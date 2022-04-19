Top 10 Best solar lamp post lights outdoor Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar lamp post lights outdoor in 2022 Comparison Table
- AUTOMATIC SOLAR POWERED: slide the switch beneath the solar panel to ON position. This lamp will turn on automatically at dusk, charged by 3x Ni-MH 2000mah rechargeable batteries
- EASY TO INSTALL: this product is designed for easy assembly, just simply place it on a 3-inch diameter post/pire and fasten the screws included
- GENTLE & WARM WHITE: filament led shines about 100-120 lumens, depends on your geographical location, weather condition and seasonal sunlight avaliability. Be sure the selected location is in a spot where it can receive full sunlight during the day as long as possible
- MAINTENANCE FREE: cast-aluminum metal lamp and ripple glass panels require little to no maintenance. Wipe the top roof section regularly with a damp cloth to keep the solar panel clean forfor energy storage
- ONE YEAR WARRANTY: product is guaranteed to be free from defects in material and workmanship for one year following the date of purchase (excluding the battery/batteries). If you have any questions, please contact us via customer service
- 【 NEW VERSION】Upgraded Solar Lights Outdoor made of hight quality plastic and metal, increasing solar panels and bright, especially suitable for home outdoor decoration- safety/ convenience
- ☀【 EASY TO INSTALL 】 This Solar Light Post are no wiring required, as long as you install it to place where you want - very easy to install/reinstall and provide a calming atmosphere at night. And as external wires are eliminated, the risk of accidents are minimized
- ☀【 ENERGY SAVING】These Garden Lights outdoor are powered by a solar charged battery (You can replaceable it). And fully recharges the battery, it can keep lighting your walkway or patio for 6-8 hours at night, completely save your electricity bill
- ☀【 USED WIDELY】 You can use these Solar LED Lights in the front/ backyard, along driveway, walkway, sidewalk, around your patio or porch. It allow you to set up bright LED safety outdoor lighting all over your home and bring safety/ a different decoration experience to your pathway, garden, porch or yard
- ☀【 WHAT YOU GET】 1 Triple-Head Street Vintage Solar Lights, 3 screw plastic grooves, 3 screws, our friendly customer service
- 【Classic Design & Sturdy Material】With a classic and 3-head design, the traditional lamp post is made of sturdy die-cast aluminum and clear glass panels. The black finish pole design adds a vintage style to your outdoor decoration.
- 【Easy to Install】Only three E26 base medium bulbs is needed (3*6W LED bulbs included). You can install the outdoor street light with 3 maximum 100W bulbs(LED, Incandescent, Flame, etc.), which can be found easily at any hardware store. The mounting hardware and an assembly instruction are included for your easy installation.
- 【Corded Electric & Weather Resistant】The weatherproof post light is corded electric which can be used much longer than a solar one, you can freely install it outdoors. No need to worry about the rain, snow, wind, or frost.
- 【Perfect Outdoor Lighting】Our outdoor street lights are not only ideal for lighting but also ideal for decoration. It can perfectly be used in backyards, gardens, terraces, porches, paths, sidewalks, landscapes, lawns, and driveways. Add much more fun to your home life.
- 【High Efficient Customer Service】Our outdoor street lights measure 7.1 feet x 1.8 feet. We stand after our products, If you have any questions about our product, please feel free to contact us. We will help in 24 hours!
- PATENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGY - The GS Solar LED Light Bulb is our new patented technology that takes the conventional idea of a light bulb and incorporates it into outdoor solar lamps and lamp posts. It boasts a 10-year lifespan and creates the 360° light spread of a customary incandescent bulb.
- SIMPLE INSTALLATION - No electrical wiring is required for installation, making the Gama Sonic solar LED light the perfect light to install while offering an energy and money saving alternative to electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. (Use EZ Anchor GS-3 for in-ground installation- sold separately.)
- AUTOMATIC DUSK TO DAWN LIGHTING - Our Gama Sonic solar powered lamp post is designed to provide dusk-to-dawn performance when its battery gets fully charged during the day. The integrated photocell sensor can detect light and will automatically turn on at dusk and off once the sun comes up.
- NO ELECTRICAL WIRING – This outdoor solar lamp post is perfect for DIY enthusiasts looking to upgrade their landscape lighting while not breaking the bank. Installation is simple and takes minutes and does not require electrical wiring, just place in a spot with direct sunshine.
