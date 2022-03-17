Top 10 Best solar flash light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

A Portable Solar LED Flashlight for Both Indoors and Outdoors



NPET LED Zoomable Flashlight owns 5 working modes and a suitable size,the durable material Aluminum,also enables you to take it to everywhere.

Wide-to-Narrow Beam Zoom

-Easy to turn your flashlight from broad-coverage light to focussed spotlight

-Irradiation Range:200-300 meters

For Outdoor

-Great for camping,fishing,hiking,cycling

-Red & Blue Warning Light and SOS Flash Mode is a customize design for outdoor emergency

For Indoor

-Suitable for working & reading

-Being an emergency flashlight in power failure

Power Bank



-With a built-in 3000mah 18650 rechargeable battery,could be charged with USB charging cord(included) or solar power.

-Standard USB output.Being a power bank when you go out,you can use the cable to charge your Android device or change to other cables to charge other devices.

Where is the charging port?

-Look at the rear of this flashlight,open the rubber cover,then you will see the input and output charging port,also the on/off button.

Everlasting Electricity



-5V 45MA Monocrystalline silicon solar panel durable 30 years lifetime

-Green light up while sense the sunshine,then begin to charge

-Put it under the sunshine anytime anywhere if convenient,always keep in fully charged

Name

jump starter

emergency radio

portable flashlight

high lumens flashlight

Battery capacity

10000mAh

4000mAh

3000mAh

10000mAh

More functions

flashlight,charge for phone

flashlight, reading lamp, SOS alarm,charge for phone

solar powered, zoomable focus,charge for phone

zoomable focus,power indicator

Output

268 Lumens

500 Lumens

1000 Lumens

1000 Lumens

USB Input/output

5V1A

5V1A

5V1A

5V1A

Window Breaker

✓

✓

✓

✓

Seat Belt Cutter

✓

✓

✓

✓

Compass

✓

✓

✓

✓

120dB Alarm

✓

✓

✓

Adjustable Focus

✓

Charge for phone

✓

✓

✓

✓

【5 Working Modes Flashlight】: Headlight (full-bright:5-6hrs)(strobe:10-12hrs), Side White Lamp (10-12hrs),Red and Blue Warning Side Light(15-18hrs),SOS Flash Mode; Press the switch to change working mode and long press 2s to start SOS flash mode.

【2 Charging Functions】: Major charging function-USB charging cord(3-4hrs).Seconary charging function-Solar charing(40hrs).

【Adjustable Focus】: Zoomable flashlight make it easy to adjust the irradiation range and light intensity.Irradiation range up to 200-300 meters.

【Compact Size】: Made of durable and shock resistant anodized aluminum,great for working,camping,hiking or walking the dog.

【Rechargeable Emergency Power Bank】:This solar flashlight has a built-in 3000mAh 18650 battery, could be charged with included USB Cable (3-4hrs) or Solar Power (40hrs), using the USB cable to connect your phone with the flashlight (The battery needs to be greater than 20%) and charging your phone for emergency.

