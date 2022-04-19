Top 10 Best solar lantern outdoor Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar lantern outdoor in 2022 Comparison Table
- DECORATIVE & FUNCTIONAL LANTERNS: Why give up beauty for practicality? The OxyLED Solar Light is retro, elegant and effective. The solar light provides some much-needed illumination, casting gorgeous, whimsical pattern of auspicious clouds. It is a great decorative touch for gardens, backyards, driveways, pathways, and even camping.
- SUSTAINABLE SOLAR POWERED LIGHTS: No cords are required-just install the OxyLED Solar Light in a bright, sunny spot! The top-notch solar panels harness the sun's energy--highly energy conservation and environmental friendly.
- AUTO ON/OFF: The light will switch on automatically at dusk and will switch off automatically at dawn. Simple put it in a sunny area, let it soak up some rays (about 8 hours), and bask in up to 6-8 hours of warm, soft light.(Note: There is an ON/OFF switch on the lamp cover, make sure you switch it on for the first time use.)
- INSTALL IN MINUTE: Getting the solar lights up and running is as easy as can be. Simply open the cover, flip on the switch, place or hang the light on anywhere you desired.
- WATERPROOF & RUSTPROOF: Crafted from high-quality plastic and premium metal, these solar lights are waterproof (IP44), heatproof, and prepared for whatever weather comes their way. Better yet, the switch is designed in the inside of the lamp for extra waterproof effect. (Note: Do not immerse the light into water.)
- 1.Upgrade Solar Panel: Our solar panel is made of polycrystalline silicon, with high charging efficiency and twice the battery capacity of similar products! Charge for 6 hours and use for 8-10 hours.
- 2.Bright & Durable Material: The solar powered lanterns have bright and warm lights and adopt environment-friendly ABS plastic, which improves the durability and overall texture.
- 3.Automatic Lighting: Turn on the switch at the bottom of the lantern. After it is fully charged during the day, it will automatically light up at night, which solves the trouble of frequent switching.
- 4.Waterproof & Retro Design: Solar lanterns have built-in silicone, waterproof and dustproof, so don't worry about rain, snow, frost or sleet. Suitable for outdoor use, it is one of the best choices for decorating gardens, parties, balconies, balconies and yards.
- 5.What You Get: 2*solar lanterns(size:5.5"L, 14"H, 5.51"W), our worry-free 18-month warranty. If you have any problem,please feel free to contact us and we promise to solve your problem within 24 hours.
- Metal Solar Lantern: Constructed from high quality metal with rustproof finish, it is durable for year round use outside. And the four sides is made from poly plastic with glass effect (not real glass). It is more convenient for you to enjoy the beautiful flickering flames effect.
- Flickering Flames: Special dancing flame Design, which looks like real flame, making this lantern more attractive; The warm yellow glow creates a welcoming ambience. This flickering flame effect solar light will be the best choice for a alternative candle.
- Vintage Design: The bronze finish makes it more unique with aesthetic sense. It is equipped with a durable hook, so you can not only put it on the tabletop, but also hang it on a shepherds hook. The best outdoor decoration to your patio, garden or walkway.
- Waterproof & Solar-powered: This hanging lantern is solar powered, simply place it at a location with good direct sunlight for charging. It is really energy-saving which helps you save money. IP65 waterproof grade, no more worries about raining, snowing, perfect for outdoor use.
- Outstanding Quality Assured : We always stand behind our products. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we would be more than happy to assist with a satisfactory solution.
- MODERN PORCH DECOR: A realistic, solar powered LED candle adds flickering light to this extra large outdoor lantern. Perfect addition to your outdoor decor! | Dimensions: 7"W x 7"L x 18"H (21" with Handle).
- DUSK-TO-DAWN: Decorative lantern contains a built-in solar panel which automatically turns it on at night. | Daily Charge Length: 6 to 8 Hours.
- WEATHERPROOF: Both the lantern and interior candle are water-resistant. The open frame makes this lantern extra durable in bad weather.
- BATTERIES INCLUDED: Product includes a solar rechargeable AA battery pre-installed. Simply twist off the top and switch on to enjoy!
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Our US-based support team can be reached via seller messages or phone. The Velo Garden Candle Lantern includes a 90 day warranty.
