Top 10 Best solar energy kit Reviews

Functionality and application :1.Multifunctional photo voltaic generator, photo voltaic charging, environmental protection and electricity conserving,You can use it in anywhere when there is sunshine.2.Beliefs for indoor lights, outside lighting, ability failure, household lighting ,space without having electric power.3.With cell cell phone charging purpose, equipped with a 4 in 1 USB info cable,It can demand the cellular phones, MP3, MP4, digital cameras and other digital products and solutions.4.Equipped with a charging adapter, it also can be billed by electric powered if you never use the solar panel. Battery complete ability needs to demand 8 hrs.5.The photo voltaic panel requires to place in the sunshine 25 hours(about 3 to 5 day time according the climate ),the battery will be full of power.

Products feature:

1.Numerous safety:harmless to use,ideal to defend the security of your family members.

2, Outfitted with a 4 in 1 USB data cable and 3W solar panel, cable size of 3 meters.

3, With two .9W 100LM vibrant 6000K-6500K white LED bulbs, just about every with 3 meters cable and change. Continuous existing IC drive, excellent steadiness.

4, Battery: 4.5Ah / 6V batteries

5, USB output:5V 500mhA

6, Solar panels charge one working day(5 hours): 1 bulb can lights 8 hrs, 2 lbulb lighting 4 hrs.

7, Battery whole ability: 1 bulb lighting 30 hours, 2 lbulbs lighting15 hrs.

8, 3 lights display the battery ability :

3 indicator light-weight: capability 50-100%

2 indicator light-weight: potential 20-50%

1 indicator gentle: ability <20%

9.Packing box size: 23*8.5*19 cm

10.Weight: 1.6KG

Package includes:

1*3W 9V Solar panels

1*Power generation System(Included 4.5Ah / 6V battery)

2* 0.9W 100LM lamps(very bright)

1* 4 in 1 USB cable

1* US AC Charging adapter