- NO MAINTENANCE REQUIRED – The Everest Solar Lamp Post is constructed with weather-resistant and rust-resistant cast aluminum and plastic dome lens, allowing the light to shine through while remaining easy to clean.. Dimensions: 22 x 11 x 92
- ☀【 NEW VERSION 】 These Upgraded 67‘’ Solar Post Lights are NOT electricity needed. And it has 2 brightness levels for you to choose from (LOW/ HIGH). When fully charged, the light lasts for 8 hours in LOW level. 25LM for the first six hours and 12.5LM for the last 2 hours. Under the HIGH level, the lighting duration is 8 hours. The first 6 hours, 50LM, the second 2 hours, 25LM. You can change the levels you want by LOW/ HIGH switch
- ☀【 EASY TO INSTALLATION 】 This Solar Lamps Post are no wiring required, as long as you install it to place where you want - very easy to install/reinstall and provide a calming atmosphere at night. When the switch is "LOW/ HIGH", this solar LED lights automatically turn on at night and turn off at dawn
- ☀【 WEATHER RESISTANT 】You are not longer worries about raining and snowing, the lamp post can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP45. Please be careful to keep its solar panels away from dust, debris or even snow
- ☀【 DECORATIVE 】 You can use these Solar Street Light Post in the front/ backyard, along driveway, walkway, sidewalk, around your patio or porch. It allow you to set up bright LED safety outdoor lighting all over your home and bring safety/ a different decoration experience to your pathway,garden, porch or yard
- ☀【 WHAT YOU GET 】 1 x Solar Light Outdoor, 3 x screw plastic grooves, 3 x screws, our friendly customer service
- 🌞 AUTOMATIC SOLAR POWERED: The newly upgraded version makes it brighter than the original. Solar lamp post light powered by free solar energy which includes high efficiency rechargeable batteries. This solar powered lanterns will be automatically working at dusk and off at dawn as there is light sensor included.
- 🌞 EASY TO INSTALL: This Solar Light Post are no wiring required, as long as you install it to place where you want - very easy to install/reinstall and provide a calming atmosphere at night. And as external wires are eliminated, the risk of accidents are minimized.
- 🌞 MODERN EXTERIOR POST LANTERN: This outdoor post lighting is made of thickened die cast aluminum in sanded black finish ensures durability and reliability, patterned clear glass can create chic lighting effects. Ideal for your house, porch, garage, patio, yard, hallway and entryway.
- 🌞 TWO MOUNTING WAYS: The post lantern includes pier mount base can be mounted on a pillar or column, or fit it with a 3" diameter post base(NOT INCLUDED), which is easy to install. Hard-wired, essential mounting accessories included.
- 🌞 20" HIGH LARGE OUTDOOR POST LAMP: Width 9.06", Height 18.9" (Total height 20.47" with mounting base). Mounting base: 3.1" Height x 5.7" x 5.7" square (INCLUDED).
- AUTOMATIC DUSK TURN-ON: push the two switch button on both lamp heads, the light will turn on automatically at dusk, charged by 6x Ni-MH 2300mah rechargeable battery. Size: 82.6 (H )x 26.7 (L) x 8.8 (W) inches
- ELECTRICAL WIRING FREE: product is designed for easy assembly. All you need to do is follow the installation manual to build the unit from the bottom up, and attach both lamp heads with our small joint to ensure they light up at the same time. Do not place it next to other strong night-time lighting sources or shades. Select a location where it can receive full sunlight during the day
- BRIGHT WARM WHITE LED: led shines at 200~230 lumens in total, depending on your geographical location and weather conditions. It's a perfect replacement for electric or old gas-powered lights, which makes your home efficient and money-saving
- HIGH QUALITY & DURABLE METAL SHAPE DESIGN: made of cast-aluminum structure and glass panels, require little to no maintenance. Just be careful of the weight while installation, and wipe the solar panel roof regularly with a damp cloth to ensure it receives maximum sunlight
- ONE YEAR WARRANTY: Product is guaranteed to be free from defects in material and workmanship for one year following the date of purchase (excluding the battery/batteries). If you have any questions please contact us via Customer Service
- 🔆【SOLAR POWER LIGHT】Full-charged in the day time by direct free solar energy, the top led panel automatically absorb power, lighting up when dark at night without extra electric bill.Perfect choice to used on your front door, back yard, garage, driveway, pathway,and gate porch.
- 🔆【EASILY SETUP】Toggle switch on the lamp top to set up warm white or cool white light, free up your hands from no wiring, just set up the gate outdoor solar lights in where have direct sunlight will reach maximize lighting effect.
- 🔆【GOOD QUALITY】With waterproof standard IP65, no more bother on rainy or snowy days, 24/7 weather resistance. Our durable solar lamp post light is ideal for residential or commercial use against wet locations.
- 🔆【TWO MOUNTING OPTIONS】Comes with a 3-inch high mount base to place firmly on surface like outdoor patio pillar, brick column or fits on 3-inch external diameter post pole in garden or backyard(post not included).
