Top 10 Best solar generators portable Reviews

Product Description

EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station



The EcoFlow RIVER Max is the RIVER power station plus an RIVER Extra Battery, which doubles up the battery capacity and offers you reliable, portable, and easy-to-access power wherever you are.

X-Stream Charging Technology

EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology offers one of the fast recharging rates for a power station on the market. With the built-in smart inverter, RIVER Max can recharge from 0-80% within 1 hour, achieving a full charge in just 1.6 hours.

X-Boost Technology

The RIVER Max features the patented X-Boost technology, which allows you to power devices up to 1800W. This clever function allows you to power essential devices like kitchen tools, home appliances, and DIY tools more efficiently, giving you power for hours on end.

Can not Support Devices

Could not support devices:

Air conditioner

Heater

Refrigerator

Microwave …

Efficient Solar Power

The RIVER Max is also compatible with the Solar Panels, which provide you with a way to generate clean, reliable solar power on the go. Two 110W Solar Panels can be connected in parallel to charge the RIVER Max from 3-6 hours.

Easy-to-Carry Handle

Introducing the future of portable power stations. RIVER Max weighs 17lbs, is exceptionally durable, and features an easy-to-carry handle. This incredibly portable power station can be taken around wherever you go, whether that’s in your car trunk, on a coffee table, or even in the great outdoors. It’s that easy.

Reliable power for work

A compact, reliable power source allows you to be more efficient at work and stay on schedule without worrying about power sources. Uninterrupted power is the key for you to focus on filming or enjoying the fun with your band.

Capacity

576Wh

288Wh

288Wh

1260Wh

–

AC Output

600W (Surge 1200W)

600W (Surge 1200W)

–

1800W

–

AC Ports

3 (100-120V)

3 (100-120V)

–

6 (100-120V)

–

USB-C Port

100W

100W

–

60W

–

Total Output Ports

10

10

–

13

–

Wall Charging Time

1.6 Hours

1.6 Hours

–

1.6 Hours

–

Solar Panel Charging

200W Max

200W Max

–

400W Max

–

APP

✓

✓

–

–

–

Cycle Life

500 (80%+)

500(80%+)

–

800 (80%+)

–

Weight

17 Lbs

11 Lbs

5.5 Lbs

30.9 Lbs

8.8 Lbs

FAQ

Q1: What devices are compatible with the RIVER Max?

A: With X-Boost, the RIVER Max is compatible with around 80% of essential devices and appliances up to 1800W. This includes but is not limited to home devices like lights, small refrigerators, televisions, hair dryers, and outdoor devices like phones, laptops, cameras, drones, electric kettles, and more.

Q2: What should I pay attention to when using a cigarette lighter outlet to charge RIVER Max?

A: Unless you know the specifications of your car outlet, we recommend setting the charging current from 4 to 8 amps on the EcoFlow app to stay on the safe side.

Q3: Can I use 1800W devices with RIVER Max?

A: RIVER Max can support devices up to 1800W, but it is recommended to test each device on a case-by-case basis. We recommend users to use devices up to 1200W for the most efficient product experience. Lastly, make sure to upgrade your RIVER to the latest firmware from the EcoFlow app before using the X-Boost feature.

NOTE: [1]. Use X-Boost with devices up to 1200W for the best product experience. Upgrade to the latest firmware on the EcoFlow app to enjoy the latest version of X-Boost. [2]. Appliances have been tested on a case-by-case basis. If you would like to power heavy-duty devices, please conduct a full test. [3]. RIVER Series AC charging cable couldn’t use with DELTA.

⚡【3 x AC OUTLETS AND 576Wh CAPACITY】 The RIVER Max Portable Power Station has 3 AC outlets and a capacity of 576Wh, providing users with incredible power for most of your favorite devices.

⚡【RECHARGE FROM 0-80% WITHIN 1 HOUR】 EcoFlow X-Stream Charge technology recharges the power station from 0-80% within one hour, which is one of the fastest recharging rates on the market. Quiet Charging can be enabled from the EcoFlow app.

⚡【POWER UP TO 10 DEVICES SIMULTANEOUSLY】 EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology allows you to power devices up to 1800W, which lets you power up to 80% of essential devices like kitchen appliances, and DIY tools. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use devices below 1200W for the best product use.

⚡ 【MODULAR DESIGN】Compare with RIVER Power Station + RIVER Extra Battery ,No need to install,easier for you. The unique modular design gives you the freedom to adjust the power and portability of RIVER within seconds. The Extra Battery doubles the capacity from 288Wh to 576Wh during situations when you need more power. You can also detach the RIVER Extra Battery easily for more portability during traveling, outdoor adventures, or any application where you need to power devices on the go.

⚡【24 MONTHS PRODUCT GUARANTEE】 EcoFlow offers a 24*7 friendly customer service, and a 24 months product guarantee. What’s in the box: 1* RIVER Max 576Wh portable power station, 5 types of charging cable (1*1.5M AC Charging Cable, 1*1.5M Car Charging Cable, 1*1.5M MC4 to XT60 Solar Charging Cable, 1*USB 2.0 to Micro or Lightning Cable, 1* Type C to Type C Cable), 1*User Guide.