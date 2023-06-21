Home » Air Conditioners » Top 10 Best solar laptop Reviews

Voltaic Systems – V88 Portable Laptop Power Bank 24,000mAh / 88Wh with USB-C PD Power Delivery | Solar Optimized External Laptop Battery Travel Charger for Laptops Compatible with MacBook Pro, & More


Our rating:4.5 out of 5 stars (4.5 / 5)



Check Price on Amazon


[ad_1]

Product Description

voltaic systems, external laptop battery, laptop power bankvoltaic systems, external laptop battery, laptop power bank

portable laptop battery, laptop power bank, external laptop batteryportable laptop battery, laptop power bank, external laptop battery

voltaic systems, external laptop battery, laptop power bankvoltaic systems, external laptop battery, laptop power bank

About Voltaic

A drained phone on a backpacking trip through Spain lead our founder to design the original solar backpack. Since then, we have committed ourselves to keeping our customers charged using high quality, reliable solar panels, solar chargers, and external battery packs.

Designed in Brooklyn

V88 Universal Laptop Battery with USB-C Power Delivery

High Performance Power On-the-Go

Charge your devices anywhere with the lightweight and powerful V88 Universal Laptop Battery by Voltaic. This 24,000mAh / 88Wh power bank will charge most laptops (including MacBook,Surface and USB-C laptops), drones, smartphones, tablets, and DSLR cameras away from the grid.

USB-C Power Delivery Port (up to 45W)

USB Quickcharge 3.0 Port

Hi-Voltage Laptop Port (12V, 16V, 19V, or 24V)

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systemsexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems

Laptop Compatibility

The V88 Laptop will provide an average of 1X charges to most computer models (including USB Type C laptops). Comes with 10 standard laptop adapters (see product images above for sizing). Can be used to charge MacBook or Surface laptops with optional 5.5×2.1mm to MagSafe or Surface adapter. New MacBooks with Thunderbolt, can charge directly from the USB-C PD port using their Apple provided USB-C to Thunderbolt cable.

Contact seller for details.

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systemsexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems

iPad, Tablet and Smartphone Compatibility

The V88 will provide 2.5-3X tablet charges or 7X smartphone charges when charged fully. Simply use your device’s standard USB or USB-C charging cable to charge directly from the V88 power bank.

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systemsexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems

DSLR Camera Compatibility

The V88 battery pack will charge a DSLR battery 4-5X using a USB Charging Cradle. Cradles are specific to you camera’s battery model and can be purchased directly via Amazon.

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systemsexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems

Drone Compatibility

The V88 external laptop battery will provide 1-2X full charges to most consumer aerial drone models using a car charger. Car chargers for your drone model are available on Amazon or direct from the manufacturer.

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systemsexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems

Laptops

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systemsexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems

Tablets & Smartphones

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systemsexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems

DSLR Cameras

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systemsexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems

Drones

usb-c pd battery, usb-c power delivery battery, usb-c laptop chargerusb-c pd battery, usb-c power delivery battery, usb-c laptop charger

Efficiently Charge Your Devices from USB-C Power Delivery

Designed to fit your device’s needs, the V88 Portable Laptop Battery now features a USB-C Power Delivery (USB-C PD) port for quickly and efficiently charging USB-C laptops on-the-go. This new technology allows for both maximum device compatibility and a faster charge rate. Most users will experience a full laptop charge in under 2 hours at charge rate of 45W using a USB-PD supported charging cable.

USB-C: 5V/3A

Key Features

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems, pass through battery packexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems, pass through battery pack

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems, travel batteryexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems, travel battery

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systemsexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems

external laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems, solar batteryexternal laptop battery, laptop power bank, voltaic systems, solar battery

Pass-through Charging

Charge your device and the Voltaic V88 power bank at the same time using Voltaic’s innovative pass-through charging.

Travel-Friendly

The V88 external laptop battery is in compliance with FAA guidelines on spare lithium ion batteries and may fly freely in your carry-on luggage.

User-Friendly LED Display

The easy-to-read LED display allows you to quickly see the battery’s power level as well as switch between the voltages of our hi-voltage laptop port.

Solar Optimized

Featuring high quality, li-polymer cells all Voltaic power banks are engineered to charge efficiently from solar or the included AC wall charger.

voltaic systems, external laptop battery, laptop power bankvoltaic systems, external laptop battery, laptop power bank

Always On Mode

What is Always On?

Voltaic’s signature Always On Mode allows you to keep the output of the power bank on continuously for an extended period of time. This is ideal for applications where the device is drawing little to no power.

How to switch to Always On:

Hold the Power Button down until the LED display flashesAllow display to flash through the voltage settings until it displays the text “Always On Mode” in the bottom right cornerRelease Power Button

How to return to Auto Off:

For everyday use or for long-term storage, we recommend Auto Off Mode. To switch back, simply double-tap the Power Button

Use Cases:

Time-Lapse Photography

IoT & Remote Sensors

Arduinos and Raspberry Pis

TRAVEL & CHARGE ANYWHERE – [24,000mAh / 88 Wh] Approved for international and domestic air travel (carry-on luggage only)
POWER OUTPUTS – 1x USB Quick Charge (5V/2A), 1x USB-C PD (5V/3A-20V/2.2A) and 1x Hi-Voltage Laptop Port (12V/6A, 16V/5A, 19V/4.5A, 24V 3.5A)
PASS-THROUGH CHARGING – Charge your device and the V88 Battery at the same time. 1x Laptop Charges (Including MacBook and USB-C Laptops), 7x Smartphone Charges, 3x Tablet Charges, and 5x DSLR Charges. See Product Description for more details
PACKAGE INCLUDES – The Voltaic V88 battery, 10 connectors for most laptop brands, 1 DC power wire, 1 20V AC wall adapter, 1 car charger socket for 12V devices
OPTIMIZED FOR SOLAR CHARGING – High quality, high temperature Li-Polymer cells tested and optimized for solar applications, housed in a brushed aluminum case. Designed for use with Voltaic solar chargers, solar panels, and accessories

