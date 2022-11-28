Top 10 Best solar chlorine tablet floater for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solar Pool Chlorine Floater / Solar Pool Lights—Your Pool Needs It

Pools are great fun during the summer, but they also need to be properly cleaned and maintained to keep them safe and sanitary all season.

Your best helper will be KingSom solar pool chlorine floater. This chlorine floater can be used to clean your pool but also to decor your pool, bringing it much colors and fun.

Solar Powered Chlorine Pool Dispenser with RGB Color Changing Ball



Bring your pool some colors

Our chlorine dispenser has a load slot, making it is very easy to load the chlorine tablets, save much time for you.

The chlorine floater holds up to 6pcs chlorine tablets, thus you no need to replace the tablets open.

Charged by the sun about 6-7 hours, you can enjoy almost all night color changing light show, making night swimming more interesting.

Key Features:

Solar Powered–Convenient & Energy Saving

Load Slot–Easy to Load Tablets

Large Capacity–up to 6PCS 3inch Tabs

Foldable–Easy for Storage

RGB Color Changing Lights

Steps to Use the Pool Chlorine Floater



Step1: Charging under the Sun

Put the chlorine floater into pool or grassland or anywhere you want to charge it for about 6-7 hours

Step 2: Twist to open

Twist the ring to open the chlorine dispenser

Step 3: Load chlorine tablets

Load chlorine tablets( up to 6pcs 3inch chlorine tablets)

Step 4: Twist to close

Twisted to close then play at darkness

Chlorine Floater with Solar Color Shifting Light: The Chlorine dispenser you NEED combined with the beautiful, soothing Light Show you WANT. Solar charging: Charges by day, comes on automatically at night. Hermetically sealed – no leaks, and no batteries to change, ever. 8 to 11 hours of direct sunlight generates enough power for almost a whole night of lightshow.

Pool chlorinator basket requires NO tools or disassembly – simply rotate the ring to the Open position, add up to 6pcs 3” standard chlorine tablets (not included), rotate the ring to the Closed position, and place back in the water. Unlike most others, there is nothing to disassemble, reassemble, lose, wear out, or break. Accepts standard 3” or 1” diameter tablets. No proprietary cartridges. Thickness of the 3” tablet used determines whether 6 or 7 tablets will fit.

Collapsible Basket: Basket telescopes down to just a few inches to save space during off-season storage.

Manufactured from chemical stabilized ABS, this chlorinator can last season after season.

Our Global Customer Service team is available to answer any questions or concerns you may have about the product. Our customers’ satisfaction is our top priority.