Top 10 Best solar fountain pump with battery backup Reviews

Colorful LED Light: Automatically light up at night for 6-8 hours.2 Working Modes:It can be used as a fountain spray water during the day, and can be used as a fountain decoration landscape light at night7 Water Spraying Methods: With 7 different types of nozzle heads attached, you can get different water shape and heightAnti-collision Bar Design: The product is equipped with four anti-collision bars to fix the position of the fountain

Solar panel voltage: 9V

Solar panel power: 3.5W

Built-in lithium battery: 3.7V/900mAh

Maximum flow of pump: 180L/h

Solar Panel Diameter: 16.3cm (6.4 inches)

Max Spray Height: 60-80cm

Service life: ≥10000Hours

Waterproof grade: IP68

New Solar Fountain with RGB led lights, support 2 working modes， how it works？

It can be used as a fountain spray water during the day（It can’t be lighting in the day）,Also can be used as a fountain decoration landscape light at night（It can’t be spray water at night）!

Note: You only can use one mode at one time, can’t be lighting and spray water at the same time！

Equipped 24PCS LED Lights Dispel the Darkness – Light-sensitive LED lights will bright after sunset (about 7 PM or 8 PM). Working for 3-5 hours when sufficient energy. ❣ Notice:The rgb solar fountain can be used as a fountain spray water during the day（It can’t be lighting in the day）.Also can be used as a fountain decoration landscape light at night（It can’t be spray water at night）, means you only can use one mode at one time, can’t be lighting and spray water at the same time.

7 Different Style Spray Nozzles – Meet your different needs for jet height or jet shape. Put it in water (pump immersed), the waterfall will occur automatically in 3s once exposed to sufficient sunlight. The height of the waterfall depends on the intensity of the light. The jet height can up to 60cm. The spray heads are easy to change.

Anti-collision Pipes Avoid Water Loss – Install the plastic pipes to make the fountain pump centered, so the water from the fountain can stay in the container, avoid water loss. The product has a water shortage protection function when the solar fountain can’t gain enough water, the pump and LED will stop working automatically. It is suitable for garden, pool, pond, bird bath.

Tips – For lasting use, please clean the solar fountain regularly! It has automatic power-off protection, but still don’t let the dirt, dust, leaves clog the pump, these will cause burn out. And please make sure enough water covers the pump, take protection when a shortage of water.