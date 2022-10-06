Top 10 Best solar generators portable Reviews

Top 10 Best solar generators portable in 2022 Comparison Table
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
- Ultra-press Stainless Steel Soleplate - Thick chromium finish soleplate for durability, scratch resistance and unparalleled glide; specially designed steam distribution is perfect for sewers, quilters and crafters.
- Easy Thermostat Control & Axial Steam Holes - Based on fabric type, you can easily select the ideal steam output and keep the temperature how you like it. The placement, alignment and size of our steam holes gives you the maximum amount of steam required while maintaining even heat distribution throughout the soleplate.
- Cut Your Ironing Time In Half - With our Rapid Even Heat Technology and 1700-Watts of Power you can easily glide across various garments and smooth hard-to-reach areas. Our PurSteam steam iron provides you with ideal temperatures for cotton, wool, silk, linen, polyester, nylon and more.
- Safety Features - Keeping you safe at all times with our automatic 3-way shut off system, avoiding accidents and burnt clothes. With our new Anti-Drip feature you don't have to worry about water dripping out of the soleplate at low temperatures or when the iron is not in use. ANTI-CALC prevents mineral build up.
- Unsurpassed Quality/ Live Customer Support - Water drops in the tank? Do not fear! This just means your PurSteam steam iron was thoroughly tested before arriving at your home. Our rigorous testing process ensures the best quality possible. Each and every iron is filled with water and tested to make sure it works perfectly! And our support will make sure you're 100% satisified!
- BRIGHT & LASTING - Equipped with 30 crazy bright LEDs, this compact lantern cuts through 360 degrees of darkness on the stormiest, dimmest nights. Easily lights up the entire tent or room.
- COMPACT & LIGHTWEIGHT - Collapsible design that reduces or increases the light as you collapse or expand the lantern. When collapsed it's as small as your phone. Easily fits in your backpack or emergency kit.
- WATERPROOF - Constructed with military grade materials, your lantern is able to survive a 10-foot drop and being temporarily submerged under water.
- ORIGINAL PATENTED VERSION - We hand-craft each lantern with the strict quality control to give you the best gear you deserve. Do not equip yourself with inferior lanterns.
- LIFETIME WARRANTY - You can rest in knowing that this camping lantern is of utmost quality. Warranted for life, it is covered against loss, theft, and defects in materials and workmanship for as long as you own the product. CE/ RoHS/ EMC certified.
- 600VA / 330W battery backup power supply
- 7 Outlets (NEMA 5-15R): 5 Battery Backup and Surge Protector; 2 Outlets with Surge Protection Only
- 1 USB Charger Port (1.5A) for cell phones, portable electronics
- 5' Power Cord, right-angle 3-prong wall plug (NEMA 5-15P), wall-mountable. Plus free Windows PC power-management software (Mac OS uses native "Energy Saver" Settings)
- Replaceable Battery. Easily replace the battery back up with a genuine APC replacement battery, model APCRBC154 (sold separately)
- Ideal Solar Outdoor Lights: 27 ft long durable string lights with 12 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 20" between bulbs, 6' from solar panel to the first bulb. The lighted portion is 20 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Patio Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs: Brightech’s Ambience Pros hanging string light has our WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Flexible Installation & Widely used Patio Lights: Solar patio lights string don't need an outlet, place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Brightech outdoor decorative bistro lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc.
- Elegant Romantic Ambiance: Brightech outdoor LED string lights use vintage Edison Bulbs. Install this hanging lights string as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. Make your outdoor space to be an enticing, relaxing and soothing retreat with Brightech LED outdoor lights. 3000K soft white lights are bright enough to grill and eat. Enjoy until late: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight.
- THE WARRANTY: Our solar string lights are built to last, and we stand behind that. That's why we offer an industry-leading 2-year limited warranty on all solar purchases from Brightech USA, including any defects, malfunctions, or sudden failures to your string light. If you experience any trouble with this solar string light, don't hesitate to reach out to our all-star customer support for help.
- Solar power bank has built-in high-density lithium polymer batteries, which have larger capacity in a smaller volume. And it supports environmentally friendly solar charging. Carrying it can help you get rid of the worries of running out of power on your electronic devices.
- More Faster Power bank: The powerful configuration of QC3.0 fast charging 5V3.1A can quickly fill your device. Dual USB output can charge two devices at the same time.
- More powerful power bank: With two bright flashlights, it has 100 hours of battery life. Can continuous to dispel the darkness for you.
