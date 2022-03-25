Top 10 Best solar landscape spotlights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Features

Built-in durable 3.7V/3600mAh high quality lithium battery.Each spotlight has 5 leds, there are good light lens and anti-glare design, high brightness and long distance lighting.

Package includes:

Solar panel x 1

Spotlight x 2

Spike x 3

Screw bag x 1

Manual x 1

Professional Landscape Lighting



BOHON spotlights light up your home, light up your life, a colorful life.

Power on & off Automatically

The spotlights charge automatically during daytime and the built-in light sensor allows the light to auto power on at dusk and turns off at dawn. (It is supposed to choose the lighting mode before use).

Long Working Time

After fully charged, working time: 100% brightness:12h; 75%:18h; 50%:30h

Tips

1.Please confirm the switch is under “on” status so that the light could be charged normally and auto lights on at night.

2.The spotlight is light sensitive and won’t light up in bright place.

3. As a solar powered product, the working time is weather sensitive.

Provide a Soft and colorful glow , Enjoy a gorgeous ambiance in your house



3 Brightness Lighting Modes

1. Press Once: Low Light Mode: 30Hrs working time (50% brightness)

2. Press Twice: Medium Light Mode: 18Hrs working time (75% brightness)

3. Press Three Times: High Light Mode:18Hrs working time (100% brightness)

2-in-1 Tool-free Installation

The light comes with wall mounting interface as well as a ground spike, which is perfect to be stuck into the ground or mounted on the wall without wire required.

Separate & Oversized 135° Adjustable Solar Panel & Light

The solar lights can adjust the position and angle of the lamp to achieve the best lighting effect, and can adjust the position and angle of the solar panel to obtain the best sunlight exposure.

🌞【 Intelligent Light Control & 3 Brightness Levels】3W high efficiency polycrystalline solar panel, intelligent light control, automatically charge during the day and discharge at night. Upgraded solar spotlights with 3 brightness dimming levels is an excellent choice for security and decoration of your garden, yard, patio, outdoor.

🌞【Separate & Oversized 135° Adjustable Solar Panel】Upgraded solar garden lights have the larger solar panel with rechargeable 18650 lithium ion battery (3600 mAh) , resulting in 8-12 hours of light! The solar lights can adjust the position and angle of the lamp to achieve the best lighting effect, and can adjust the position and angle of the solar panel to obtain the best sunlight exposure.

🌞【High Brightness & Far Irradiation Distance】Each spotlight has 5 light sources with independent lenses. The optical distribution of the lens can prevent glare and output the most perfect light effect. This solar spotlight can work 12-30 hours in high brightness after fully charged. Battery will be fully charged within 8 hours under strong direct sunlight.

🌞【Flexible & Easy Installation】Both solar panel and the light head of the solar spotlights can change angle almost 135 degrees, and it’s has excellence such as small size, easy to operate. 3M cables are long enough to space them for the best light coverage.

🌞【Waterproof & Heatproof All Weather Durable Build】This patio lights can be left outside during rain, snow, or severe heat and accent solar light are solar powered, Impress your friends, family, and neighbors with these flexible, easy to install solar power spotlights! Add security by keeping your property lit up at night.