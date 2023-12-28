Top 10 Best solar fountain pump with battery backup Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar fountain pump with battery backup in 2023 Comparison Table
- UPGRADE 1.4W SOLAR POWERED: The solar birdbath fountain only needs 3 seconds to operate automatically in direct sun, with a spray height of 50-70cm. No electricity or battery needed. The most important this will attract a lot of hummingbirds to your garden!
- KEEPING THE PUMP IN THE MIDDLE OF THE BIRD BATH: Our company has designed a retainer to avoid the random movement of the solar fountain pump. It prevents the solar powered water fountain from spraying water outside the bath and empties water quickly. No more wasting time on filling water.
- SPRAYER FOR DIFFERENT WATER STYLE: The package comes with 6 nozzles, which allows you to choose different water fountain patterns easily, adding much fun into your garden.
- EASY TO USE: Just put in the water, the pump will start to work in 3s once exposed to sufficient sunlight, perfect for bird bath, fish tank, small pond, pool, garden decoration, water circulation for oxygen.
- 3 WATER FLOW HEIGHTS: According to the feedback of most customers, we designed 3 gears on the pump, which are low, medium, and high. It can effectively avoid the water in the bird bath from flowing dry quickly.
- [✔Efficient Solar Panel]: AISITIN 2.5W Solar bird bath fountain is powered by solar energy. High-efficiency solar panels work immediately when placed in the sun. The more sunlight, the better the effect, and the fountain will bring you unexpected beauty.
- [✔Six spray patterns]: Solar water fountain contains 6 different nozzles, which will produce different spray shapes and spray patterns. The height can be adjusted by replacing the nozzles to avoid splashing out of the basin. The spray height can reach 15-27 inch. You can easily replace the nozzle.
- [✔Eco-friendly And Multi-purpose]: This solar powered fountain pump does not need any power battery, no additional power supply, very environmentally friendly. This environmentally friendly solar fountain pump has a diameter of 6.7 ", which is very suitable for bird baths, fish tanks, ponds, swimming pools, gardens, outdoors, and oxygen circulating water. This fountain will attract hummingbirds and it is very interesting.
- [✔Easy To Use]: Just put the solar fountain under the sun, it will start spraying water.The suction cups at the bottom effectively hold the fountain so it doesn't float around in the birdbath. This fountain does not require complicated installation, nor does it require much maintenance.
- [✔Usage advice]: Make sure you have poured enough water into the basin so that the pump can fall completely underwater. You should clean the pump regularly to avoid clogging with dust. The solar panel needs to be kept clean, and the shading of leaves or stains will affect the conversion of solar energy.. It does not store any energy, so it will rest at night to ensure a longer life.
- 【EFFICIENT UTILITY PUMP】: High-efficiency submersible water pump with 1/3HP power motor discharges up 2450 Gallon Per Hour (40.8 gallons per minute) and has a maximum lift capacity of 28 feet, easily tackling any draining job at a fraction of the time. Additionally, the pump comes with a 10-foot power cord and detachable suction filter that can handle solids up to 1/8 inch thick.
- 【HIGH-QUALITY MATERIALS】: Full corrosion-resistant shell and environmental thermoplastic construction ensure less prone to mechanical failure. What’s more, the submersible pump impeller blade features highly corrosion-resistant impeller that automatically adjusts to speed and fluid viscosity to ensure long service life. Due to safety requirements, Lower noise and energy-efficient.
- 【PRACTICAL ADAPTERS】: The drain pump comes with a high capacity pumping 1-1/4" NPT discharge size and a 3/4" garden hose adapter. You can use different sizes of hoses depending on the flow. And the submersible utility pump features a removable bottom screen that filters debris, protects the pump from damage, and removes water to 1/5" of the surface.
- 【WIDE APPLICATION】: Submersible pump can be operated easily by plugging into the power supply. Suitable for flushing hot tub, tankless water heater, and removing water from swimming pools, standing water in basement, cellars or garden ponds, and other flooding areas. It is also great to pump water for garden irrigation or cleaning your yards or roads.
- 【QUALITY WARRANTY】: 100% manufacturer tested and 2 years worry-free manufacturer's quality warranty. If you have any inquiries or problems, please do not hesitate to contact our service team, we are here to help for any concerns within 24 hours. Tips: Before using the product, submerge the pump into the water at an angle to allow any trapped air to escape.
- 3 TYPES OF WATER FLOW HEIGHT: In order to prevent the water in the bird bath from flowing dry quickly. Our pump adjustment valve design 3 gears, which are low, medium, and high. You can choose the height of the water spray you want according to the situation.
- [✔DIY Solar Water Pump Kit]: DIY solar water pumps kit, which contains solar fountain kit, can be made into a bird bath fountain and fish tank water circulation tools. Help birds and fish to maintain a vibrant ecosystem. Replace the nozzles with water pipes to make different water feature that will make your garden look comfortable and inviting.