- More Smarter Power bank: Built-in smart chip, with strong compatibility, it can intelligently identify most electronic products on the market, and convert fluctuating current into stable current to protect the safety of your device.
- More Stronger Power bank:The product is made of high-strength engineering ABS material, which is flame-retardant and anti-drop. Multi-channel waterproof and sealing process can achieve the function of waterproof and dustproof.
- Qi Wireless & Solar Power：10,000mAh wireless power bank with solar. Not just wireless power bank but wireless charger as well compatible with iPhone 13/13Pro/ XR/ XR MAX/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9plus S8/S8plus and all qi-enabled mobile devices.
- Friendly Reminder on Solar：kindly know that solar charging is an additional feature, Taken the small panel size, large capacity and uncontrollable sunlight intensity into consideration, the solar charging option works as a backup solution while other sources of power is unavailable. Make sure the power bank is fully charged before your trips.
- Extensive Tested Charging Times：The charging times of the solar phone charger have been extensively tested. Itself can be fully recharged around 6hours with 5V/2A adapter, It can charge iphone7plus up to 2.2times, iPhone X up to 2.3times, iphone8 up to 3.5times.
- Sturdy Durable and Compact Size：the portable charger is made of premium ABS materials and lithium polymer battery, highly sturdy and durable. Its equipped with two USB, type C, dual flashlights and a compass kit. Light weight and compact size.
- Dual Flashlight & Compass Kit：The solar phone charger is built with dual bright flashlight, and comes with a portable compass kit, a handy tool for outdoor activities, like camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches.
- Ultra-High Cell Capacity: The massive 20,000mAh cell capacity provides more than 5 charges for iPhone XS, almost 5 full charges for Samsung Galaxy S10, more than 4 charges for iPhone 11, and over 2 and a half charges for iPad mini 5.
- Advanced Charging Technology: Anker's exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices, while the trickle-charging mode is the best way to charge low-power accessories.
- Simultaneous Charging: Twin USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time. The USB-C port cannot charge other devices.
- Versatile Recharging: With both a USB-C and Micro USB input port, you have more options over how you recharge. Recharging PowerCore with a 10W charger will take approximately 10.5 hours, while recharging with a 5W charger will take approximately 20 hours.
- What You Get: Anker 325 Power Bank (PowerCore 20K), Micro USB cable (to charge the power bank), welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service. (USB-C cable, Lightning cable, and wall charger not included)
- BESTEK Advantage: America's leading power inverter brand. Provides 300 Watts continuous DC to AC power and 700 Watts instantaneous power, featuring 2 AC outlets and 2 USB ports
- Fast Charging: two 110V AC outlets for charging larger devices such as laptops and tablets, 2 USB charging ports (0-2.4A) for powering USB compatible devices, a good choice as requisite car accessories
- Ultra Compact and Lightweight: iPhone-sized design ideal for use on vacations, work trips, and camping. 24 inch cigarette lighter plug makes the power inverter can be plugged into almost any vehicle
- Multi-Protection: built-in 40 amps fuse to protect your device. Safe charging design provides protection against, overheating, under and over voltage charging, short circuiting
- Durable metal housing provides advanced protection from drops and bumps.Smart cooling fan system makes the car power inverter very silent when operating,and the fan runs faster when the device gets warmer or output power exceeds 70W.18-Months Warranty
Our Best Choice: EF ECOFLOW RIVER Max Portable Power Station, 576Wh Backup Lithium Battery with 3 x 600W (Peak 1200W) AC Outlets & LED Flashlight, Clean & Silent Solar Generator for Outdoor Camping RV
Product Description
EcoFlow RIVER Max Portable Power Station
The EcoFlow RIVER Max is the RIVER power station plus an RIVER Extra Battery, which doubles up the battery capacity and offers you reliable, portable, and easy-to-access power wherever you are.
X-Stream Charging Technology
EcoFlow’s X-Stream technology offers one of the fast recharging rates for a power station on the market. With the built-in smart inverter, RIVER Max can recharge from 0-80% within 1 hour, achieving a full charge in just 1.6 hours.
X-Boost Technology
The RIVER Max features the patented X-Boost technology, which allows you to power devices up to 1800W. This clever function allows you to power essential devices like kitchen tools, home appliances, and DIY tools more efficiently, giving you power for hours on end.
