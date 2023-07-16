Top 10 Best solar flood light outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About TENKOO

The TENKOO Solar Street Lights for commercial quality lighting systems, residential streets, parking lots and security lighting using high quality of solar systems.

TENKOO Designed for modern homes, lighting up entrance, gardens, yards, pools and recreation areas. Powered by the sun, the advance industrial grade solar panel harvests the sun energy and stores in the durable lithium battery. 60 high power LED with lens will light up the entire night. With remote control.

The TENKOO Solar Street Light Advantage

Installing the TENKOO solar light is more affordable that installing a traditional Lighting in some area. When you choose the TENKOO solar light, your installation don’t need to think about the following areas:

Trench Wiring – with the TENKOO solar light, you do not need to run underground wire from the nearest electrical transformer to your lighting system. Trenching – Because the TENKOO solar light is a completely standalone, self-contained Solar Street Light System, you do not need to pay the additional costs of digging trenches for your underground wiring. Replacement Landscaping – Because you needn’t to trench to install the TENKOO solar light, there is no additional cost for replacing and repairing the ground that is torn up during the trenching process. Land Usage Rights – With no need for external wire connections, etc, affordable lighting to your lighting locations without the need to negotiate with property owners to use their property for underground wiring and landscaping. No Electric Meter – With the TENKOO 100W solar light there is no need to meter your lighting system. This means you save the cost of purchasing and installing a meter, and the electrical connection fees. No Electric Usage and Demand Charges – Because the TENKOO solar street light is entirely Solar Powered, you don’t need to pay for electrical usage.

Specification:

Number of LED: 60pcs Lighting angle: 120°

Solar panel: 6V/15W

Battery capacity: 3.2V 18000mAH

Item weight：13.5 lb

Color temperature: 6000 Kelvin

Working temperature: -68℉-176℉ Package Size: 24.4*17.7*6.7 in

Lifespan: More than 100000 hours

Designed for modern home and businesses



Multiple angles setting

With locking nut to lock the desire angle

Easy installation, comes with a complete set of installation tools

“1” represents electricity display, 5 led all bright to represent full battery ( If you want to know the remaining battery, press “M” on the remote control.)

“2” Remote sensor

Function of Remote Controller



No Motion Sensing Mode, Light Sensing Mode Only

Can choose lighting time: 2H/3H/5H/8H/10H Can choose illumination brightness: 25%/50%/75%/100%

Sensing distance: 5m

press “M” can display remaining battery

Question and Answer



Question: Does it have a motion sensor?

Answer: No, It has only photocell sensors.

Question: If I turn off the light, can it still be recharged?

Answer: Yes, it can. As long as the solar panel is connected to the lamp, and put the solar panels in the sun, the solar panel can charge the lamp.

Question: Is “Auto” on the remote control equivalent to “on”? After pressing “Auto” and setting the brightness to 50%, do not choose the lighting time, how does it work in the end?

Answer: Yes, “Auto” is equivalent to “On”. It will maintain 50% brightness until dawn will automatically go out. The next day will default to the previous day’s lighting mode to work.

With motion sensor

YES

YES

NO

NO

NO

Solar powered

YES

YES

YES

YES

NO

With photocell sensor

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

With remote control

NO

YES

YES

YES

NO

☀️High capacity lithium battery-Fast charging polysilicon solar panel：Over 4 Night Lighting Time after full charged. Fitted with advanced Lithium battery for strong power, enhanced safety, great thermal stability, tolerance to abuse, high current rating and 5000 cycle life.

☀️Remote Control-Personalized working modes: 1)adjustable brightness(100%/75%/50%/25%); 2)lighting timing (2/3/5/8/10 hours); 3)Auto mode (turn on at dusk, turn off at dawn). Remote control distance is 5-8 meters.

☀️Flexible adjustment ：Adjustable tilt mounting bracket with locking screw to fix solar panel position for optimum sunlight exposure during seasonal changes. Suggest mounts pole (no include) diameter 1.96 to 3.15 inch, mounted height 9.8 to 16.4ft, its illuminated area is 646 (sq.ft).

☀️Super Bright: LED bulbs of superior quality for bright illumination. The brightness is several times higher than traditional light bulbs, and you can save up to 80% electricity（0 electricity fee, 0 wiring）

So you had known what is the best solar flood light outdoor in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.