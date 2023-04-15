Top 10 Best solar combiner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Item description:

Excess weight: 118 g

Color: Black

Rated Latest: 20A（4mm2）-30A（6mm2）

Rated voltage: TUV 1000V DC / UL 600V DC

Insulation content: PPO + PA

Terminal material:Copper,Silver plated

Cable specification:φ5mm-φ7mm

Terminal specification:φ4.0mm

Watertight diploma: IP67

Withdrawal force: >50N

Insertion power: <50N

Test temperature:-40°C-+105°C Package: 1x MFF Signstek Cable 1X MMF Signstek Cable

Brand New and Waterproof IP67 Dustproof three way Y Branch Solar Connector 1 male to 2 female(M/FF) and 1 female to 2 male(F/MM)

Fast and reliable quick and convenient to use, the outer casing is strong anti-aging and ultraviolet resistance

Easy to plug and unplug the connector without any tools,the connection of the cable is connected by riveting and fastening

Load capability with big current and high voltage, compatible with PV cables with different insulation diameters

One year warranty,any question，pls contact with our team

