outdoor at dark,perfect to light up your front door,backyard, garage, porch, entryways, barn, shop, alley,wall,etc.

Solar motion light specification:



Quantity: 2 PackLED beads: 138pcsBrightness: 1500 LMsColor Temperature: 6500K(Cool White) Power: 7WRendering Index (CRI): CRI >70Material: High Quality ABSWaterproof rating: IP65

Warm Tips



1. Please make sure the solar panel is directly exposed to the sun.

2. Please noted that the solar motion light is effected by different weather

3.Please noted that the solar sensor lights will not light when the solar panel sense the brightness.

[Motion Sensor & 3 Modes Remote Control]:Outdoor solar motion lights with motion detected function, has remote control and three modes, 1.Motion Sensor Mode,light at 100% brightness when body comes and it is off after 15s when body moves;2.Dim Light + Motion Activated Mode, light will be triggered at 100% brightness by motion detection and 30% brightness when body moves out of sensor range;3.Stay On Mode,this mode provides 30% brightness continuous light for 6-8 hours regardless of motion.[Separate Solar Panel & Widely Used]: Solar outdoor lights adopt split solar panels with 15ft wire for a different location,place in anywhere with direct sunlight to recharge and store solar power.Solar flood light can be widely used at porch,entryway,patio,wall,lawn, pathway,garage,front door,porches, lawns, driveway,backyards, etc.[IP65 Waterproof & All-Weather Resistant]:Our solar wall security lights adopt high-quality heat-resistant materials and have IP65 waterproof rating.Can work normally in rainy, sleet or snowy weather.It’s specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.[Easy to Install & After-Sale Services]:Our two bright led solar security spot lights are easy to install,we provide 12 months warranty,welcome to contact us when you meet any problems.