- [✔High Efficiency And Long Life]: This solar powered fountain pump has high efficiency and large area solar panel which can provide strong power and the height of water depends on the intensity of sunlight. Upgraded 1.5W solar water pump, it has a longer service life of more than 20,000 hours compared to ordinary solar fountain pumps.
- [✔6 Different Water Styles]: This solar bird bath fountain kit comes with 6 different nozzles that can be easily changed to get different jet shapes to prevent water from splashing nearby. It can be attached to a hose to make different water features to suit your good ideas. It is a versatile solar water pump that is perfect for bird baths, fish tanks, small ponds and gardens.
- [✔Easy to use]: You can make a fountain or a water features and then put the solar panel facing the sun, once the solar panel gets sunlight, it will start working automatically within seconds. The brighter the sunlight, the better the results. The wire between the solar panel and the pump is long enough (7.6Ft) to cover a relatively wide area without having to worry about the pump not working in the shade.
- [✔Eco-friendly And Safe]: It does not need batteries or electricity, it is completely controlled by solar energy. So, it is very environmentally friendly. This solar water pump kit is very safe from users without any danger. It is a perfect patio and garden decoration.
- 【2023 Latest 100% Glass Solar Panels】: SZMP upgraded with the latest solar panel technology in 2023. All solar fountain pumps feature 100% glass solar panels across the board. Compared to the plastic panel solar fountain on the market, our glass solar panels with stronger light transmittance, it's can promote the conversion of sunlight into stronger energy and make the water spray more stable and lasting.
- 【High-end Glass Manufacturing Process】: The solar water fountain uses new anti-corrosion glass materials to ensure that if it's for a long time in harsh environments, it will not oxidize and turn white. The glass surface gives the fountain a very high-end look and a good texture, and the purple pattern in the center looks like a flower bud. It will undoubtedly be the most beautiful fountain pump you have ever seen, adding a view and fun to your garden.
- 【7 Different Water Styles】: The solar bird bath fountain has 7 nozzles, and you can freely DIY and replace nozzles according to your preference, creating different beautiful spray scenes to decorate your patio. As long as there is enough direct sunlight, this solar fountain pump will automatically turn any dead pool into a vivid fountain scene.
- 【Special Anti-Drift Design】: Many customers reported that the solar fountain pump drifted randomly, causing the fountain pump to spray water out of the bird bath. In order to solve the customer's problem, we specially designed 4 innovative fixers to prevent the floating solar fountain from moving freely, reducing the frequency of adding water to the bird bath.
- 【Multi-Scene Application】: Eco-friendly outdoor solar fountain attracts birds to play and drink in the bird bath. Ideal for bird bath, small pond, swimming pool, fish tank, garden decoration and water recycling for oxygen. If you come across any problem with our solar fountain, please feel free to contact us, we will provide absolute quality after-sales service!
- This safe but fast-acting enzyme-based formula reduces and eliminates muck, dead leaves, odors
- When applied to fresh water it will super charge naturally occurring bacteria
- With regular use, it will help to protect and extend the life of your water feature and extended the life of any pumps in use
- Eco-friendly Design: Spring is in the air. Do you want to attract a lot of hummingbirds to your backyard? Powered by sunlight, the 1W solar fountain does not need any electricity or battery. It runs automatically in 3 seconds when sunlight is sufficient, with a spray height of 30-40cm. A wonderful addition to your garden!
- Sprayer for Different Water Style: It comes with 6 different types of nozzle heads. You can change the nozzles to adjust the water height easily. The exclusive fixer is designed to avoid the solar fountain from moving randomly. Just enjoy the serenity from the trickling sound of water in a soft breeze.
- Advanced Technology: 1.) water-shortage protection: It will stop working when it leaves the water. 2.) Filtration box can efficiently block the dirt, dust, and leaves to extends its service life. 3.) Made of PET laminated solar panel, the solar fountain can still work in a harsh environment.
- Multiple Applications: The diameter of the fountain is 5.1in, and need 1.2in minimum depth to work. Perfect for bird bath, fish tank, small pond, pool, garden, water circulation for oxygen. Put it in the water, and you can bring your pond to life.
- Helpful Tips: Don’t allow the water to get too low; Please keep the water and pump clean to avoid blockage; A leaf on the panel will stop it from functioning; It does not store any energy.
- BUILT WITH SMART AND ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY: Our solar fountain pump is made of premium solar panels that can supply up to 1.4 watts of power, energy-saving, no batteries or electricity needed just put under direct sunlight where you place your water fountain. Get the latest birdbath fountain pump that adds vitality to every garden and great water source for your birdy friends throughout the summer months.
- TALLER WATER FOUNTAIN: You'll be amazed how far the water can raise on your fountains, the water can rise up to 10 to 18 inches approximately however, the height of the water fountain depends on the intensity of the sun. When the sun is weak, the solar fountain will not work properly, and also make sure to remove leaves or particles that block the solar panel.
- SUBMERSIBLE PUMP AND FLOATABLE SOLAR PANEL: Submersible Pump automatically starts when it senses water at 1/5 of an inch, will stop automatically when the water level is very low, it has a built-in brushless motor that provides longer service life and lowers energy consumption. Easily float on water fountains, ponds, fish tanks, garden birdbaths and attract more hummingbirds to your outdoor area and enjoy watching them.
