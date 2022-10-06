Top 10 Best solar christmas lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

These lights are round. They emit a soft and lovely light, helping to create a peaceful, calm atmosphere. They can be installed anywhere. They create a warm, joyful and festive atmosphere for decorative pathways, gardens, terraces, yards, lawns, fences, porches, roofs, Christmas, weddings, holidays, parties, etc.

SPECIFICATION



Light color: white

Package: 2-pack

Cable length: Total length 23M/75.5ft, light length:20M/65.6ft, lead length:3M/9.9ft, bulb spacing:0.1/M/0.33ft

Switch: Power ON/OFF&MODE

LED quantity: 200 LED at 10cm spacing

Light modes: 8modes(combination, in wave, sequential, slo-glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on)

USAGE

One is combination(the first mode), the other modes will flash cyclically; Other 7modes is fixed, you could press the button till the mode you like,so the lights will stay at the specified mode.

INSTALLATION

Set up the solar panel at where there is enough sunshine with adjustable solar panel for direct sunlight, and use the stake to position it. If the ground is too hard, try to soften the ground with water before you set up the solar panel.

WATERPROOF

IP 44 water proof. The solar panel box is designed to withstand light rain, light snow or water, and is very suitable for outdoor decoration. It is an all-weather device that can be exposed to rain, snow or sunlight.But pay attention: do not soak!

SOLAR CHARGING

8-12 hours of charging during the sunny day, 8 hours of automatic work in the dark.

[200 led solar string light white*2 pack] Total Length: 23 m/75.5 ft, light length: 20m/65.6feet, Lead wire Length: 3m/9.9ft, , Space between LEDs: 10 cm/3.94 inch[8 modes&memory function solar christmas lights] 8 Modes(combination, in wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on). A built-in memory chip saves your last mode setting without having to reset the mode every day.One is combination(the first mode), the other modes will flash cyclically; Other 7modes is fixed, you could press the button till the mode you like,so the lights will stay at the specified mode[Easy to install and widely used solar string lights] 8-12 hours of charging during the sunny day, 8 hours of automatic work in the dark. Solar panels with ground stakes that you can place in a sunny place. The 75.5-foot-long light string is perfect for wrapping in a tree or anywhere you want to decorate. It creates a warm, joyful and festive atmosphere for decorative passageways, gardens, terraces, yards, lawns, fences, porches, roofs, Christmas, weddings, holidays, parties, etc[Waterproof and safety solar christmas lights] The outdoor light string can withstand various weather (IP44), including heavy rain and snow, and is very suitable for indoor and outdoor decoration(Do not soak). No heat(The insulated copper wire keeps the lights at a low temperature so they are safe to touch after many hours of use), no radiation, low consumption, high safety[High quality] To provide better products and meet more needs is the goal we always pursue. We support the durability of our products. If there is any problem with our SOLAR CHRISTMAS LIGHT, please contact us, we must try our best to deal with it, we will not let you bear any loss because of the product quality problem