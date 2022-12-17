Top 10 Best solar hummingbird mobile Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Material: plastic

Size of hummingbird: 2.75 x 7 inches

Length: 34 inches

Mode: 7 color changing

Charging time: 3-5 hours

Working time: 6-8 hours ( fully charged)

Package included: 1x wind chime, 1 x hook, 1 x user manual.

ZNNCMRR‘s Wind Chime- Brings Joy to Your Heart

‘Hummingbird’ dance in the air; colored light subtly glimmers in front of eyes; clear chime flows by ear; breeze gently kisses skin, brushing off all the tiredness of the day; only joy sneaks into your heart. That’s what ZNNCMRR‘s wind chime can do for you as well as your loved ones.

Gift this wind chime to your loved ones and pass the joy to them!

IP 65 WATERPROOF LEDS + PLASTIC SHELL

IP 65 waterproof leds, along with coated wires, make sure it still works in the rain. ( Note: do not use it in a storm)Crystal-like plastic shells ensures bright and clear light but do not break or fade easily as glass.

SOUL-HEALING JINGLING

6 golden bells with yellow tassel give a clear and nerve-soothing chime in a breeze, bringing your heart to peace and calm.

S-SHAPED HOOK

Features a hanging ring at the top and also includes a S-shaped hook for easy hanging on a tree, a fence, ceiling and so on.

GIFT CHOICE



‘Hummingbird’ come to life in the breeze and beautifully glow at night, making this wind chime perfect as a gift that brings him/her endless joy.

Gentle Color Changing



Delivers gentle yet bright light whose color subtly changes when it’s on, adding more interest to your day.

Leds can automatically light up when the switch is on. Cover the solar panel with a hand to check if it automatically lights up.

Hang it in a low-light or dark place, or else it might not automatically light up.

Lighting time depends on light intensity, geographic location, and weather conditions.

If this item doesn’t light up after 8-12 months of use, try replacing new batteries.

【SOLAR CHARGING ANYWHERE】- Featuring a solar panel on the top, this wind chime can be charged wherever you go in the day and glow at night, allowing you to enjoy hours of fun even where there’s no outlet.

【CHARGE 3-5 HOURS, LAST 6-8 HOURS】- Our solar wind chime can stay lit for 6-8 hours when exposed to the direct sun for 3-5 hours, with life span up to 8760 hours, which means it glows all night and into the morning if FULLY CHARGED. (Lasting time may be shortened if undercharged).

【ROMANTIC COLOR CHANGING EFFECT】- 6 Leds automatically glow at night or low-light conditions when they’re on, accompanying 7 subtle rainbow color changes to create a dreamy and romantic vibe to your space.

【IP65 WATERPROOF SYSTEM】- With IP 65 waterproof Leds housed in plastic shells, these ‘hummingbird’ can still beautifully shine even in the rain or snow. Hang it on your porch, balcony, tree branch, patio, room door, etc.. Let it be the brightest wind chime in the rain that makes your neighbor admire!

【A CHEERING GIFT SHE/HE WILL LOVE】- Gift this solar wind chime to your loved ones and you will never forget his/her happy and contented smile when all ‘hummingbird’ light up at night and jingle in the breeze. It’s your unforgettable gift that they will WOW the moment it comes out of the box.

So you had known what is the best solar hummingbird mobile in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.