Top 10 Best solar chargers for cell phones Reviews

Top 10 Best solar chargers for cell phones in 2022 Comparison Table
- High Capacity Portable Solar Power Charger: Built-in 36800mAh high capacity Lithium battery equipped with a high performance solar panel, anti-explosion, lightweight and reliable. Long lifespan with more than 1800 recharging times. which could recharge the battery itself under sunlight, eco-friendly and ideal for outdoor use.Made of durable and resistant ABS+PC Material which protect it from rain, dirt and shock
- Very bright LED Light with SOS Features.This Portable Solar Charger built-in LED Lamp on the bottom and has Hook on the corner.The Flashlight is great choice for Camping,Hiking,Climbing,Fishing and Etc. It can use as Emergency solution with the SOS Features. With the Carabiner, it can be hang from the Gear like Backpack. A MUST-HAVE tool for ourdoor and urgent situations. Never afraid of darkness again. The power bank provides more convenience in your daily life or on your trip
- The Solar Portable Charger Compatible with most devices:Built-in 2 USB Outputs with 5V/3.1A 18W PD fast charge, support QC 3.0 protocol. Able to fully charge the device quickly. It allows charger 3 Devices at the same time.Built-in smart transformer chip, compatible with most devices on the market such as iphone, ipad, Samsung, HTC, LG and other Android phones.As long as there is a suitable cable, it can also charge other devices such as watches, headsets, GPS, Gopro Camera,etc
- The solar charger comes with a high-precision compass: Own comes with a portable compass, a handy tool for outdoor activities, like camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches
- Solar Charger: Solar power bank can recharge through by the outlet or the sunlight. It normally takes solar charging feature as an emergency purpose, rather than the main power source. The small panel size, large capacity and uncontrollable sunlight intensity, it is difficult to produce high intensity power from the sunlight resource.It is recommended to use a charger above 5V2A to charge the power bank in daily life
- 【Solar Portable Charger】20000mAh high capacity polymer battery with lightweight and compact size, equipped with a compact solar panel. Suitable for business, travel, going out.
- 【Highly Compatibility】 Built-in double 5V/2.1A USB output allows you to charge two devices simultaneously, compatible with all cellphones and other electronic equipment. Built-in security devices protect your devices from excessive power, overheating, and overcharging.
- 【Double LED Flashlights】 Built-in bright 2 LED lights can be used as a torch, 3-mode flashlight lets you illuminate your path, signal for help in an emergency. Just long-press(about 5 seconds) the side button the flashlights will light up.
- 【Two Charging Methods】Newest solar power charger itself not only can be recharged via sunlight but also can be charged via an outlet. In daily life, we recommend charge it via a wall outlet, take the solar panel charging feature as the emergency back-up solution.
- 【What You Get】 20,000mAh Solar Charger, Micro USB cable, Carabiner, User Manual, 90 days hassle-free return and replacement, and our worry-free 12-month friendly customer service.
- Qi Wireless & Solar Power：10,000mAh wireless power bank with solar. Not just wireless power bank but wireless charger as well compatible with iPhone 13/13Pro/ XR/ XR MAX/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9plus S8/S8plus and all qi-enabled mobile devices.
- Friendly Reminder on Solar：kindly know that solar charging is an additional feature, Taken the small panel size, large capacity and uncontrollable sunlight intensity into consideration, the solar charging option works as a backup solution while other sources of power is unavailable. Make sure the power bank is fully charged before your trips.
- Extensive Tested Charging Times：The charging times of the solar phone charger have been extensively tested. Itself can be fully recharged around 6hours with 5V/2A adapter, It can charge iphone7plus up to 2.2times, iPhone X up to 2.3times, iphone8 up to 3.5times.
- Sturdy Durable and Compact Size：the portable charger is made of premium ABS materials and lithium polymer battery, highly sturdy and durable. Its equipped with two USB, type C, dual flashlights and a compass kit. Light weight and compact size.
- Dual Flashlight & Compass Kit：The solar phone charger is built with dual bright flashlight, and comes with a portable compass kit, a handy tool for outdoor activities, like camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches.
- 【High Quality Portable Solar Charger 】: Made of durable and reliable ABS+PC+Silicone material.Solar phone charger, featured with compass and 2 bright LED flashlight. Awesome for outside activities such as camping, hiking and other emergency use. The solar USB battery pack can be regards as a nice gift.
- 【FRIENDLY REMINDERS ON SOLAR POWER】: As the charging speed is subject to sunlight intensity, solar panel size, and panel conversion rate, which may take long time to charge.The primary way to charge the battery bank is by USB and only use solar charging feature in an emergency. The USB cable in the package is only used to charge the solar charger. It is not recommended to charge other devices, which may slow down the charging efficiency due to incompatibility.
- 【Compatible with Multiple Devices】: Compatible with all smart phones,Tablet and other USB devices. More than 900+ recharge lifecycle. Solar Charging Travel Power bank with Flashlight / Carabiner, Very reliable and durable.Solar power bank provides more convenience in your daily or in your trip.
- 【Convenient Smart Express Charge】: The solar powered charger has dual USB and powerful LED light.Makes it easy to charge two smartphones simultaneously or a tablet at full speed . 2 led lights can be used as flashlight with Steady-SOS-Strobe mode. Five pilot indicators indicate the status of battery charger timely. Green light on when charging by solar, blue light on when USB charging.External battery charger with solar panel can recharge by solar or outlet.
