Top 10 Best solar flag pole light Reviews

Our tale



How we obtained our start off?

Vont started in 2014 with a team of buddies who needed to develop a greater, brighter bicycle light. We shared our development with family and mates, who not only used the powerful mild for biking, but as their go-to flashlight for everything.

What makes our solution exclusive?

We consider there’s almost nothing superior than smart, cheap digital innovations. We also imagine there is practically nothing much more troublesome than mass-developed junk that is effective when. That’s why our solutions are made and made with meticulous focus to detail and eco-friendly materials.

Why we love what we do?

Electronics are meant to be enjoyable. We attempt to produce an surroundings exactly where people love to do the job, and shoppers like to store. We you should not just promote to the environment. We’re aspect of it. Which is why we support charities focused on cancer investigate, animals and natural methods everywhere we do small business.

Screen your flag with satisfaction & good illumination: Rather of permitting the solar set on Previous Glory or frequently elevating in the morning and reducing at night, have confidence in the brightest, most powerful and longest lasting flag pole downlight. Flag pole ball is not incorporated.

Completely computerized daylight sensor: implies no switches to ignore to flip and no illumination hassles. Light routinely turns on at night and turns off when daylight returns. In no way be concerned about a dimly lit or unrecognizable flag once more.

Matches most flagpoles from 15-25 feet with 60 seconds installation: No hassling with wires and electrical connections thanks to independent solar charging program. Merely reduce your pole and suit underneath the truck that rests at the major of the pole. No equipment expected and you are going to be carried out in below 1 moment.

Best in brightness in addition extended lasting batteries: 26 substantial run LED lights will illuminate your mast in addition prolonged battery potential makes sure that the batteries will continue to be billed on the dimmest of times and your flag will continue to be illuminated all through the darkest of nights.

Lifetime Warranty: You can relaxation in recognizing that this product or service is of utmost high-quality. Warranted for existence, it is covered towards loss, theft, and defects in supplies and workmanship for as very long as you possess the products.