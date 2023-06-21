Top 10 Best solar inverter 5000 watt Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This is a multifunctional off grid solar inverter, integrated with a MPPT solar charge controller, a high frequency pure sine wave inverter and a UPS function module in one machine, which is perfect for off grid backup power and self-consumption applications. This Hybrid inverter can work with or without batteries.

Can be accessed to a variety of household appliances and office loads, power tools, industrial equipment, and electronic audio and video equipment, including refrigerators, lamps, televisions, fans, air conditioning and other AC loads

NOTE 1: This is a wide voltage Hybrid inverter, The voltage that starts to connect to the solar panel must be above 120V for the Hybrid inverter to work normally.

The whole system also need other devices to achieve complete running such as PV modules, generator, or utility grid.

Rated power 3.5KW to 5KW, power factor 1 MPPT ranges 120V~430V, 450VocHigh frequency inverter with small size and light weight Pure sine wave AC outputSolar and utility grid can power loads at the same time With CAN/RS485 for BMS communicationWith the ability to work without batteryParallel operation up to 6 unit (only with battery connected) The WiFi / GPRS module is a plug-and-play monitoring device to be installed on the inverter. With this device, users can monitor the status of the PV system from the mobile phone or from the website anytime anywhere.(optional, Additional purchase required )

WARNING! Be sure that all inverters will share the same battery bank. Otherwise, the inverters will transfer to fault mode.



Utility Charging Mode



Charging Algorithm: 3-StepMax. AC Charging Current: 80AmpFloating Charging Voltage: 54VdcSafety Certification： CEOperating Temperature Range： 0℃ to 55℃Storage temperature：-15℃~ 60℃Dimension(D*W*H) : 485 x 330 x 135 mmNet Weight: 12kg

Line Mode Specifications



Input Voltage Waveform：Sinusoidal (utility or generator)

Nominal Input Voltage：230Vac

Max AC Input Voltage：300Vac

Nominal Input Frequency：50Hz / 60Hz (Auto detection)

Output Short Circuit Protection：Circuit Breaker

Inverter Mode Specifications

Rated Output Power：5KVA/5KW

Output Voltage Waveform：Pure Sine Wave

Output Voltage Regulation：230Vac±5%

Output Frequency: 50Hz

Nominal DC Input Voltage: 48Vdc

Surge Capacity: 2* rated power for 5 seconds

Package

The 5000W ES unit x 1

User manual x 1

Communication cable x 1

Software CD x 1

Current sharing cable x 1

Parallel communication cable x 1

MPPT Solar Charging Mode



Max. PV Array Power: 6000WMax. PV Input Current: 18AStart-up Voltage: 150Vdc±10VdcMax. PV Array Open Circuit Voltage: 450VdcMax. PV Charging Current: 100AMax. Charging Current (AC Charger Plus Solar Charger): 100A

WARNING：

Do not mount the inverter on flammable construction materials.SUITABLE FOR MOUNTING ON CONCRETE OR OTHER NON-COMBUSTIBLE SURFACE ONLY.The ambient temperature should be between 0°C and 55°C to ensure optimal operation.Requested to install a separate DC over-current protector or disconnect device between battery and inverter.All wiring must be performed by a qualified person.It’s very important for system safety and efficient operation to use appropriate cable for battery connection. To reduce risk of injury, please use the 2AWG cable. Max torque of 2Nm(Single phase 220V AC /A Hot Leg, NOT Support 110V !!! )

5000W Pure Sine Wave Inverter DC 48V to 220V AC ((Single phase/A Hot Leg, NOT Support 110V), built in 100A Mppt Solar Controlle. It is a new All-in-one hybrid Solar Inverter, Max.PV Power：6000W, Max.PV Input Current: 18A, Max.PV Input VOC: 450V DC, PV Wire:10-12AWG, Max PV Charging Current: 100A (mppt controller to battery)

5000W Solar Inverter Charger fit for 48V Lead-Acid, Lithium, User battery and without battery. Flexibly schedule the Inverter charging and discharging time, Support parallel operation for capacity expansion up to 30kW, max 6 units work together to support three-phase equipment (only with battery connected)

5000W All in One MPPT Inverter Compatible to mains voltage or generator power.Support WIFI/ GPRS remote monitoring, users can monitor the status of the PV system from the mobile phone or from the website anytime anywhere. (Need to be purchased separately ).

Solar Inverter has three charging modes are optional, i.e. Solar frist/ Solar and Utility / Only solar; and four output modes are available, i.e. Solar frist/ Utility frist/SBU Priority/SUB Priority, to meet different application requirements.

LCD display designand 3 LED indicators for dynamic display of system data and operating status. Can configurable AC/ Solar input priority and Load Supply Priority via the LCD settings of the hybrid inverter.

