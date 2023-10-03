Top 10 Best solar gate lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

MAGGIFT 4 Pack Solar Powered Wall lights, Outdoor Wall Lantern SMD LED Solar Warm White Lights Wall Sconce



NOTES:

There is a tab on the back of solar panel, please remove it before charging.

Make sure there is no strong light source around the solar panel at night.

As the charging effect of the solar panel depends on the sunlight, the LED lighting time is affected by weather, seasons, places, etc.

It is WATERPROOF, and can still use during rain and snow, but please avoid soaking in water for a long time.

Please cover the solar panel if you want it light up at daylight.

Fully charged the solar panel under sunlight for 12 hours at the first time use.

Specification:

Material: Plastic

Size: 3.35 x 4.1 x 5 Inches, Each

Bulb Type: 3000K SMD LED

Battery: 1 x AA 1000mAh NI-MH Rechargeable Battery, Each

Waterproof Rate: IP 44

Charging Time: 6-8 Hours(in the sun)

Working Time: 8-10 hours(when getting enough sunlight)

Solar Powered

Powered by solar energy, solar panel absorbs direct and full sunlight during the day to charges the battery, the lights can last for 8 hours or more at night.

Easy to Install

NO WIRES. These solar garden lights can be done in a few minutes. Comes with mounting kit for walls, simply screw the wall lights into any wall, post or pole with mounting kit.

Weather-resistant

IP 44 Waterproof, suitable for outdoor use, no worries about raining, snowing, frosting. Made tough and sealed tight.

Outdoor solar powered lights: Powered by solar, charged in full and direct sunlight for 6-8 hours, the lights automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn. There is an INSULATION TRIP on the light cover, before charging need to unscrew the light cover then REMOVE INSULATION TRIP.

Easy to install: NO WIRES, comes with mounting kit for walls, simply screw the wall lights into any wall, post or pole with mounting kit. Suitable for outdoor use, the light can work normally under all kinds of weather with the waterproof rating of IP44 and weatherproof, no worries about rain, snow, frost, or sleet (except rainstorm).

Decorative: The outdoor solar lights are made of high quality thick ABS plastic, no need to worry about rust. Suitable for outdoor use, warm white light adds elegance and color to your outdoor living areas, ideal for garden, lawn, patio, yard, porch.

Notes: There is a tab on the back of solar panel, please remove it before charging. Make sure there is no strong light source around the solar panel at night. With 180 days product warranty, if you have any questions, please contact us, we would be more than happy to assist.

