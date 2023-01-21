Top 10 Best solar deck post lights Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated solar deck post lights in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: GreenLighting 4 Pack Cape Cod 5×5 Solar Powered Post Cap Light with 4×4 Base Adapter, Fits 5 inch and 4 inch PVC Posts (White)
- Three Optional Modes 1.security light mode (when it detects motion at night.Motion sensor turns the light on for 15 seconds and off automatically) 2.Permanent On all night mode (the light turns on automatically night and stay all night.) 3.Smart brightness control mode (the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With Motion Sensor Detector and PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. Rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- High-efficient LED lights with wide-angle illumination can improve the lighting utilization.
- High Efficient Solar Panel Our solar Panel is energy saving and with PET laminated solar panel and LED lights, which is up to 20. 5% Conversion Rate with 1. 2W Monocrystalline silicon .
- Waterproof IP65 and Heatproof outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
- 【Unique Built-in Tempered Glass Solar Panel】 - Different from other resin-based solar panels on the market, Mihani is the first solar light which has built-in tempered glass for solar panel, with built-in large lithium batteries, and its service life is much longer than other products on the market; in addition, the size of the solar panel is 2-3 times that of other products, the conversion rate of sunlight can reach to 20.5%, so our brightness is much brighter than other products during use.
- 【Advanced LED High-Brightness Lamp Beads】- Mihani adopts a new generation of high-quality LED chips and bright micro-electric technology. The lamp beads have high power, low power consumption, no light decay and color difference, good color rendering, long LED life, high brightness, and positive color temperature, and the 218 LEDs quality for brighter and more saturated light with up to 2500 lm. You can view the light covered area easily at night.
- 【Upgraded More Sensitive and Powerful PIR Motion Detector】- Mihani solar light is equipped with improved motion detection chip and detection angle, adopts improved wireless transmission technology to avoid signal interference from other wireless devices, and has built-in PlR motion sensor with high sensitivity. It able to detect up to 180° with a longer sensor length of 30 ft, therefore providing a broader range of lighting.
- 【Three Lighting Modes & Multi-Scene Use】- Mihani has 3 lighting modes: Permanent On All Night Mode, Smart Brightness Control Mode and Bright Light Mode, and is also a joy to have with its automatic feature that turns on the light at any sign of movement. It can provide the perfect lighting for your porch, backyard, front door, garage, driveway, walkway, steps and more, and even prevent thieves from entering your door to steal things, giving customers confidence in their safety.
- 【 All-Weather Resistant& Easy Installation】- Made of durable ABS material, our Mihani solar outdoor lights are designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, and the IP65 waterproof rating ensures that our 3-Head solar safety light won't yield in rain, sleet or snow. The mode button also has a unique lP65 waterproof protective cover located on the back of the device. The package comes with 2X Installing Screws and 2X Expansion Anchors for easy installation in minutes.
- 1.Enhanced PIR Motion Inductor：Hmcity Solar Lights Outdoor bring 3 lighting modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on when people comes) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- 2.High Efficient Solar Panel:Adopted monocrystalline silicon solar cells, the conversion rate reaches up to 20.5%. It has 15% electricity more than other products in the same solar light time, Made with high impact ABS lamp body that has high-temperature resistance, anti-corrosion and waterproof too,which ensures longer usage time.
- 3.Wider lighting Angle & Larger Coverage: Equipped with 120 led upgraded high power LEDs & 270° wide lighting angle, solar lights can provide excellent brightness and larger illumination coverage to light up a yard of 30㎡.
- 4.Durable IP65 Waterproof – The hmcity light is made of the IP65 technology that makes it waterproof. Durable, weather-resistant & heatproof plastic construction.
- 5.Quality Guaranteed: 12 Month Warranty for the solar sensor lights.the solar security lights outdoor certified by FCC, CE, ROSH, please contact us If there is any problem.