- 【UNIQUE VINTAGE STYLE】 - The color of lantern coating and warm light can bring a subtle hint of vintage style to your surroundings. When you put the light on the ground, it can cast a beautiful pattern. Our solar lights will be an attractive decoration for tree, garden, yard and pathway. DESIGNED WITH SMALL ELEGANT STYLE. IF YOU MIND, YOU COULD SELECT OUR 8.3" LANTERN
- 【SOLAR POWERED & LIGHT SENSORED】 - Our lights are Powered by free solar energy. No wiring or external electricity required. The solar lanterns have built-in light sensor, which can automatically light up at night and recharge during the day
- 【WEATHER RESISTANT】 - The solar landscape lights are made of high-impact ABS plastic proven to withstand in bad weather. The waterproof level is IP44. It is important that the solar panel is kept free of dirt, debris or even snow.
- 【TWO INSTALLATION WAYS】 - Equipped with a durable handle, the solar lantern can be easily hung on walls or in the trees and also can be placed on the flat surfaces, such as shelves, tables, porches, patios and pergolas. You can charge the solar light outdoor then use it indoor.
- 【24-Hour Customer Service】- If you're unsatisfied with our solar landscape light for any reason, please feel free to contact us. We'll immediately help you solve the problem within 24 hours. Refund or replacement within 180 days are guaranteed
- 🌟💡【 Solar Wall Lantern Hanging Glass Lights 】: Security solar lights rechargeable by advanced solar panels. Charging for 6-8 hours can illuminate for 8-10 hours. (Charging and working hours will vary depending on the weather).
- 🌟💡【 Auto On/Off Working 】: Solar lantern light with built-in sensitive light sensor, the light will automatically turn on at night and turn off in the day time. Place the solar lamp in direct sunlight to charge the battery completely.
- 🌟💡【 High Quality Material 】: The lamp is made of high quality material, equipped with long lasting LED Filament Bulb, stainless steel and glass housing, solar wall lights also adds a modern decoration for your house.
- 🌟💡【 Easy to Install 】: The wall lights require no wiring and can be mounted virtually anywhere using the included installation brackets.Drill two holes in the wall and mount them with provided Brackets and screws in.
- 🌟💡【 IP65 Weatherproof 】: Advanced IP65 waterproof level make it perfect for outdoor use by preventing from water vapor and dust.it can be used in multi scene application,not only limited to the wall,can be under the tree,porch,picnic,tent,etc.
- Best Indoor and Outdoor Decoration Guide for 2022: Farmhouse modern style, retro simulation candle effect, illuminate your space in a soft and serene glow. Use to create a centerpiece for parties or special events, display on a countertop or coffee table, or light up your outdoor space with flickering light.
- Powered by Solar: Solar hanging lantern outdoor are powered by Solar, Charge during the day and work at night, even in the hurricane night without electricity, This lantern is still your most loyal partner. Pefect for for Garden,Patio , Lawn, Deck , Umbrella, Tent, Tree, Yard decoration.
- Automatically Turn ON/OFF: Candle effect light comes with light sensor set, it will automatically turned off during the day and turned on at night, No need to switch back and forth, very convenient.
- Package Included: 1 Pack with 4 single lanterns. And each outdoor decorative lanterns finial with a top hanging clip for tree, wall and tent use.
- Free Replacement Within 1 Year: We are the professional designer and crafter of outdoor lanterns with more than 10 years' experience. We do sincerely hope you could find your favorite items to add some happy elements to your family. - Free replacement of products with quality problems within 1 year!
- Flickering Flames Design: The dancing flame design is attractive, which looks like the real flames; The warm yellow light creates a welcoming ambience. This flicker candle effect solar light will be the best choice for a alternative candle lantern.
- Upgraded Size: We have upgraded the solar panel, it is larger than others so that this hanging solar lantern will perform better. Also, the measurement of each solar lantern is upgraded: 3.74(L)*3.74(W)*6.7(H) inch (hook does not included). Bigger size brings you better visual experience.
- Solar-powered & Energy-saving: This lantern light is solar powered, no wires needed, just put it in the sunshine to absorb solar energy, then the solar panel will transfer the solar energy into electricity. It is energy-saving and help you save money.
- Easy Installation: Equipped with a durable hanging clamp and a hook, this solar lantern can be hung or clip on anywhere you want. Also, it will automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn. No need to operate ON/OFF switch once put it into use, which brings you convenience and saves your time.
- IP65 Waterproof & Outstanding Quality: Made of durable and waterproof ABS plastic, no more worries about raining and snowing, perfect for outdoor use. We always stand behind our products. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us, we would be more than happy to assist with a satisfactory solution.
- Durable Solar Lantern: Constructed from quality metal with rustproof finish, IP44 waterproof rating, corrosion resistant. It is equipped with a durable handle, so you can not only put it on the tabletop, but also hang it on a shepherds hook.
