Top 10 Best solar chlorine tablet floater for pool Reviews

- Kills bacteria
- Kills and prevents all types of pool algae
- Prevents corrosion, scale and stains
- Long-lasting sunlight protection
- NOTE: Packaging may vary
- TRUSTABLE CHLORINATING TABLETS: Powerful chlorine shock will give your pool an extra boost of fighting power to keep the pool water fresh, get the best swimming experience.
- KEEP POOL WATER FRESH: No more dirty swimming pools, use these chlorine tablets to get clear water, to create a cleaner, more enjoyable swimming space. And reduce the amount of chemicals you nееd to add.
- EASY TO USE: Just place tablets in the pool floater or feeder, then put into the pool every week or as often as needed to keep the water clear.
- USAGE WIDELY: The chlorine tablets can be used to swimming pools, hot tubs and spas, bathtub, hot spring pool, sauna pool and water park, etc.
- PRODUCT SPECIFICATION: Each chlorinating tablet weighs about 0.7 ounces, 1 inch diameter. Net weight 1 lb in one bucket.
- BENEFIT: Protect your swimming pool and enjoy clean, clear water with these easy-to-use chlorine-based tabs; Kills algae and bacteria
- CLEAN, CLEAR WATER: HTH Chlorine Tabs keep water clear while protecting against bacteria, algae and other organisms
- SLOW DISSOLVING, LONG LASTING: Sun protected for longer chlorine life, HTH Chlorine Tabs dissolve slowly and last up to one week
- COMPATIBLE WITH ALL POOLS: This product is great for all pool types, including saltwater systems; Use 1" tabs for above ground pools, 3" tabs for inground pools; Use in floater, feeder, or skimmer basket
- YOU’RE ALL CLEAR WITH HTH: For best results, use HTH 6-Way Test Strips twice weekly to test and balance your swimming pool water and keep chlorine levels between 1 and 4 ppm
- Kills mosquitoes before they're old enough to bite
- The only product with bti, bacteria toxic only to mosquito larvae
- Lasts for 30 days and treats 100 square feet of surface water
- Non-toxic to all other wildlife , pets, fish, and humans
- Labeled for organic gardening by the usepa
- Floats under your winter cover all season
- Performs well with mesh safety covers
- Patented 6-month delivery system
- Safe for all surfaces and filters
- One small WinterPill treats up to 30,000 gal
- ENJOY A CLEAN POOL: Ideal daily use hand-held 2 foot long leaf skimmer that provides fast, easy and efficient cleanup of leaves, bugs, bees and debris in spas, hot tubs, ponds, small swimming pools or a inflatable kid, kiddie pools.
- STURDY LIGHTWEIGHT NET: Net frame dimensions 11" wide x 12" long with 6" deep durable ultra fine mesh netting basket. Includes a detachable 12" aluminum pole handle, making the total length 2 feet (24"). An excellent long lasting sturdy handhold net with a little bit of flex for easier maneuvering.
- SKIM THE FINEST DEBRIS: The large volume ultra fine mesh netting bag basket allows it to collect more debris at a time, and is also very effective at holding the leafs within the net bag while maneuvering the skimmer throughout the water.
- SAFE & EASY TO USE: The durable plastic frame is safe for use in all types of pools and it won't mar pool liners.
- ONE YEAR - 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE: Buy with confidence, as our premium quality pool leaf skimmer is built to last, and if you're not satisfied with it at anytime within one year ofpurchase, we'll provide a refund or replacement.
- Country Of Origin: United States
- Model Number: TB-2
- 300% more surface area than the "Ball" and cannot get clogging in the water lines
- Item Package Weight: 0.05070632026 lb. Item Package Dimensions: 8.199999991636" L x 6.899999992962" W x 2.799999997144" H
- Sucks up oils, scum, slime and grime from pool and spa water
- 6 month algaecide
- Eliminates all types of algae
- Reduces chemical demand
- Effective for up to 6 months
- Simplifies pool Care
- Professional Grade: Heavy-duty weighted floating spa, hot tub, and small pool chlorine and bromine chemical dispenser. It holds 1" chlorine or bromine tablets.
- 13 Control Settings: The 13 adjustable chemical flow control settings make it easy to set the dispenser for worry-free balanced chemical delivery.
- Longer Time Between Refills: Fill it completely, so you can set it and almost forget it. Just a simple turn adjusts it for more chemical delivery. Great for cold winter water, as it can last for months.
- Flat Top Weighted Dispenser: The dispenser's flat top allows it to lay flat under solar covers, and the weighted screw on bottom cap prevents the dispenser from getting caught in the spa or hot tub filter.
- Buy with confidence. If you're not satisfied with this item at any time within one year of purchase, we'll provide a refund or replacement.
- Protects against algae and bacteria for water that stays clean, clear and free of visible algae
- Kills all types of pool algae and kills bacteria
- Protected against sunlight to last longer
- Packaging may vary
Our Best Choice: Pool Chlorine Floater, Spa Chemical Dispenser with Solar Ball Light, Floating Chlorine Dispenser Up to 6PCS 3inch Tablets, Pool Chlorinator Easy Open Basket, Bromine Holder for Hot Tub
Product Description
Solar Pool Chlorine Floater / Solar Pool Lights—Your Pool Needs It
Pools are great fun during the summer, but they also need to be properly cleaned and maintained to keep them safe and sanitary all season.
Your best helper will be KingSom solar pool chlorine floater. This chlorine floater can be used to clean your pool but also to decor your pool, bringing it much colors and fun.
Solar Powered Chlorine Pool Dispenser with RGB Color Changing Ball
Bring your pool some colors
Our chlorine dispenser has a load slot, making it is very easy to load the chlorine tablets, save much time for you.
The chlorine floater holds up to 6pcs chlorine tablets, thus you no need to replace the tablets open.
Charged by the sun about 6-7 hours, you can enjoy almost all night color changing light show, making night swimming more interesting.
Key Features:
Solar Powered–Convenient & Energy Saving
Load Slot–Easy to Load Tablets
Large Capacity–up to 6PCS 3inch Tabs
Foldable–Easy for Storage
RGB Color Changing Lights
Steps to Use the Pool Chlorine Floater
Step1: Charging under the Sun
Put the chlorine floater into pool or grassland or anywhere you want to charge it for about 6-7 hours
Step 2: Twist to open
Twist the ring to open the chlorine dispenser
Step 3: Load chlorine tablets
Load chlorine tablets( up to 6pcs 3inch chlorine tablets)
Step 4: Twist to close
Twisted to close then play at darkness
Chlorine Floater with Solar Color Shifting Light: The Chlorine dispenser you NEED combined with the beautiful, soothing Light Show you WANT. Solar charging: Charges by day, comes on automatically at night. Hermetically sealed – no leaks, and no batteries to change, ever. 8 to 11 hours of direct sunlight generates enough power for almost a whole night of lightshow.
Pool chlorinator basket requires NO tools or disassembly – simply rotate the ring to the Open position, add up to 6pcs 3” standard chlorine tablets (not included), rotate the ring to the Closed position, and place back in the water. Unlike most others, there is nothing to disassemble, reassemble, lose, wear out, or break. Accepts standard 3” or 1” diameter tablets. No proprietary cartridges. Thickness of the 3” tablet used determines whether 6 or 7 tablets will fit.
Collapsible Basket: Basket telescopes down to just a few inches to save space during off-season storage.
Manufactured from chemical stabilized ABS, this chlorinator can last season after season.
Our Global Customer Service team is available to answer any questions or concerns you may have about the product. Our customers’ satisfaction is our top priority.