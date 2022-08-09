Top 10 Best solar connectors mc4 Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Create a green environment with DSOPV

DSOPV Solar Branch Connector are used for parallel connection between solar panels(PV modules). Perfectly compatible with photovoltaic solar systems.

Connected by riveting – Quick & simple assembly processing and simple removal of plugs.High quality – We use the highest quality materials in our production, which is why our solar branch connectors are heavier and better quality than other similar products on the market, and can be used for a long time without failure.Safety – Solar Y Branch Cable Connectors with resistance of extra high & extra low temperature and fireproof. You do not have to worry about whether the photovoltaic solar system can operate safely and reliably.

Technical Specification:

Current：30A Rated VoltageWithstanding voltage: 1000V(TUV)&600V(UL)Ambient Temperature：-40 ℃～ + 105 ℃Protective Level: IP67Safety Degree：ⅡAmbient Wire Size : 4mm²/6mm²Contact material : CopperNickel plated Flame Retardant Rating：UL94-VO

Package Includes:

1 Pair * Four-in-one Solar Branch Cable Connectors

Quality Advantage

Suitable for most PV products on the market.Compatible with 10AWG–14AWG solar connectors.Hard Heavy plastic.Quick and simple assembly processing.The stable self-locking system which is easy to lock and open.High temperature – resistance & Corrosion-resistant connectors for long-term usage.

Specification

10AWG

1.5mm²-6mm²

1.5mm²-6mm²

✉【Y Branch Parallel Connector】1 male to 4 female(M/FFFF) and 1 female to 4 male(F/MMMM). It is compatible with solar connectors in 10AWG to 14AWG. Fast and easy parallel wiring solution for solar panels.

✉【Special Design】The connector is connected by riveting. Designed with a stable self-locking structure. A stable self-locking system that is easy to lock and open.

✉【Safe and Durable】The shell is made of excellent professional photovoltaic insulating plastic material, with excellent aging resistance and UV endurance. Double seal rings for better waterproof effect. It can be used in a harsh environment, it will survive rain, high force winds, and snow. The waterproof level up to IP67.

✉【Easy to Install】Quick & simple assembly processing and simple removal of plugs without the aid of any extra instrument. Suitable Single Core Cable Section: 14-10AWG (1.5mm² — 6mm²).

✉【Customer Service】If you are not satisfied with our item and service, please feel free to contact us. We will try our best to help you solve your problems.