- Bright and Big Lantern: The solar patio lantern made with Bright LED in big size (7.9”x7.9”x7") at teal blue. The decorative lantern is perfect for your outdoor, yard, garden decoration, it's really a nice garden gift.
- Gorgeous Design: The lovely solar outdoor lanterns emit soft yellow glow at night and display a vivid pretty pattern on table or ground. The antique finish makes it more unique with aesthetic sense. Add a warm and pleasant ambiance to your yard and deck.
- Energy Efficiency: The outdoor hanging lantern is solar powered. Simply place it at a location with direct sunlight for fully charging during the day. The lantern will TURN ON automatically at dusk. No wire need, save energy. Make sure the button is in the "ON” position before charge it in the sun.
- When you receive the lantern, just keep the solar panel in the darkness, then the lights will light up. Simply contact us to get free replacement if you ever have issues with your Go2garden outdoor solar lanterns.
- Stylish Solar Wall Lantern:This outdoor solar lantern is modern and classic design.Real clear glass and high quality metal makes them look so elegant ,sturdy and gives off a nice amount of ambient warm lighting at night.No worry turning on/off light for outside anymore.The solar lantern is a pleasant addition in your front porch ,fence post, wall, backyard
- Water and Dust Resistant:Solar outdoor lights are made of quality metal material to ensure solar lantern can stand up to the elements and bad weather.P65 waterproof rating makes sure solar lights to withstand in rainy day,hot day, frost day and snowing day without any leak or trouble
- Save Electricity and Use Solar:No extra electricity cost. No pesky wires to install.The Solar panels convert solar energy into electrical energy during the day and turn on at night automatically. Charging time: 6-8H; Working time: 8-10H.Lighting time depends on the sunlight they receive during the day
- Easy to Set Up:Quick and painless installation with no wiring required.Only using the included screws and brackets to fix on any exterior wall constructed or wooden fence.It can be used on your shepherd hooks or plant hook as well.A switch under the light cover, please turn it on at first time
- Multi-Application:No worry rusting or wear.Your outdoor lights suited for a porch or garage light or mounted to a fence or on hooks to light a walkway.Otherwise ,You can hang them everywhere has the hook under sunlight,like plant hooks,shepherd hooks,wall hooks.It’s a nice addition to your garden, garage,yard, wall, patio,fence,porch, chicken coop,cabin shed
Our Best Choice: LED Solar Lantern Waterproof Outdoor Lantern Solar Lights Outdoor Decorative Candle Light for Patio Courtyard Garden (2 Packs)
Product Description
Tomshine Flickering Outdoor Hanging Solar Lanterns
Tomshine solar lights light up your back garden with soft yellow romantic warm light emits from the cute candle.It’s retro lantern with rhombus simple pattern.Powered by solar,solar panels absorb sunlight during the day and automatically light up at night for up to 10 hours,which is energy-saving.(Noted:Please keep its switch on the ON position all the time unless you want to stop its working.)
Solar Powered
Energy saving,No electricity required.It is automatically switched on at dusk and off at dawn.An 6-hour charge in full sunlight during the day enables a light duration of up to 8-10 hours.
2 Ways to Use
Desktop: Create a romantic and warm dining table atmosphere.
Hanging: decorate your courtyard and create a festive atmosphere.
It is very beautiful no matter where it is placed.
IP44 Waterproof Solar Lantern
The waterproof rating of IP44 can resist the dripping of heavy rain without any loss.The hook design makes it very strong and will not fall.
Item Color
Bronze
Bronze
Black
Black
Light Effect
Flickering Flame
Flickering Flame
Flickering Flame
Flickering Flame
Material
Plastic & Glass
Plastic & Glass
Plastic
Plastic
Size
5.5 * 5.5 * 13.6in
5.5 * 5.5 * 13.6in
4.1 * 4.1 * 8.7in
4.1 * 4.1 * 8.7in
【Solar Powered】Tomshine solar lantern runs on rechargeable AA battery powerd by sunlight, easily replaced if need be.
【Weather Resistance】It’s waterproof and bronze metal finish with clear glass, no need worry about any wind damage or it falling and breaking.
【Easy To Use】No wires needed. Simply place solar light in a location with good direct sunlight. Turn on the switch on the bottom, it will be charged during daytime and turns on automatically at night.
【Long-lasting】Two AA battery provide large energy storage capacity, which ensure the lantern glows continuously all night long until the sun comes up again.
【Flickering effect】Flameless candle works both as decoration and as a functional piece.