Top 10 Best solar deck post lights Reviews

Product Description

This Stand-Out Post Cap Light is Designed to Give You Options



Get any yard set up with solar! These carefully designed post cap lights with an included adapter bring you a lot of options when it comes to your outdoor spaces. Install these lights where they can get a full day of sun and they’ll light your way faithfully at night, keeping your property well-lit and safe.

This Post Cap Style Fits:

4 x 4 Vinyl Posts5 x 5 Vinyl Posts4 x 4 PVC Posts5 x 5 PVC Posts

This style does NOT fit on Wood Posts.

Solar powered lights are perfect for many outdoor spaces:



Garden Corners

Keep your favorite hidden corners of your yard well lit and safe. Relax your way both day and night.

Steps & Pathways

Mark the walkway to your home or any outside stairs with the reliable glow of a post cap light.

Pool Deck

Top off the walls and walkway areas around your pool or pond to keep things safe and stylish.

Boat Dock

Your waterside landing deck will glow brightly in the evening when you trim the dock with solar lights.

Fits 4 x 4 Wood Posts

✓

✓

✓

Fits 4 x 4 Vinyl/PVC Posts

✓

Fits 5 x 5 Wood Posts

Fits 5 x 5 Vinyl/PVC Posts

✓

✓

✓

Materials

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Aluminum

Lumens

5 Lumens

2 Lumens

2.4 Lumens

8 Lumens

10 Lumens

Light Type

LED

LED

LED

LED

LED

Run Time

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

DESIGNED TO FIT A VARIETY OF POSTS – The included base adapter allows you to use these lights on 4×4 and 5×5 PVC posts, and 4×4 nominal wood posts. Base measures 5.15″ x 5.15″, vinyl post adapter measures 4.15″ x 4.15″, wood post adapter measures 3.5″ x 3.5″. Total post cap measures 6.9″ x 6.9″ x 5.3″.

SOLAR POWERED – Solar lighting provides long-lasting, ambient lighting without the hassle of external wiring. Each light remains illuminates for up to 8 hours on a single charge.

AUTO ON/OFF – Take the work out of having to maintain your lights! A built-in sensor detects surrounding light and will automatically turn your lights off and on eliminating the need to constantly maintain them.

VERSATILE – Light your path, walkway or staircase while you add radiance and distinction to any outdoor setting.

LED LIGHTING – High performance LEDs provide 5 lumens of light, for a gentle, energy-efficient glow.