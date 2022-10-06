Top 10 Best solar lantern Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The rechargeable lantern comes with 2 electricity solutions by solar and usb. You can use the Both-Way to recharge the lantern with relieve.You can charge your apple iphone and android telephones or any usb run products if wanted by the lantern.√Material: updated matt Abdominal muscles√Bulb: LED√Lumen of Lantern: 60lm√Lumen of Flashlight: 20lm√Power of Lantern: 6W√Power of Flashlight: 1W√2*18650 Rechargeable Battery√Voltage:3.7V-4.2V√. The photo voltaic charging time depends on photo voltaic issue. The indicator will keep pink when charging.√ With 3-5 hrs USB charging for a whole charge. The indicator gentle will twinkle when charging and will transform crimson when completely charged, DO NOT OVERCHARGE.√2 x Photo voltaic Tenting Led Lantern√2 x Micro USB Cable√1 x User Guide√2 x Rechargeable Battery

☼ [2 In 1 Lantern Flashlight Design]:With a foldable style or aspect swap, you can use it as a lantern or flashlight.Cling the lantern on tenting tent or acquire absent with the stainless steel handles

☼ [Emergency Backup Phone Charger]: With the lantern’s USB output layout,you can charge cellular phones and other USB-driven units when desired

☼ [Compact And Portable]:Made of the matt Ab muscles material,the flashlight lantern is long lasting plenty of for lengthy time utilization.Collapsible design and style would make it house preserving and light-weight

☼ [Bright for Versatility]:Adopted the led bulb, the lantern light-weight is vibrant enough for indoor/out of doors use, such as:camping, reading through, fishing, power outage, hurricane, storms or unexpected emergency backup light