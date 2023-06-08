Top 10 Best solar christmas lights for outside Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

ooklee solar garden lights decorate your exquisite Life, make your home different with other’s1. These fairy lights are just what you need to make your home get the attention of admirers this festive season.2. Whether it is for a festive or romantic mood, or just to bring a cheerful feel to your home, these solar lights are the best choice for you.TIPS:1. Please tear off the protective film from the solar panel before using it.2. The solar lights are not fully charged upon arrival. Please put them under the sun for 2-3 days to get fully charged before first use.3. They are ONLY designed to be protected from the rain. Please do NOT immerse them in the water.

How the Solar Panel Works?

1. In the daylight, the solar panel converts the sunshine into electrical energy stored in the rechargeable battery.2. Requires a continuous charge for 4-6 hours. (The solar panel is charging ONLY when the switch is turned on.)3. The battery releases energy as light power when in darkness.4. The working time varies with the intensity of sunlight, location, weather conditions.

How to Check the Solar Panel is ON?

1. Leave the unit in the sun for an hour and then cover the complete solar panel. If the lights come on, the button is in the ON position.2. If NOT, push in the button once again and put the unit in the sun for another hour. Cover the solar panel again and it should light up.

Specifications:

Every String LED Qty: 150Battery: 800 mAhSolar Panel: 0.6W (Light-sensing)Light Color: Warm White / Cool White / Multi ColorPower Source: Solar PowerWorking Time: More than 15 hours after fully charged; The lights may work only 6-8 hours on cloudy or rainy days.

【8 Modes Lights】: 8 lighting modes, Upgrade from 2 modes to 8 flashing modes(Combination, Waves, Sequential, Gradual, Chasing, Slow Fade, Twinkle, Steady on), The garden lights is a perfect gift choice for your neighbors and friends.

【Solar Powered & Waterproof】 Made with durable copper wires, Waterproof string lights IP65, it’s not easily broken or overheats after using several hours. Standard sunshine charging 6-8 hours at daytime, working 8-10 hours at night after fully charged.

【Suitable Scene】You can DIY your favorite shapes according to your mood, such as flowers, trees, fireworks, hearts, spirals, spheres, etc, Suitable for decorating the garden, backyard, sidewalk, flower beds, fence, roof, lawn, patio, birthday, wedding, party, and other indoor-outdoor decorations.

【12-Month Warranty】The factory’s own brand, is committed to bringing the best experience to customers. If you are not satisfied with the product or have any questions, please feel free to contact us. Please be assured that we will follow up on your issue until getting it resolved.

So you had known what is the best solar christmas lights for outside in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.