- Ultra Bright Solar Motion Sensor Lights - The AmeriTop solar security light with the three heads design, Built-in 128 super bright LED. Each of them is SMD 2835 LED. It can produce up to 800lm 6500K high brightness output. The conversion rate of our upgraded polycrystalline silicon solar panels is as high as 20%. Incredible photocell efficiency, also working great in winter.
- Smart Motion Sensor: Our solar LED security light built-in with a smart motion sensor that detects motion up to 26 feet. The light will AUTO turn ON and OFF. Auto ON when the movement dectected, when no movement detected, the light will AUTO turn OFF after 30 secounds. In other words, when a person stay active in the sensor range, the light will remain ON.
- Wide Lighting Area - With the innovative wide-angle and three heads design, Adjustable heads can move upwards, downwards and horizontally. Up to 270° wide lighting angle and 16-26ft sensing distance, Easy to adjust the light heads, lens hoods and motion sensor to different angles as your requirement. Lighting direction is adjustable with the three flexible light heads, save your trouble to install two extra light. No need for electricity, environment-friendly product.
- All-Weather Resistant - AmeriTop solar lights outdoor Made of durable ABS material, ensures this 3 head security light fixture can stand up to the elements and bad weather. IP65 waterproof rating ensures that your 3 head security light fixture won’t give in in rain, sleet or snow weather. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, all-weather resistant and provide additional safety and security for your home.
- Motion Sensor Lights - Easy Installation, no annoying wires or adapters needed. Only using the included screws to fix on any exterior wall constructed of all types of material including metal, wood or plastic. Perfect for outdoor lighting and can be widely used as yard light, garage light, garden light, parking lot light, exit light, entrance light, driveway light, patio light, entryway light, etc.
- 【MOTION SENSOR】Solar motion sensor light outdoor is equipped with 120 degree angle and sensitive motion sensor, which can provide illumination widely and without delay. Once the sensor of Solar Spotlights Outdoor detect the motion, there will be 30s illumination and no motion detected for 20 seconds, the light will automatically turn off.
- 【IP68 WATERPROOF & ALL-WEATHER RESISTANT】Solar lights is made of durable ABS material, IP65 waterproof ensures the outdoor light fixture could work well even in heavy rain or snowstorms. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
- 【3 WORKING MODE AVAILABLE】The button switch controls the three-mode work, and each press switches the following functions in turn; Mode 1: The light always stays on at 30% brightness at night without motion detection; Mode 2: When people come, the light is at 100% brightness, and it is always on at 10% brightness 20 seconds after people left; Mode 3: When people come, the light turns on at 100% brightness, and the light turns off 20 seconds after people left.
- 【4 HEADS DESIGN, MORE FLEXIBLE & WIDER ILLUMINATION AREA】250 LED 4 adjustable heads design can move upwards, downwards and horizontally. Solar flood light detects up to 270° wide lighting angle and 26 feet sensing distance, which can provide extra brightness and more visible area.
- 【LONG WORKING TIME】This solar powered flood light has a built-in 1800mAh rechargeable battery with the high-efficiency solar panel to ensure it can be charged at less light day. The solar light will be charged auto in the daytime and start working in darkness. So please install these lights under sunshine for effective battery charging.
- ☀ 【PIR Motion Lights & No Dim Mode】 Let your little ones play freely in the yard without fear of them falling down in the dark. Built-in very sensitive PIR motion sensor can provide illumination and safety protection when sensing the motion within a range of 10-16ft and angle of 120°.
- ☀ 【Ultra-Bright Solar Powered Lights】 Fewer LED beads does not mean lower brightness. Our upgraded high brightness led beads perfectly meets both your security and lighting requirements. When passing the front door, backyard, garden fence or garage, you will absolutely love the brightness of our Baxia solar light.
- ☀ 【IP65 Waterproof & Heatproof】 If you are looking for durable solar wall lights that will last for years, our solar light perfectly fits that bill. Made of high-stregth ABS shell and high quality solar panel, the BAXIA solar light is specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. It will work hard to light up your house even on a rainy, windy or snowy day.
