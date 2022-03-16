Top 10 Best solar glass Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Specification:



Brand:

LANSGARINE

Package:

6 PCS Led solar pathway lights in one package

Battry Capacity:

400mAh

Battery Type:

1.2V/1Pc AA Ni-MH (rechargeable)

Produce Size:

4.7inch (Headlamp Diameter)*16.9 inch (Hight with stake)

Light Color:

Warm White

WaterProof Level:

IP44

Material:

Glass Lens Lamp+ Durable plastic Stake

MAX 10 Lumens High Brightness

Max 10 Lumens brightness with warm white lights, this Lansgarine garden solar pathway lights offer great night lights.

Durable Polyfoam Package

With polyfoam package inside, each solar lights head lamp fixed properly.

For ground stakes, it is inside the middle stake, have special yellow manual paper inside for it.

Glass Lens Lamp+Durable plastic stakes

This solar garden stake lights made of glass for the lamp. it offer great brightness and pattern.

The stakes is plastic, but high quality material made it durable and stable. never worry about it will break when put into the ground.

Lumens

MAX 10

Max 8

Max 8

Max 8

Max 8

Lamp Material

Glass

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Package No

6

8

8

8

6

Light Color

Warm White

Warm White

Cool White

Warm White

Warm White

♥【Easy to Install & Use】The In-ground solar lights are easy to install. Stakes and lights are packed well in the package. No additional tools are needed. Wireless setting up and operation with this LED solar landscape lighting.

💲【Sun Powered & Energy Saving】 LANSGARINE solar landscape lights are equipped with premium solar panel which can collect solar energy and transform it into electricity efficiently. Solar power is environmentally friendly and saves energy. 2V, 100mA solar panel and built-in 1.2V, AA, 500mAh NiMH battery. 6-8 hours fully charged and 8-12 hours illumination.

🎇【AUTO ON/OFF & Waterproof】The solar garden lights work automatically. Light at dusk and charge at daytime. IP44 waterproof grade makes it very suitable for outdoor use, without worry the damage of bad weather such as rain and snow.

🔥【100% Customer Satisfaction Promised】 All LANSGARINE solar stakes lights are passed strict quality check. US WAREHOUSE are provided and all customer inquiries will be solved within 24 hours. 12 months warranty makes each customer purchase without any worry.

