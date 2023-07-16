Top 10 Best solar eclipse glasses made in usa Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

TRUSHIELD LENS COATING



Interior lens: Permanent Anti-FogExterior lens: Scratch-ResistanceIdeal for: Most applications and environments where body heat is causing fogging issues. TruShield is a multi-purpose coatingNOT ideal for: Hot to cold temperature transitions, continuous stream or misting conditionsIMPORTANT CLEANING INSTRUCTIONS: Do not use anti-fog cleaner or solution on lens as that will ruin the coating. To properly clean lens – only use a microfiber cloth.

TRUSHIELD-2F LENS COATING



Interior lens: Permanent Anti-Fog AND Scratch-ResistanceExterior lens: Permanent Anti-fog AND Scratch-ResistanceIdeal for: Clean to moderately dirty work environments, where workers transition from cold to hot or hot to coldNOT ideal for: Extremely dusty or dirty environmentsIMPORTANT CLEANING INSTRUCTIONS: Do not use anti-fog cleaner or solution on lens as that will ruin the coating. To properly clean lens – only use a microfiber cloth.

TRUSHIELD-S LENS COATING



Interior lens: Permanent Dual-Action Anti-FogExterior lens: Scratch-ResistanceIdeal for: Environments where there is a high degree of dirt or debris, coupled with more severe fogging factorsNOT ideal for: Hot to cold temperature transitions, continuous steam or misting conditionsIMPORTANT CLEANING INSTRUCTIONS: Do not use anti-fog cleaner or solution on lens as that will ruin the coating. To properly clean lens – only use a microfiber cloth.

TRUSHIELD-2SF LENS COATING



Interior lens: Permanent Dual-Action Anti-FogExterior lens: Permanent Dual-Action Anti-FogIdeal for: Extremely humid environments or environments where there is direct steam presentNOT ideal for: Extremely dusty or dirty environmentsIMPORTANT CLEANING INSTRUCTIONS: Do not use anti-fog cleaner or solution on lens as that will ruin the coating. To properly clean lens – only use a microfiber cloth.

TruShield

TruShield-2F

TruShield-S

TruShield-2SF

100% UV Protection:

Tint Descriptions:

Offers as close to natural vision as possible. Ideal for most jobs (typically indoors) including but not limited to general labor, machine operation, lab use, and construction applications.

Consistently dims brightness of surroundings without color distortion. Ideal for any outdoor environment with prolonged sun exposure, whether bright or partially sunny.

Ideal for environments with changing light conditions or applications that involve being outdoors where workers are susceptible to sun glare.

MX200G Lens Coatings Available per Tint:

TruShield-S, TruShield-2SF

TruShield-S

Anti-Fog Inside

Performance Ratings:

High Impact Rated Z87+ / CE EN166

High Impact Rated Z87+ / CE EN166

High Impact Rated Z87+ / CE EN166

Product Dimensions‏:‎6.38 x 5.71 x 1.93 inches; 0.81 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎11-12003-04A3

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎August 3, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎HexArmor

ASIN‏:‎B09BR9X34B

TRUSHIELD-S PERMANENT ANTI-FOG COATING: Permanent, dual-action anti-fog protection on the interior of the lens and a scratch-resistant hard coat on the exterior of the lens

OFFERS AS CLOSE TO NATURAL VISION AS POSSIBLE: Clear lenses are ideal for most jobs, typically indoors, that include but not limited to general labor, machine operation, lab use, and construction applications

100% UV PROTECTION: All of our work safety glasses, no matter the tint, offer 100% UV protection from harmful rays

INCREASE THE LIFE OF EYEWEAR: Do not use anti-fog cleaner or solution on lens as that will ruin the coatings. To properly clean lenses use a microfiber cloth only, or rinse with cool water and use a lens safe tissue.

