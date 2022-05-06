Top 10 Best solar led lighting Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specifications:

Material: Plastic

LED Count: 300 pcs

Light Color: Multicolor

Waterproof: IP66

Power Source: Solar Poweded

Solar Panel: 4.5 V 250 MA

Battery: 1 x 18650-3.7 V 1200mAh Ni-MH Rechargeable Battery

Package Including: 1 x 300 LED Christmas Multicolor Solar Mini String Lights

Twinkle Star Solar Christmas String Lights

Tips:

1 . Turn the POWER button ON, then the solar panel can get recharged during the day, and lights can turn on automatically at night.

2 . As the charging effect of the solar panel depends on the sunlight, the LED lighting time is affected by weather, seasons, places, etc.

3 . Please cover the solar panel if you want it light up at daylight.

4 . Fully charged the solar panel under sunlight for 12 hours at the first time use.

5 . Remove the thin clear film from the solar panel, keep the panel clean and put it directly in the sun to get enough solar energy to charge.

6 . Do not twist or hammer the stake into the ground forcefully, otherwise it may result in the product damage.

7 . It is WATERPROOF, and can still use during rain and snow, but please avoid soaking in water for a long time.

8. Make sure there is no strong light source around the solar panel at night.

Widely Indoor/Outdoor Use



These solar Christmas string lights are perfect for indoor or outdoor lighting. Our String light can be connected to any Twinkle Star brand 29V/30V adapter for indoor use.

Weather Resistant

Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP66 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).

Solar Powered

Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 8-12 hours and suffices for 10 to 14 hours (Note: charging and working time will change depending on the weather), the lights automatically turn the light on at dusk and off at dawn.

8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function

8 lighting modes for you to choose: combination, in waves, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on. Comes with memory function, remember last setting automatically after turn off the power, no need to reset again.

