Top 10 Best solar decor Reviews

Merchandise Description

Sunflower Solar Garden Lights

–Make Your property Extra Colorful

Our products features：

1、Easy to install and work.

2、Long daily life and higher brightness.

3、Upgraded a broader photo voltaic panel.

4、Durable and safe and sound to use.

Technical specs

Duration:29.52inch

Material：Silk fabric+PVC pole

Water-proof: IP65

Charging time: 6 – 8 hours

Performing time: 8 – 10 hrs

Electrical power Supply: Photo voltaic-Powered

Guidelines before use

1、Remove the protecting film on the photo voltaic panel.and location the solar panel effectively.

2、Keep the Swap “ON”,they will quickly charging in the daytime and light-weight up at evening.

Photo voltaic panel

Maintain the Switch "ON",they will quickly charging in the daytime and mild up at night.

Water resistant

Sunflower Photo voltaic Back garden Lights was created of superior-excellent water-proof materials, , really don’t worry about the several lousy weathe.

Leaves

Simulation Leaves，make your sunflower back garden lights far more serious, really don’t stress about the flowers and the leaves will wither

Courtyard

Doorway

Aisle

Highway decoration

🌻【Waterproof】Made of higher-quality water-proof material, generating it the excellent photo voltaic decoration for the outdoor, without the need of worrying about the a variety of terrible weathe,and the superior visual satisfaction provides to the vibrant hues of lifestyle.

🌻【 Easy Install】Beautifully intended solar yard decoration lights are molded with no more wire & external electrical power expected. put in this solar flower lights insert into the soil，wherever you want ,a beautiful illuminated spring, summer time, fall, wintertime decorations.Set the Flower Stake Lights Outdoor and Preserve the Change “ON”,they will automatically charging in the daytime and mild up at evening.

🌻【Durable】Our out of doors lights metal bouquets decor is molded with large high quality material (Silk fabric+PVC pole)which can be used for decades. Really don’t fear about any adverse results on the human overall body.

🌻【Warranty】 Be sure to really feel no cost to get hold of us initially if there is any challenge, Our buyer assistance workers will be reaction in 24 hrs.

