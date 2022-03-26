Top 10 Best solar covers for above ground pools Reviews

Top 10 Rated solar covers for above ground pools in 2022 Comparison Table
- ATTRACTIVE BLUE DESIGN - Sun2Solar solar blankets are made from a film of thousands of tiny bubbles, which work together to collect and retain heat both at night and on those chilly days. The blue color provides an appealing look while also using the sun’s rays to help warm your swimming pool.
- MINIMIZE WATER EVAPORATION - The use of a solar cover helps in preventing up to 95% of pool water evaporation. When not enjoying a refreshing swim, keeping your pool covered lessens the vast amount of water lost into the environment. Fill up your swimming pool less and enjoy it more!
- JUMP INTO WARMTH - Show friends and family your bravery by jumping in without the standard toe dip. Enter the swimming pool confidently knowing the Sun2Solar solar cover has kept the water warm just for you. It’s easy to put on and take off allowing more time for showing off.
- HEAT RETENTION - After everyone has called it a day with wrinkled fingers from too much fun in the sun, make sure to place this solar cover back atop the water. Don’t lose all of that warmth generated throughout the day when the sun sets. Assure your pool’s temperature does not drop too much by protecting it at night through use of a solar blanket.
- TRIM TO FIT - Your pool may be uniquely shaped and getting the right fit is as easy as finding a marker and sharp pair of scissors. Have the bubbles facing down to the water and trace a line on the cover showing where you should cut off the additional material. Do so confidently knowing this won’t affect the manufacturer’s warranty---they understand.
- Solar-heat-retaining cover for 15-foot round pools
- Reduces evaporation by 95 percent; retains heat
- Includes carry bag for storage when not in use
- Fits just inside edge of pool and floats in place
- Canadian PMRA registered (#24583)
- CONSERVES ENERGY – This 14-mil blanket covers your swimming pool and employs solar heating to increase the water temperature by up to 15 degrees Fahrenheit.
- MINIMIZES HEAT LOSS: Our insulating thermal bubbles provide effective heating all summer long. This blanket is packed with innovative cells ensuring your swimming pool stays warm through cool nights and cloudy days.
- SUPERIOR DURABILITY - This Rectangular 14-mil Solar Blanket for in-ground swimming pools is designed to withstand deterioration caused by ultraviolet rays and chemicals.
- REDUCE EVAPORATION: Prevent up to 95% of pool water and chemical evaporation with the use of a solar blanket. This reduction of evaporation is not only environmentally friendly, it will save you time and money, as well.
- 6-YEAR WARRANTY - Your product comes with a 6-year manufacturer warranty.
- MICRO-BUBBLE STYLES – 1600 Standard Series Blue Solar Covers w/ 3-Year Limited Warranty. 2400 Supreme Series Blue Solar Covers w/ 7-Year Limited Warranty. 2400 Supreme Series Clear Solar Covers w/ 7-Year Limited Warranty. 3200 Ultimate Series Clear Solar Covers w/ 8-Year Limited Warranty.
- MICRO-BUBBLE SOLAR COVERS offer the newest in solar cover technology and have TWICE! The number of bubbles of standard solar covers which nearly double the amount of heat transfer providing a more efficient, complete and uniform delivery of eco-friendly solar heat!
- DID YOU KNOW?! According to the United States Department of Energy, 75% of a swimming pools heat loss is due to evaporation. A solar Cover minimizes heat loss from evaporation by acting as a barrier between your pool water and the air. Specifically, you can reduce your heating costs by up to 70%.
- “ALUMINIZED” SOLAR COVERS – Reflective or “aluminized” layers found within some solar covers tend to be extremely heavy and difficult to manage because, by definition – they are dipped in an aluminum alloy. This process can also make solar covers appear a darker gray in color which reduces heat absorption by water.
- CLEAR-TEK SOLAR COVERS – Lighter Color, transparent, or ‘Clear’ bubble covers may increase pool solar energy absorption by 15% - 25% - while a non-transparent, or darker colored cover will reduce it by 20% - 40%!
- Solar-heat-retaining cover for 18-foot round pools
- Reduces evaporation by 95%; retains heat
- Easy to store. Drain holes prevent water accumulation
- Includes a reusable carry bag for storage
- Constructed from high quality commercial grade structural aluminum
- Fits pools 18' to 28' in width. (Order by size you need)
- Engineered with sealed, high-strength nylon bearings for effortless one-person operation.
- Socket mount for easy crank & cover removal. Bracket mounts on top rail of above Ground pool.
- Solar Cover Not Included
- Suitable for rectangular pools with a width of 274 cm - 488 cm)
- Non Corrosive Plastic Crank with Lock
- Durable construction with aluminum connecting shaft
- Easy to install and use
- Solar cover is not included
- Keep your pool water warmer with this environmentally friendly heating method!
- All the benefits of covering your above ground pool without the hassle.
- Easy to install and use.
- Suitable for rectangular frame pools with Width from 9'-16'.
- Reel only, Solar cover not included
Our Best Choice: Doheny’s Clear -Tek Micro-Bubble Solar Covers for Above Ground Swimming Pools | Increase Your Pools Solar Energy Absorption by Up to 25% (24′ Round, 1600 Standard Series Blue)
