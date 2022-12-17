Top 10 Best solar decorative lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Solar String Lights Outdoor Decorative Globe Lights Waterproof 41 Feet 80 Led Fairy Lights



Perfect Decoration & Better Performance :

The crystal fairy lights are designed with 8 gorgeous lighting modes: including combination, fireflies flashing, waves, fading, chasing/flashing, fading slowly, twinkle/flashing and steady on.

Decorate with the solar string lights outdoor decorative to create different atmospheres to your garden, patio, lawn, porch, gate, yard, etc.

With waterproof function, the fairy lights can even work in rainy days.

High strength polycrystalline silicon solar panel adopted ensures an energy conversion rate up to 17%, which is far more than other solar string lights on the market

Easy Installation & Easy Operation:

Hang the outdoor solar string lights as desired, then fix the solar panel in place with the stake included, meanwhile make sure the solar panel is exposed directly to the sunshine to be fully charged.

The outdoor fairy lights are designed with two switches (ON/OFF Operation & Mode Setting)

Press the switch to choose a desired mode and then enjoyed the romantic atmosphere.

Note:

1.For a full charge, the solar panel need to be exposed directly to the sun for 6 hours under “ON” condition.

With built-in light sensor, the solar lights will shut down automatically at daytime, so you don’t need to turn off the lights.

2.For long service time, do not dip the solar panel and lights into water for long time.

Specification:

– Charging Time: 8-10 hours

– Working Time: 8-14 hours,dependds on charging condition and temperature.

– Solar Panel: 2V 170mA

– Rechargeable Ni-MH battery: 1.2 V 800 mAh

– Switch: ON/OFF & MODE

What You Get:

– 1 x 80 LED Solar Globe String Lights

– 1 x Solar Panel

– 1 x Ground Stake

– 1 x User Manual

Dimension:

– Dimension of Bulbs: 0.7 inch

– Color: Warm White

– Power Source: Solar Powered

– Number of Lights: 80 LED

– Total Length: 41ft

💡 【8 Modes Fairy Lights】 8 Flashing modes-combination/ in waves/ sequential/ slow glow/ casing/ slow fade/ twinkle/ steady on, which you can press the button on the battery case to adjust them. Just apply the crystal ball Christmas lights to proper occasions like wedding, show, family party and festival celebration, which is an ideal way to create a fantastic and romantic atmosphere.

💡 【Auto On/Off & Memory Function】 With built-in light sensor, the solar string lights will automatically turn on at dark and off at daytime. Memory chip will remember last mode setting, so you don’t need to reset mode every day. YPingk Solar fairy lights can be used as Wedding reception fairy lights,house decoration lights,balcony lights outdoor,Christmas Halloween Birthday party decoration lights etc.

💡 【Waterproof & Easy Installation】 IP65 waterproof performance ensures the string solar lights outdoor waterproof may withstand rain and damp climates. Unlike plug-in type, you can install the backyard lights solar in any corner of the garden you like. No tools required. Expose the solar panel to direct sunshine and make sure the solar panel faces directly to the sun.

💡 【Use without Worry】 The exterior of the Christmas lights is made of insulative and non-toxic PVC, which is flexible to make decorations for your TV wall, balcony and plants . The LED bulbs work without heat emission, which is safe to touch after working several hours. If you have any question or problem during the use, please feel free to contact us via Amazon Buyer Message. We will respond within 24 hours and provide a satisfying solution.

