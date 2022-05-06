Top 10 Best solar fountain with battery backup Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Ulrica Solar Water Fountain



Comes with 6 spray head in different spray pattern, choose any one spray water pattern you like. Birds, butterflies and other small animals will be attracted to here, makes your garden more dynamic and beautiful.

Solar Fountain Pump



2.5W/1200ma

2.5W high-tech monocrystalline silicon solar panels can absorb sunlight better, to make the water spray more stable and lasting.

6 Nozzles

Ulrica Solar Fountain has exclusive patent technology. Install nozzle get 6 mode water styles.

Upgraded Features in 2022

Upgraded filter sponge can effectively filter impurities. If water shortage is detected, it will automatically switch to the water shortage protection function.

Package Includes

1 x Ulrica Solar Fountain Pump

1 x User Guide

2 x Fixed Buckle

6 x Nozzle

Suitable for multiple places



This solar water fountain is a perfect accent to your garden or yard, especially small applications like a bird bath or small pond. Its compact size is great for keeping visiting aviary entertained.

The solar fountain pump floats on the water and no need electricity . Will run automatically when the sunlight hit the solar panel.

Solar panel power consumption

2.5W

Size of solar panel:

6.3*1 inches

Maximum water height:

24 inches

Max flow of pump:

190L/H

Life Span:

≥10,000Hours

Delay:

≤3s

🌞2021 UPGRADE 2.5W SOLAR POWERED:The bird bath solar fountain only needs 3 seconds to operate automatically in direct sun, with a spray height of 20-28inch. No electricity or battery needed. The most important this will attract a lot of hummingbirds to your garden!Add more fun to your garden and make your garden more vibrant.

🌞This bird baths for outdoors added a filter and which can efficiently block dirt,leaves,dust to prevent blockage, which make the pump easy to clean and extend the use time.The solar water fountain is equipped with water shortage protection. When the solar bird bath shortage to take protective measures to prevent the pump from running dry and caused by burning.

🌞EASY TO USE: Just put solar pump for bird bath in the water, the pump will start to work in 3s once exposed to sufficient sunlight, perfect for bird bath, fish tank, small pond, pool, garden decoration, water circulation for oxygen.The package comes with 6 nozzles, which allows you to choose different water fountain patterns easily, adding much fun into your garden. For yard to meet your jet height or shape needs.

🌞With our solar pump for pond, you will make any place, either if we’re talking about a garden, a pool, or even an aquarium, a comfy spot. It does not make a lot of noise, and while the motors inside work their magic at a whisper-quiet level, you can sit back, relax, and read a good book. And who knows, maybe this solar powered bird bath fountain may become birds’ favorite place, which will offer peacefulness in your garden.

🌞100% REFUND :We offer 100% satisfaction to customers. If you are not satisfied with our solar fountain, we will give you the full refund. Buy with confidence now.

