Top 10 Best solar charging Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Warm Tips:



When charged through the USB port, the blue LED indicator light turn on and blink. After full charge, indicator lights will keep on. Solar charging feels sunlight, green LED light on the top turn on.Please do not leave the power bank in the water for a long time, as this may cause a short circuit. It is only rainproof and resistant to a small amount of water but not completely waterproof.Please do not damage the solar panel in any way. Solar charging is for emergency use only. Its charging efficiency is much lower than that of cable charging,not recommended as a major charging source.

YOESOID brand specializes in the production of solar chargers, which have passed ISO 9001, UL2056, CE, PSE quality certification, very safe, please rest assured to charge!!

Our purpose is to create a solar charger featuring portable and smart design to charge your phone anywhere even without electricity.

30000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank



Why Choose Us:

30000mAh Huge Capacity AmountType-C/ Micro Input Port & Dual USB charging Output PortSuper Bright LED Flashlight wiht S.O.S Mode IP65 Waterproof, Dustproof, Shockproof.Green Solar Power for Emergency Solutions with Sunlight/DaylightCarabiner, Easy to GO

Multifunctional 30000mAh Solar Charger



Two Charging Methods

The compact solar charger can use micro USB cable to charge it. The Max input current is 2A.It also can be recharged via sunlight, supporting emergency power supply，perfect for outdoor activities.

Suitable for Outdoor Use

Dustproof, waterproof, shockproof, and flame retardant materials, all of these are designed for your wonderful outdoor activities.

Multi-Function Two LED Flashlight

With Three Mode available(Normal /SOS /Strobe), convenient to control with one button. SOS mode is specially designed for emergency use, so it is a perfect outdoor companion.

LED Working Method: LED button is on the side. You must first press and hold to turn on above 3-5 seconds, the LED flashlight will work, short press to cycle modes/turn off.

Universal Compatibility iOS and Android

It’s able to power around 100% of smart phones, tablets, laptop, and more other smart devices!!

Perfectly Portable Charger

Mini and lightweight, fits easily inside pocket ,backpacks, purses, or computer bags.

What You Get

1 x 30000mAh solar power bank1 x Micro USB cable1 x Buckle1 x Lanyard1 x User Manual

【Dual 2A inputs and 2.4A output】: Micro and USB C dual input save charging time of up to 20% to 30% compared to 1A inputs of other power banks. Dual 2.4A output, integrated smart IC chip for two 2.4A ports for charging two devices.

【Compass and 2 bright LED】: Comes with a compass and 2 bright LED flashlights. Ideal for outdoor activities like camping, hiking and other emergencies. In the steady SOS strobe mode, 2 LED lamps can be used as a torch. Made of durable and reliable ABS + PC + silicone material, it protects it from rain, dirt and bumps / drops.

【The solar powered charger】: Equipped with a compact solar panel with which the battery can be charged even in sunlight. You can also use the micro and USB C inputs to fully charge it. Please note that the solar charging function depends on the intensity of the sunlight and the conversion rate. It takes a long time to fully charge.

【Safety Guarantee】: It’s FCC, RoHS, CE certified. Surge protection, short-circuit protection and advanced safety measures protect you and your devices. We also have an 18 month guarantee. If there are any problems with our products, please log into your “Amazon Account”> select “Your Order”> find “Order Number”> click “Contact Seller”, we will.