Can not Support Devices
Could not support devices:
Air conditioner
Heater
Refrigerator
Microwave …
Efficient Solar Power
The RIVER Max is also compatible with the Solar Panels, which provide you with a way to generate clean, reliable solar power on the go. Two 110W Solar Panels can be connected in parallel to charge the RIVER Max from 3-6 hours.
Easy-to-Carry Handle
Introducing the future of portable power stations. RIVER Max weighs 17lbs, is exceptionally durable, and features an easy-to-carry handle. This incredibly portable power station can be taken around wherever you go, whether that’s in your car trunk, on a coffee table, or even in the great outdoors. It’s that easy.
Reliable power for work
A compact, reliable power source allows you to be more efficient at work and stay on schedule without worrying about power sources. Uninterrupted power is the key for you to focus on filming or enjoying the fun with your band.
Capacity
576Wh
288Wh
288Wh
1260Wh
–
AC Output
600W (Surge 1200W)
600W (Surge 1200W)
–
1800W
–
AC Ports
3 (100-120V)
3 (100-120V)
–
6 (100-120V)
–
USB-C Port
100W
100W
–
60W
–
Total Output Ports
10
10
–
13
–
Wall Charging Time
1.6 Hours
1.6 Hours
–
1.6 Hours
–
Solar Panel Charging
200W Max
200W Max
–
400W Max
–
APP
✓
✓
–
–
–
Cycle Life
500 (80%+)
500(80%+)
–
800 (80%+)
–
Weight
17 Lbs
11 Lbs
5.5 Lbs
30.9 Lbs
8.8 Lbs
FAQ
Q1: What devices are compatible with the RIVER Max?
A: With X-Boost, the RIVER Max is compatible with around 80% of essential devices and appliances up to 1800W. This includes but is not limited to home devices like lights, small refrigerators, televisions, hair dryers, and outdoor devices like phones, laptops, cameras, drones, electric kettles, and more.
Q2: What should I pay attention to when using a cigarette lighter outlet to charge RIVER Max?
A: Unless you know the specifications of your car outlet, we recommend setting the charging current from 4 to 8 amps on the EcoFlow app to stay on the safe side.
Q3: Can I use 1800W devices with RIVER Max?
A: RIVER Max can support devices up to 1800W, but it is recommended to test each device on a case-by-case basis. We recommend users to use devices up to 1200W for the most efficient product experience. Lastly, make sure to upgrade your RIVER to the latest firmware from the EcoFlow app before using the X-Boost feature.
NOTE: [1]. Use X-Boost with devices up to 1200W for the best product experience. Upgrade to the latest firmware on the EcoFlow app to enjoy the latest version of X-Boost. [2]. Appliances have been tested on a case-by-case basis. If you would like to power heavy-duty devices, please conduct a full test. [3]. RIVER Series AC charging cable couldn’t use with DELTA.
⚡【3 x AC OUTLETS AND 576Wh CAPACITY】 The RIVER Max Portable Power Station has 3 AC outlets and a capacity of 576Wh, providing users with incredible power for most of your favorite devices.
⚡【RECHARGE FROM 0-80% WITHIN 1 HOUR】 EcoFlow X-Stream Charge technology recharges the power station from 0-80% within one hour, which is one of the fastest recharging rates on the market. Quiet Charging can be enabled from the EcoFlow app.
⚡【POWER UP TO 10 DEVICES SIMULTANEOUSLY】 EcoFlow’s X-Boost technology allows you to power devices up to 1800W, which lets you power up to 80% of essential devices like kitchen appliances, and DIY tools. Please conduct full test on a case-by-case basis to see if the X-Boost feature can work with your appliances. Use devices below 1200W for the best product use.
⚡ 【MODULAR DESIGN】Compare with RIVER Power Station + RIVER Extra Battery ,No need to install,easier for you. The unique modular design gives you the freedom to adjust the power and portability of RIVER within seconds. The Extra Battery doubles the capacity from 288Wh to 576Wh during situations when you need more power. You can also detach the RIVER Extra Battery easily for more portability during traveling, outdoor adventures, or any application where you need to power devices on the go.
⚡【24 MONTHS PRODUCT GUARANTEE】 EcoFlow offers a 24*7 friendly customer service, and a 24 months product guarantee. What’s in the box: 1* RIVER Max 576Wh portable power station, 5 types of charging cable (1*1.5M AC Charging Cable, 1*1.5M Car Charging Cable, 1*1.5M MC4 to XT60 Solar Charging Cable, 1*USB 2.0 to Micro or Lightning Cable, 1* Type C to Type C Cable), 1*User Guide.