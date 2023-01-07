Top 10 Best solar led light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

We updated our solar light to this one according to the feedback from our customers for the previous one B07SJ7G5WZ.

This outdoor solar light has 3 working modes to satisfy your needs for a different place. The ON/OFF switch is much easier for users. Also, we updated the brightness to 1200 lumens since the old version got many complaints like hard to switch it on, not so bright …

3 Lighting Mode to Choose



ACTIVATE This Motion Sensor Solar Light Outdoor First when you got it, fully hide the Solar Panel with your hand to see if the light will on. If not, please put it under direct sunlight to charge it for 5-8 hours. Then check the light again.

Long Press the ON/OFF switch for 3-5 seconds to ACTIVATE the light to Mode 1: Off – Bright – Off (suggest for garage)

It will auto on when motion is detected, then auto off after 15s when there is no motion detected. Cycle in this way every night.

Lightly Press the ON/OFF switch the 2nd time to go to Mode 2: Dim – Bright – Dim (suggest for front door, porch, dog or cat’s house)

It will keep on a dim light and turns to bright light for 15s when motion is detected, then back to dim light if there are no motions. Cycle in this way every night.

Lightly Press the ON/OFF switch the 3rd time to go to Mode 3: Dim (suggest for house number, etc.)

It will stay on all night with the dim light. And auto-off when the dawn is coming. Cycle in this way every day.

Press the ON/OFF switch the 4th time to Totaly Off the light manually. Long press the switch again to activate the light to Mode 1.

Note: Please install this solar light face to the south and make sure the solar panel can get the good sunlight directly. Normally it can be fully charged in 8 hours under ideal bright sunlight.

Dusk to Dawn Motion Sensor Solar Light

It will Auto OFF at daytime to charge the inner battery under sunlight, it may take about 8-12hours to be fully charged(according to the weather). It will Auto ON at night to offer you brightness, it will work about 8-10 hours according to the working mode you choose.

120° Sensor Angel

The PIR sensor angel is 120°, it will be awaken when motions is detected within this range.

Max 32ft Detection

Only motions cuaused by someone/something with temperatures can awaken the motion sensor, such as human, pets, cars etc.

270° Wide Beam Angel

The light head and can be adjusted to meet your lighting needs, wide light or focus light.

Ultra Bright & Eco-friendly Solar Lights：Auto on at night / Auto off at sunrise, save your electricity bill! We used 181 LEDs in total to bring you 1200 lumens brightness. The 2 side heads and solar panel can be adjusted, you can adjust the bean angle to 270° max. This solar light with a unique wide-angle design offers a larger coverage of luminosity, you can adjust it to any angle you need.

Upgrade 2200mAh Rechargeable Battery – We chose a high storage battery of 2200mAh for this solar powered motion lights to let it have a long working time to meet your needs. For the solar panel, we used monocrystalline silicon which has a higher efficiency transit for battery charging. It will help to reduce the charging time to get it fully charged. This is very friendly for somewhere with a short sunshine duration.

All-Weather Resistant & Wildly Used：IP65 waterproof rating for this solar security light with motion sensor is specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. Perfect for outdoor use and can be used for driveway, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc. Stay safe with our solar lights outdoor motion sensor.

Wireless & Easy Installation – No annoying wires or adapters needed. You can install this solar motion lights outdoor yourself without hiring an electrician and paying them extra install fees. Only using the included screws to fix on any exterior wall constructed of all types of material including metal, wood, or plastic. Whenever you meet questions with our solar light, contact us to get prompt support in 24 hours.