Top 10 Best solar chargers for cell phones Reviews

Product Description

USB and Solar Charging 2-in-1

You can fully recharge your 36000mAh power bank within 8-9hours via 5V/2.0A USB port. Please note: charge the solar charger for 13 hours before the first using.

Solar charging ensures that your device is constantly powered up even in an emergency.

Share Your Juice with Others

2 USB ports plus 1 type C ports plus wireless function allow you to juice up your 4 devices simultaneously.

USB output 1、2: 5V / 3.0A (max)

Type-C output: 5V / 3.0A (max)

Wireless charging power: 5W (5V/1.0A)

Upgrade Qi Wireless Charging

Qi portable charger as well compatible with iPhone XR/ XR MAX/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9plus S8/S8plus and all qi-enabled devices. If you are interested in the Qi wireless charging feature, please make sure that your devices is Qi-enabled. Truly cable-free and tangle-free.

IP65 Rainproof

This battery pack can be used in outdoor wet environment, but cannot be put into water.

Multi-Protection

Huge Capacity 36000mAh, automatically adjust the output to deliver the most suitable current, keep your devices from overcharging, over-current, over-voltage and short circuit. A must for outdoor activities, don’t need worry if your mobile device is out of power even in the hurricane days.

Multi-Functional LED Lights

(3 Modes: Normal / Strobe / SOS) are equipped in the Solar power bank, the provided carabiner makes it easy to hang this solar charger on the backpack.

The cool flashlight feature that has the ability to send out S.O.S, making it a wise choice for camping, hiking, hiking, picnicking, fishing and other outdoor activities.

Package List:

1 x 36000mAh Solar Charger

1 x Micro USB Charging Cable

1 x Lanyard

1 x Carabiner

1 x User Manua

36000mAh Solar Phone Charger High-Speed Wireless Portable Power Bank



Key Features:

36000mAh Solar Battery Charger

QI Wireless Charging+ 1 Type-C input/output port + Dual USB output port

Multi-Protection, IP65 Rainproof+Dustproof+Shockproof Strong LED Lights(Strong/Weak lights-Strobe-SOS mode)

Solar Power Panel, solar charging for emergency

Portable for carry around, use anytime and any where

Please do not damage the solar panel in any way. Solar charging is for emergency use only. Its charging efficiency is much lower than that of cable charging,not recommended as a major charging source.

Please do not leave the power bank in the water for a long time, as this may cause a short circuit. It is only rainproof.

When charged through the USB port, the blue LED indicator light turn on and blink. After full charge, indicator lights will keep on. Solar charging feels sunlight, green LED light on the top turn on.

Wireless function do not support iphone iOS 13.1, you could upgrade the system, it will work.

Please know that the 0%-75% level of electricity will be charged faster, but 75%-100% level of electricity would be slower, please wait.

【Qi Wireless Charging and Multiple Output Ports】Equipped with Qi wireless charging technology, the solar power bank is well compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. Built-in dual USB outputs and 1 Type-C output, it allows you safe to charge 3 devices simultaneously. NOTE: Only Qi-enabled devices are compatible with the wireless charging function.

【Dual Input Ports and Solar Charging】 With dual input ports (high speed Type-C and Micro USB), the solar power bank can charge devices through 2 input ports at the same time around 8-9 hours. Solar power bank can recharge through direct sunlight. Note: Solar charging is for emergency use, not primary charging source. It is highly recommended to fully recharge via wall charger upon first use.

【Perfect for Outdoor Enthusiast】The solar charger is made of durable ABS+PC material and Silicone plug. Protect it from rain, dirt and shock. Built-in a LED flashlight with 3 modes (strong weak light/ flash/ SOS). Configured with one lanyard and carabiner, easily attach the power bank to your backpack for charging. Equipped with solar panel which is a handy tool for camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches, it is a great companion for outdoor enthusiasts!

【What Your Will Get】1X 36000mAh Portable Solar charger, 1X Micro USB cable, 1X Lanyard, 1X Carabiner, 1X User manual and Timely & 24 hours professional after-sale sevice : ☛Click [your account]> [your order]> [order problem]> [contact seller]. If there is any problem with the product, please feel free to contact us first.