- 4 VARIOUS SPRAY NOZZLES - ADJUSTABLE WATER HEIGHT: Nothing is more enjoyable than this! Get this solar fountain pump that sprays different water flows and water heights. Put your desired nozzle and enjoy different water fountain formations and also the water can rise from 11.8 to 19.7 inches depending on the nozzle design you put. Adds a nice touch to any fountains at home!
- 100% RISK-FREE PURCHASED: Our Garden solar fountains have been built with premium materials and safety in mind. An ideal gift for most occasions; Housewarming, Birthday, Holidays, Wedding, or just wanting to surprise your partner who loves fountain decoration.
- DIY Solar Water Pump Kit: This small solar fountain has six types of sprinklers, which can be used for different water flow and water heights. It can be used for many kinds of DIY to add fun to your garden. Can be made into a bird bath fountain and fish tank water circulation tools. Help birds and fish to maintain a vibrant ecosystem. Replace the nozzles with 4ft water pipes to make different water feature that will make your garden look comfortable and inviting.
- High Efficiency And Long Life: Life is greater than 20,000 hours, When the sun is shining, the pump will start automatically within 3 seconds, Upgraded 2.5W solar water pump, High efficiency and large area solar panel which can provide strong power and the height of water depends on the intensity of sunlight.
- Easy to install: Put the pump totally in the water and nozzle over the water, make sure the pump is fixed firmly on the bottom of the fountain to avoid vibration. plug the jack of pump in the jack of solar panel output. put the solar panel under enough sunlight and be better to face directly to sun.
- Eco-friendly And Safe：It does not need batteries or electricity, it is completely controlled by solar energy. So, it is very environmentally friendly. This solar water pump kit is very safe from users without any danger. It is a perfect patio and garden decoration.
- Requires Attention: Do not use the solar fountain without water, otherwise the motor will be damaged. Change water frequently to keep the water cleaning to avoid any dirt to impede the pump Keep the surface of solar panel cleaning constantly. When the sunlight is weak, water pumps will not work continuously, once sunlight is stronger it will automatically continuous work. The water height is proportional to sunlight.
Our Best Choice: Ankishi Solar Fountain Pump 3.5W, Solar Water Pump Floating Fountain with 24 RGB LED Lights & 7 Nozzles, 2000mAh Battery Backup, Solar Powered Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Fish Tank, Pond Garden (RGB)
Product Description
Packing List:
1*Solar Panel with Pump
7*Nozzle
1*Nozzle Base
4*Anti-collision Bar
1*User Manual(English)
Why Choose Ankishi Solar Powered birdbath Fountain ?
Colorful LED Light: Automatically light up at night for 6-8 hours.2 Working Modes:It can be used as a fountain spray water during the day, and can be used as a fountain decoration landscape light at night7 Water Spraying Methods: With 7 different types of nozzle heads attached, you can get different water shape and heightAnti-collision Bar Design: The product is equipped with four anti-collision bars to fix the position of the fountain
Solar panel voltage: 9V
Solar panel power: 3.5W
Built-in lithium battery: 3.7V/900mAh
Maximum flow of pump: 180L/h
Solar Panel Diameter: 16.3cm (6.4 inches)
Max Spray Height: 60-80cm
Service life: ≥10000Hours
Waterproof grade: IP68
New Solar Fountain with RGB led lights, support 2 working modes， how it works？
It can be used as a fountain spray water during the day（It can’t be lighting in the day）,Also can be used as a fountain decoration landscape light at night（It can’t be spray water at night）!
Note: You only can use one mode at one time, can’t be lighting and spray water at the same time！
Equipped 24PCS LED Lights Dispel the Darkness – Light-sensitive LED lights will bright after sunset (about 7 PM or 8 PM). Working for 3-5 hours when sufficient energy. ❣ Notice:The rgb solar fountain can be used as a fountain spray water during the day（It can’t be lighting in the day）.Also can be used as a fountain decoration landscape light at night（It can’t be spray water at night）, means you only can use one mode at one time, can’t be lighting and spray water at the same time.
7 Different Style Spray Nozzles – Meet your different needs for jet height or jet shape. Put it in water (pump immersed), the waterfall will occur automatically in 3s once exposed to sufficient sunlight. The height of the waterfall depends on the intensity of the light. The jet height can up to 60cm. The spray heads are easy to change.
Anti-collision Pipes Avoid Water Loss – Install the plastic pipes to make the fountain pump centered, so the water from the fountain can stay in the container, avoid water loss. The product has a water shortage protection function when the solar fountain can’t gain enough water, the pump and LED will stop working automatically. It is suitable for garden, pool, pond, bird bath.
Tips – For lasting use, please clean the solar fountain regularly! It has automatic power-off protection, but still don’t let the dirt, dust, leaves clog the pump, these will cause burn out. And please make sure enough water covers the pump, take protection when a shortage of water.