- 🔆【SIZE】DIMENSION (including PIER MOUNT BASE) : 9.5"(L) x 9.5"(W) x 20.5"(H). Base adapter dimensions(φ 3-inch): 5.6"(L) x5.6"(W) x3"(H)
- PATENT SOLAR TECHNOLOGY - The GS Solar LED Light Bulb is new patented technology that takes the conventional idea of a light bulb and incorporates it into outdoor solar lamps and lamp posts. It boasts a 10-year lifespan and creates the 360° light spread of a customary incandescent bulb.
- AUTOMATIC DUSK TO DAWN LIGHTING - Our Gama Sonic Royal Bulb Double Head Solar Lamp Post is designed to provide dusk-to-dawn performance when its battery gets fully charged during the day. The integrated photocell sensor can detect light and will automatically turn on at dusk and off once the sun comes up.
- NO ELECTRICAL WIRING - No electrical wiring is required for installation, making our outdoor solar light fixture easy to install while offering an energy and money-saving alternative to electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. Just install the outdoor solar light in a spot with direct sunshine and let the sun do the rest.
- DURABLE AND WEATHER RESISTANT - The monocrystalline silicon solar panels are protected by durable, cleanable tempered glass. This Gama Sonic solar powered lamp post is also made from rust-resistant cast aluminum with a powder coated weathered bronze finish for long-lasting performance.
- SIMPLE INSTALLATION - No electrical wiring is required for installation, making this solar LED light the perfect light to install while offering an energy and money saving alternative to electric or gas-powered outdoor lighting. Simply place the outdoor solar lamp post light where ample sunshine is available. . Dimensions: 9 x 27 x 89
- AUTOMATIC ON/OFF: slide the power switch beneath the solar panel to ON position. This lamp will turn on automatically at dusk, charged by 3x Ni-MH 1300mah rechargeable batterry. Size- 17.8(H) x 6.1(L) x 6.1(W) inches
- SIMPLE SETUP: wiring-free, place this product on a 3-inch round post (not included) or fix it with the mounting base included (3.12" height x 5.5" x 5.5" square) to a flat surface. The number of hours the light stays on depends on your geographical location, weather conditions and seasonal sunlight availability. Be sure the light is in a location where it can receive full sunlight
- DURABLE SQUARED FRAME DESIGN: made of cast-aluminum metal shape and clear glass panels, require little to no maintenance. Just wipe the solar panel top regularly with a damp cloth to ensure it receives maximum sunlight
- FILAMENT LED: shines about 60-70 lumens, 100% solar-powered. Bring it to your garden, backyard, patio, or any outdoor location to save electric bills and light up a new life
- ONE YEAR WARRANTY: this product is guaranteed to be free from defects in material and workmanship for one year following the date of purchase (excluding the battery/batteries). If you have any question, please contact us via customer service
Our Best Choice: Emliviar Outdoor Post Light Fixtures 2 Pack, Exterior Pillar Light in Black Finish with Seeded Glass, 1803EW1-P-2PK
Product Description
Emliviar Exterior Post Light 1803EW1-P
Specification
Dimension: 6″ x 6″ x 12″(L x W x H)
Compatible with 3″ pier mounts adapter(Sold Separately)
Requires 1 x E26 base bulb(Max.60W). Bulb NOT included.
Compatible with LED bulb, Incandescent or CFL bulb.
Installation
Hard wired. The lights are NOT plug-in design.
Easy installation. Includes all mounting hardware.
Features
cUL listed
Outdoor Usage
Weather Resistant
Rust Resistant
Metal Construction
Seeded Glass Shade
Black Finish
Perfect for garden, backyard, courtyard, patio, balcony, porch, pathway or entryway.
1 Pack Post Light
Wall Light
2 Pack Wall Light
Hanging Light
Pier Mount Adapter
Light Bulb
Dimensions
6″ x 6″ x 12″
7.4″ x 5.7″ x 13″
6.3″ x 6.3″ x 11.2″
7.1″ x 7.1″ x 14.5″
7.2″ x 7.2″ x 12″
8.1″ x 8.1″ x 19.5″
Glass
Seeded Glass
Clear Glass
Clear Glass
Clear Glass
Seeded Glass
Clear Glass
Max.Power
60W
60W
60W
60W
60W
60W
Bulb Base
E26
E26
E26
E26
E26
E26
Hard-wired
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
This post lantern can be mounted on a pillar or column, or fit it with a 3″ diameter mounting base(Not included). Easy installation. Includes all mounting hardware
Hard wired. Requires 1 x E26 base bulb(Max.60W)per light. Bulb NOT included. Compatible with LED bulb, Incandescent or CFL bulb
cUL Listed with a one-year warranty. This post mount light is perfect for garden, backyard, courtyard, patio, balcony, porch, pathway or entryway.
Dimension: 6″ x 6″ x 12″(L x W x H); Compatible with 3″ pier mounts adapter(Sold Separately)