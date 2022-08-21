Top 10 Best solar landscape light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Specification：



Size：4.5” * 5.1”

Material：Stainless steel, PVC and ABS

LED Color：Warm white

LED Count：8

Waterproof：IPX65

Battery：AA 600mA

Charge time：5-8 hours during the day

Work time：8-10 hours

Package Including：8 * Solar Ground Lights

Solar Lights Outdoor Garden



IPX65 Waterproof

The waterproof ring and PVC can protect the solar garden lights from bad weather such as rain and snow.

Tips

Do not place it in the shadow or under trees. It is recommended to keep in direct sunlight. When fully charged, it can light up for 8-10 hours.

8 Strong LED Lights

8 strong led lights, brighter, lighting range is wider. Ideal for courtyards, gardens, lawns, sidewalks, driveways, terraces, corridors or paths, etc.

LED

120LED

200LED

200LED

3LED

1LED

Power Source

Solar

Plug in

Plug in

Battery

Battery

Remote Control

YES

NO

NO

YES

YES

【Waterproof and Durable】-Our garden solar lights are made of stainless steel, PVC and ABS materials. IPX65 waterproof rating, suitable for rain, snow, frost or sleet and other weather. PS: Please do not place in the place easily flooded.

【Easy to Install】-Easy to assemble and only takes a few seconds. Turn on the switch under the cover and insert it into the ground. If the ground is too hard, please soften the ground before inserting it. Do not place it in the shadow or under street lights.

【Lighting and Decoration】-Our solar landscape lights can illuminate as well as decorate. Ideal for courtyards, gardens, lawns, sidewalks, driveways, terraces, corridors or paths, etc.

【Customer Service】-If you have any questions about our pathway lights, please feel free to contact us, we will reply to you within 24 hours, and help you solve the problem perfectly.

So you had known what is the best solar landscape light in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.