Top 10 Best solar desk lamp Reviews

[ad_1]White light 6500K, Warm White light 4500K, Warm light 3200K. Each color mode has 9 brightness levels, total 30 kinds dimmable lighting. It can be used for studying, relaxing, reading, working, thinking, drawing, knitting, sewing, hobby, handicrafts, craftwork,etc.Strong aluminum clamp supports up to 2.1 inches tabletop and holds the swing arm lamp securely in place. 360° rotating lamp, 225° rotating base, 270° adjustable metal arm, freely adjustable angles, and multiple positions. You can adjust the light direction according to your personal need.Protect people’s eyes who work and reading a long time from hurt, nonflickering, no glare, no ultraviolet ray, no frequency radiation. Ideal for architects, designers, artists, secretaries, typists, editors, accountants, students, teenagers, children.The LED desk lamp is powered by USB, you can power it with your computer, laptop, portable battery, etc.Usb Interface: compatible equipment charging head, power bank, computer, etc.Light Source: LEDSwitch: push buttonLamp Wattage: 10 WMaterial: Aluminum-AlloyWeight: 1.65 lbsCertification: FCC, ULInput: AC 100 – 240VOutput: 5V / 2APlease Note: Only Match with the adapter of 5V / 2A, otherwise it will cause damage the button controller to short-circuit.✿【3 Color Modes & 10 Brightness Leves】- Desk lamp with clamp offers 3 light modes(White light 6500K,Warm White light 4500K, Warm light 3200K). Each color mode has 9 brightness levels, total 30 kinds dimmable lighting for study, relaxing, reading, working, thinking, relaxing, drawing, knitting, sewing, hobby, handicrafts, craftwork, etc.✿【Flexible & Adjustable】- Strong aluminum clamp supports up to 2.1 inches tabletop and holds the swing arm lamp securely in place. 360° rotating lamp, 225° rotating base, 270° adjustable metal arm, freely adjustable angles, and multiple positions, you can adjust the light direction according to your personal need.✿【Eye Protection Light】- Protect people’s eyes who work and reading a long time from hurt, nonflickering, no glare, no ultraviolet ray, no frequency radiation. Ideal for architects, designers, artists, secretaries, typists, editors, accountants, students, teenagers, children.✿【Energy Saving & Space Saving】Clip desk light consumes 80% less power than traditional incandescent lights, low required voltage and current, low heat, saving money and lower your power bills with cost-effective. Compact clamp and the slim lamp with hidden cabling let you have a completely free desk surface.Attached clamp mounts easily to music stands, office tables, computer desks, headboards, drawing board, makeup table, etc.✿【What You Will Receieve】1x Led Desk Lamp(Material: Top-end Aluminum Alloy）; 1x Metal Clamp; 1x UL listed AC Power Adapter; 1x User Manual, and Worry-free after service. 30-Day money back within the 12-Month product guarantee. If not satisfied, you can contact us for a refund or replacement. Please Note: Only Match with the adapter of 5V / 2A, otherwise it will cause damage the button controller to short-circuit.

