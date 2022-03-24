Top 10 Best solar disk lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

BRAND STORY:

Solar lights can not only create a wonderful gardening landscape for you at night but also illuminate dark corners to prevent accidental falls. Moreover, which helps you save electricity bills while providing stable and ultra-bright illumination. DIMO POULOS is a professional company that pays a lot of attention to outdoor lights and renewable energy. We are committed to combining advanced technology, high-quality materials, and humanized design to create outdoor solar lamps that everyone loves. Just Light Up Your Life!

Feature:

1. Made of high-quality raw materials, these outdoor solar lights are durable, sturdy, and pressure-resistance.

2. IP68 waterproof, perfect for the wet environment or bad weather.

3. Ultra-bright and stable illumination, prevent accidental falls, and anti-thief.

4. Easy to install, no tools are needed.

5. Equipped with the premium wider LED light panel, which is long-lasting and bright.

6. Suitable for almost all indoor or outdoor occasions.

Specification:

1. Material: ABS Plastic

2. Charging Time: 6-8H

3. Running Time: 10-13H

4. Dimension: 5.51″ x 4.48″

5. LED Bulbs: 5050 LED Bulbs

6. Waterproof: IP68

7. Lighting Mode: Warm Light

8. Package Information: 8 x Outdoor Solar Powered Lights, 16 x Small Feet, 1 X User Manual

Please Note:

Please do not install the decorative solar light in the shade.

Please do not install the bright solar lights in a place where the light is always on.

【IP68 WATERPROOF & STURDY】Water seepage will always cause damage to the outdoor lights. Our solar walkway lights have excellent IP68 water resistance, fog-proof, rustproof, and can provide stable lighting in humid environments or bad weather. Made of premium raw material and equipped with wider LED lights which can serve up to 50000-100000H, these solar landscape lights are durable, sturdy, and can withstand the pressure of up to 2T. Wireless, it won’t stumble pets, kids, or the elderly.

【10S EASY INSTALLATION】With unique wireless and snap design, just press the solar sensor light solar ground lights forcefully into the soil to complete the installation, the whole process will end within 10S and no tools are needed. After being demolished, the solar outdoor lights will not leave obvious marks on the ground which can be restored by refilling the soil. (Please Note: Tools are required for indoor ground installation for the solar pathway lights.）

【VERSATILE USAGE & GIFT IDEA】These waterproof solar lights can not only provide you with reliable lights in the dark but also can be used to decorate the house or garden to create a unique night gardening art! These round solar ground lights outdoor are perfect for various occasions such as driveway, pathway, road, garden, yard, patio, any indoor and outdoor places. The garden solar lights are also a great gift for your friends or family on Christmas, Thanksgiving, Father’s Day, etc.

【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】The package comes with 8 packs of decorative solar lights. Your satisfaction is what we pursuit, so we provide a 30-day money-back warranty and 24-hour online customer service for these solar lights outdoor garden. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or suggestions and we will reach you as soon as possible.