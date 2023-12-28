Top 10 Best solar globe lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Deep Dream OUTDOOR SOLAR LED STRING LIGHTS



For every occasion: Suitable for Christmas tree, fence, lawn, deck, landscape, roads, garden, bar, terrace, bedroom, wall, windows, floors, balcony, background, stage, to create a very cozy atmosphere.

Dusk to Dawn Feature

These solar string lights outdoor have an automatic ON/OFF function, and its light sensor panel makes it turn on at night and turn off at day.

*If you’d like to turn on the light in daytime, please Cover the solar panel.

Weatherproof

IP65 waterproof LED string lights can withstand extreme temperatures, rainy, windy, or damp climates

4 Lighting Mode

4 Lighting Modes: always on, slow flash, fast flash, pulsating flash. By pressing the “Mode” button on the back of the solar panel, you can select 4 different light effects.

Specifications



Charging Time: 8-10 hours

Working Time: up to 20 hours

Battery Capacity: 4400mAh

Bulb Quantity: 25+2(replacement)

Total Length: 46ft

Rated Power: 0.8w/per bulb

Color Temperature: 2700K

Bulb Material: Glass

Bulb Socket: E12 socket

PACKAGE INCLUDED



1 x 25 LED G40 solar string lights

2 x Replacement bulbs

1 x Solar panel

3 x Mounting screw set

1 x User manual