- ☀ 【Effortless Installation & Use】 No need annoying wires, you can easily mount the lights to the wall with provided screws or 3M adhesive tape(not included). Then do nothing but expose it to sunlight for about 6-8 hours. Our solar security lights will effectively work for you when motion detected at night.
- ☀ 【Eco-Friendly & Energy-Saving】 Our solar sensor outdoor lights can help you save hundreds of dollars a year in electricity fees! No need high electricity bill, but also can save energy and protect the environment. Now you can get economical solar lights that won’t break your budget!
- Ultra Energy-Saving: These alitade stylish and functional LED energy-saving outside string lights dramatically reduce your 95% electricity bills compared with incandescent bulb ones. 30,000 hours long lifespan could reduce maintenance costs on changing bulbs frequently.
- Weatherproof and Shatterproof: Plastic bulbs assured you and your family safe while hanging the string lights for the patio, free worry from glass shards, and greatly reduce bulb change especially for outdoor use. IP65 waterproof patio string lights can withstand snow, sun, dampness, wind, rain, and extreme temperatures for outside use. Inside the E26 socket is pure copper, faster electric conduction, less heating.
- Vintage Bistro Ambience: alitade bistro lights use vintage Edison bulbs to create a great ambience on your patio. These outdoor party lights are bright enough to grill and eat, without being overpowering. Install by attaching with a clip or a stake in the ground. They put out 2,700K warm white light and the life is up to 30,000 hours.
- Connectable and easy to install: Each outdoor hanging lights strand contains 10 E26 based hanging sockets, provided with 1W S14 LED bulbs(*10). The distance between bulbs is approximately 2.5FT. These Edison string lights can end to end connect up to 34 sets, which is long enough for all kinds of activities! Built-in 0.25 inch hanging loops are convenient for using cup hooks, guide wires, zip ties, or screw nails to hang the string lights for the patio perfectly.
- Applications: These LED string lights are suitable for indoor, outdoor, dorm, café, bistro, camping, balcony, gazebo, canopy, house, village, apartment, festival, wedding, birthday, Christmas, party decoration
- ☀【Upgraded Solar Outdoor Lights】Upgraded solar motion lights for outside are here for you. Claoner solar powered motion lights have a 270°illumination angle, which is 200% broader than other solar lights on the market and provides larger illumination coverage. The rechargeable battery can provide a longer lighting time than other similar products. Three kinds of lighting modes for your choice to meet your different needs.
- ☀【Brighter & Larger Coverage Lighting】270°wide-angle illumination and reflector led beads solar wall lights can provide excellent brightness and larger illumination coverage. Enhanced PIR motion inductor provides powerful motion sensitivity up to 12-20 feet with a 120° detect angle. Each lighting time is about 20s and can be extended for another 20s if detected again. Claoner outdoor solar lights provide far brighter lighting and wider illumination range than other similar lights on the market.
- ☀【High Efficiency & Eco-Friendly Solar Security Lights】The outdoor solar lights with rechargeable battery can be continuously illuminated for long periods of time to meet everyday lighting needs and improve the lighting utilization. The solar panel absorbs sunlight during the day to store electricity and light up the outdoors for you at night. By exposure to sunlight for around 10 hours in the daytime, the solar light is able to work for you by motion detecting at night.
- ☀【Easy Installation & IP65 Waterproof】 Our led solar security lights have two installation ways: 1. Install with provided screws; 2. Install with provided double-sided tape. It just takes a little time for you to finish it. The light is made of high-strength ABS material and waterproof design, reaching IP65 waterproof level. Even on all kinds of bad weather throughout the season, the durable solar powered lights can light your garden, yard, garage, driveways, front doors, patio, fence, etc.,
- ☀【3 Optional Lighting Modes】The upgraded 128LED solar powered wall lights have 3 working modes to select: 1. Normally on mode(Stays on at medium light ); 2. From dim light to high light sensor mode(Turn to dim light if no motion is detected for 20s,); 3. From no light to high light sensor mode(Turn off if no motion is detected for 20s). Providing convenience and safety for your life.
