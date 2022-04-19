Top 10 Best solar lantern outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Tomshine Flickering Outdoor Hanging Solar Lanterns



Tomshine solar lights light up your back garden with soft yellow romantic warm light emits from the cute candle.It’s retro lantern with rhombus simple pattern.Powered by solar,solar panels absorb sunlight during the day and automatically light up at night for up to 10 hours,which is energy-saving.(Noted:Please keep its switch on the ON position all the time unless you want to stop its working.)

Solar Powered

Energy saving,No electricity required.It is automatically switched on at dusk and off at dawn.An 6-hour charge in full sunlight during the day enables a light duration of up to 8-10 hours.

2 Ways to Use

Desktop: Create a romantic and warm dining table atmosphere.

Hanging: decorate your courtyard and create a festive atmosphere.

It is very beautiful no matter where it is placed.

IP44 Waterproof Solar Lantern

The waterproof rating of IP44 can resist the dripping of heavy rain without any loss.The hook design makes it very strong and will not fall.

【Solar Powered】Tomshine solar lantern runs on rechargeable AA battery powerd by sunlight, easily replaced if need be.

【Weather Resistance】It’s waterproof and bronze metal finish with clear glass, no need worry about any wind damage or it falling and breaking.

【Easy To Use】No wires needed. Simply place solar light in a location with good direct sunlight. Turn on the switch on the bottom, it will be charged during daytime and turns on automatically at night.

【Long-lasting】Two AA battery provide large energy storage capacity, which ensure the lantern glows continuously all night long until the sun comes up again.

【Flickering effect】Flameless candle works both as decoration and as a functional piece.