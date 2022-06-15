Top 10 Best solar edison lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Quantity:

6 x Beautiful Gardener Solar Path Light with Edison Bulbs

Specifications:

Color:White ,Warmwhite

Dimensions:18″ in height x5.2″ in diameter

Material: stainless steel + ABS plastic

Solar Penel:2V 150 mAh 1.2 W

Battery: NI-MH AA 1.2V 700mAh rechargeable battery (included)

Edison Bulb: 5000K LED white, 2700K warmwhite

Lumen: 30 lumens

Waterproof:IP65

Powered Source: 100% solar powered

Charging Time:6-8 hours (under enough sunlight)

Working Time: 16-20 hours

Easy Installation

Pull out the tab and turn the switch ON, put the lights on somewhere without shade.

New Edison LED Bulb Design

Newest technology edison led bulbs,more brighter,less power consumption,more long life,replaceable.

Big size

This pathway lighrs is oversize,height 18″ x5.2″ in diameter.

Weather-resistant

Suitable for outdoor use. No worries about raining, snowing, frosting.

Working Time

16-20 hours

Material Type

the Edison LED lights located at the mid of the solar lights which make the lights to shine on all direction.But the others only shine to the small scope because their LED located on the top of the lights cap. We use the Edison LED bulb to replace the traditional LED beads.The Edison bulb is glass to make it more brighter.it is about 30 lumen but the traditional LED beads is about 2 lumen.

warm white Edison LED Bulb

NiMH AA rechargeable battery, enviorementally friendly,no electric bill

stainless steel top/bottom cup,clear arcylic tube body

LED technology,turns on auto in dark and off in daytime. we assure our buyer one year quality guarantee and after-sale service.Any puzzle,pls do not hesitate to contact us at any time.

