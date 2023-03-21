Top 10 Best solar deck post cap lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Increase a smooth, modern-day contact to any outside living area with this Modern-day Design Photo voltaic Post Cap Gentle by GreenLighting. These photo voltaic cap lights can be mounted at the maximum stage on the railing for extra illumination, difference, and enhanced outside pleasure. Created to suit on a 4 x 4 fence or deck submit with an adapter established to healthy 5 x 5 posts, these solar caps attributes a easy end and frame shape reminiscent of California bungalow style. Two Shiny White LED light features a gentle radiance to your nighttime satisfaction, although the fantastically textured lens adds a subtle patterned glow. Run by the solar, these solar lights supplies electricity from the sun all through the working day and will immediately change on at dusk to provide up to 8-hrs of light-weight on a comprehensive battery demand. 1x AA 600 mAh Ni-MH rechargeable battery is included. Will come as a set of 2 lights Each and every gentle measures 5.2″ x 5.2″ x 3.9″

Contemporary Outdoor Lights – These bungalow fashion submit cap lights insert radiance and difference to gardens, yards, or decks, creating a nicely-lit path to your out of doors surroundings.

LED Lighting – Each light features 2 bright white LED, to supply a superior high quality of mild distribution, previous up to 6 instances for a longer time than other kind of lights, and is considerably much more productive than standard fluorescent or incandescent lights.

100% Photo voltaic Powered – Photo voltaic deck lights offers prolonged-long lasting, ambient lights without the hassle of exterior wiring. With better exposure to the immediate sunlight, the solar light will deliver more time run occasions at night time.

Straightforward TO Put in – Straightforward to mount to your optimum level on the railing, this solar post cap gentle does not call for any wiring and is solely routine maintenance-no cost.

FOR A number of Submit Measurements – Each and every light measures 5.2″ x 5.2″ x 3.9″ interior measurement of 3.6″ x 3.6″. Submit will fit 4 x 4 Nominal Wood Submit, 4 x 4 Vinyl or PVC, 5 x 5 Vinyl or PVC with provided adapters.