- 1.Three Optional Modes 1.security mode(Motion sensor turns the light on and off automatically) 2.Permanent On all night(it turns on at night and stay all night.)3.Smart brightness control(the Light stays all night and turns brighter when it detects motion)
- 2.Sensitive PIR Motion Inductor: With upgraded Motion Sensor Detector and Greater PIR sensor can detects people up to 26 feet within angle of 120 agrees. 2200 mah rechargeable lithium-ion battery, brighter and more long-term
- 3.Ultra Bright Lights: High-efficient LED lights with wide-angle illumination can improve the lighting utilization. Aootek Outdoor Solar Lights provide far brighter lighting and wider detection range than other similar lights on the market.
- 4.High Efficient Solar Panel Our solar Panel is more energy saving and with PET laminated solar panel and premium LED lights, which is up to 20. 5% Conversion Rate with 1. 2W Monocrystalline silicon . it's more durable and suitable for long-term use.
- 5.Waterproof IP65 and Heatproof Great outdoor security night light for wall, patio, garden, porch, lawn, pathway, gutter, etc. It's specifically designed to withstand extreme weather conditions.
Our Best Choice: GreenLighting 4 Pack Cape Cod 5×5 Solar Powered Post Cap Light with 4×4 Base Adapter, Fits 5 inch and 4 inch PVC Posts (White)
Product Description
This Stand-Out Post Cap Light is Designed to Give You Options
Get any yard set up with solar! These carefully designed post cap lights with an included adapter bring you a lot of options when it comes to your outdoor spaces. Install these lights where they can get a full day of sun and they’ll light your way faithfully at night, keeping your property well-lit and safe.
This Post Cap Style Fits:
4 x 4 Vinyl Posts5 x 5 Vinyl Posts4 x 4 PVC Posts5 x 5 PVC Posts
This style does NOT fit on Wood Posts.
Solar powered lights are perfect for many outdoor spaces:
Garden Corners
Keep your favorite hidden corners of your yard well lit and safe. Relax your way both day and night.
Steps & Pathways
Mark the walkway to your home or any outside stairs with the reliable glow of a post cap light.
Pool Deck
Top off the walls and walkway areas around your pool or pond to keep things safe and stylish.
Boat Dock
Your waterside landing deck will glow brightly in the evening when you trim the dock with solar lights.
Fits 4 x 4 Wood Posts
✓
✓
✓
Fits 4 x 4 Vinyl/PVC Posts
✓
Fits 5 x 5 Wood Posts
Fits 5 x 5 Vinyl/PVC Posts
✓
✓
✓
Materials
Plastic
Plastic
Plastic
Plastic
Aluminum
Lumens
5 Lumens
2 Lumens
2.4 Lumens
8 Lumens
10 Lumens
Light Type
LED
LED
LED
LED
LED
Run Time
8hrs Per Charge
8hrs Per Charge
8hrs Per Charge
8hrs Per Charge
8hrs Per Charge
DESIGNED TO FIT A VARIETY OF POSTS – The included base adapter allows you to use these lights on 4×4 and 5×5 PVC posts, and 4×4 nominal wood posts. Base measures 5.15″ x 5.15″, vinyl post adapter measures 4.15″ x 4.15″, wood post adapter measures 3.5″ x 3.5″. Total post cap measures 6.9″ x 6.9″ x 5.3″.
SOLAR POWERED – Solar lighting provides long-lasting, ambient lighting without the hassle of external wiring. Each light remains illuminates for up to 8 hours on a single charge.
AUTO ON/OFF – Take the work out of having to maintain your lights! A built-in sensor detects surrounding light and will automatically turn your lights off and on eliminating the need to constantly maintain them.
VERSATILE – Light your path, walkway or staircase while you add radiance and distinction to any outdoor setting.
LED LIGHTING – High performance LEDs provide 5 lumens of light, for a gentle, energy-efficient glow.