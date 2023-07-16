Top 10 Best solar color lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

T-SUN RGB Solar Powered Landscape Light have 2 Modes:

First Click: Long Press with 3 Second to Turn ON & Auto Color Change.Second Click: Short Press with 1 Second to Fix the Color.Third Clicck: Long Press with 3 Second to Turn OFF.

Note:Please turn on the switch to make sure that the light can be charged effectively in the daylight.Package included:1 X Solar Panel4 X Spotlights with 2.88M Cable5 X Spike1 X Set of Screw1 X User Manual

Specifications:Solar Panel: Polycrystalline Solar Panel 6V/ 5WBattery: 3.7V/2000mAh*2 18650# Lithium BatteryLight Source: SMD 2835*12PCSBrightness: 200-400LMColor Temperature: RGB2 Modes: Multi color mode and single color mode.This light can auto changing 6 colors（red, green, blue, rgb）and you can lock one color you like.Charging & Working Time: Charge: 6 to 8 hours, Work: 8 to 9 hoursFunction: Light control, the solar panel charges the battery during the day and automatically lights up at night.Waterproof Rating: IP65Illuminating distance: 15 MBeam Angle: 30 degree (per light)Adjustable Angle: 270 degree (solar panel); 270 degree (solar spotlights)Material: Aluminum Alloy & ABSCable Length: 2.88 M / 9.4 FT(per light)

【RGB Solar Spotlights】Poly-crystalline bigger sized 5W solar panel, holding the efficiency up to 17% conversion of solar energy. Built-in a 2000mAh rechargeable battery providing more than 8-9 hours working after 6-8 hours fully charged.

【2 Modes】The solar landscape lights has multi color mode and single color mode.This light can auto changing 6 colors（red, green, blue, rgb）and you can lock one color you like.

【Flexible & Adjustable】The solar garden lights come with a separate solar panel allows for greater overall flexibility. The 4 headlight can 270 degree to adjustable, ensures illuminating your garden or yard perfectly.

【2 Ways to Install】The outdoor spotlight can be inserted in the ground or mounted on the wall, Auto turn on at night and auto turn off at during day.

【Durable & Waterproof & Widely Used】The RGB landscape lights made by aluminum alloy with great heat dissipation, IP65 waterproof rating, suitable for garden, patio, yard, tree, driveway, pool area etc.