- 【Friendly Service for Solar Power Bank】: We will fast, friendly and hassle free customer service team is there for you. Note: Solar charging is limited, the charging power can't always reach the maximum value because of the environment. It's recommended to take the solar charging feature as the emergency back-up solution instead of the main power sources, please fully charge it by USB cable before traveling or hiking.
- SOLAR CHARGER BACKPACK (7W) - Enjoy free unlimited on-the-go power with the ECEEN? solar charger backpack - perfect choice for any outdoor enthusiast. It comes with plenty of pockets & compartments for maps, documents and essential gear. Perfect for backpacking, trekking, mountaineering, fishing or biking, it is made of high quality.
- 7 WATTS HIGH EFFICIENCY SOLAR CELLS - With 22% transfer efficiency solar cell, are built into a protective anti-scratch hardened coating & sewn into high-wear PVC fabric for weather-resistant outdoor durability.
- CHARGE A VARIETY OF DEVICES - Charge your device directly through a 5V USB port,The removable solar charger with Voltage Stability Controller,for GPS systems, MP3 Players, Bluetooth Speakers and more!
- Ultra-Light. Ultra-Durable. Ultra-Awesome - The backpack is perfect for day-to-day use or occasional travel, and great gift for any age. It's made from rip and water resistant fabric, and provides strength and long-lasting performance, with minimal weight. Stress points are reinforced with bar tacking for increased longevity.
- NOTICE & PACKAGE CONTENTS - This item without BATTERY PACK; The package include ECEEN Solar powered backpack, 7Watts solar charger panel, 1 set User manual and 1Pc micro-USB cable.
- Solar Charger Power Bank: The solar panel can collect solar energy all day under direct sunlight. Please kindly note that solar charging is an additional feature and please take the solar charging option as a backup solution while other power sources are not available. The solar charging function may be not efficient enough in cloudy days, rainy days and under weak sun day. Please make sure the solar charger power bank is fully charged before your trips.
- 50000mAh Big Capacity: The 50000mAh power bank provides 17.4 charges for iPhone 12, 12.2 charges for Samsung S21 and 8.8 charges for iPad mini 5.Please charge it for 24 hours after you receive it.
- 4 Output and 2 Input Ports: The solar powered charger is equipped with 4 output ports and 2 input ports, including 1 type C input port and 1 micro input port. The solar chargers for electronic devices can support charging 4 devices simultaneously. Compatible with most of smartphones, tablets, earphones, cameras and other devices.
- Bright Mode/ Low Light Mode/ Strobe Flashlight: The solar powered phone chargers is equipped with LED flashlight. 3 light modes. Double press the button to turn the bright mode on. Press the button once to switch to low light mode and then press once to strode mode. Double press the button to turn off the light on any modes. A must have for camping, hiking, long trips and home emergencies.
- Note: 1.Please charge it via outlet at least 20+ hours at first time.2. Please don’t charge it all day nor over voltage. 3. The best operating temperature for a solar charger is -14°F—140°F, for security reasons, please don't put it in a parked car or other high-temperature environments. 4. It is Not allow to be carry on airplane. 5.Please do not take solar as a primary charge source. Solar charging is for emergency use. In daily life, we highly recommend charge it via wall outlet.
- High-Quality Portable Solar Power Charger: Built-in 20000mAh high capacity Lithium Polymer battery equipped with a compact solar panel, anti-explosion, lightweight and reliable. Long lifespan with more than 500 recharging times. which could recharge the battery itself under sunlight, eco-friendly and ideal for outdoor use.
- Dual USB and Powerful LED Light: Makes it easy to charge two smartphones simultaneously or a tablet at full speed.2led lights can be used as flashlight with Steady-SOS-Strobe mode. Five pilot indicators show the status of the battery charger timely. Greenlight on when charging by solar, blue light on when USB charging.
- Superior Portability Design: Made of durable ABS+PC+Silicone material. Easily hang the solar charger on your backpack with the included hook, hands-free on the go. The USB ports are well protected by plastic caps, to further keep them away from normal rain and dust.
- Universal Device Compatibility / Dual USB Port: Creative solar phone charger compatible iPhone 6 Plus 6 5S 5C 5 4S, iPad, iPod, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge S5 S4 S3 Note 5 4 3, LG G4 G3, Nexus, HTC, GoPro Camera, GPS etc. and charge 2 devices at the same time.
- Friendly Reminder for Emergency Solar Panel Charging: Solar battery charger can recharge via power outlet or sunlight. But it is recommended to use the solar charging feature as an emergency back-up solution, rather than the main power source. Being subject to sunlight intensity and panel conversion rate, it's difficult to produce high-intensity power via sunlight
- Upgraded 12W Solar Panels: 4 highly efficient solar panels combined to reach 12W solar charging speed, equals to recharging by a 1A charger. Hung it on the backpack to be recharged freely when hiking, keeping you ready for emergencies!
- One Week Power Supply: 30000mAh ultra high capacity powerfully fuels your device for days, offering 8 charges for iPhone 11, 6 charges for Samsung S20 or 3 charges for Tablets. Perfect for family outings and prolonged camping trips.
- Quick Charger & 3 Outputs: Built-in fast charging technology, the solar charger brings your latest iPhone from 0 to 50% in 30 mins at 3A high speed. Two USB A ports and reversible USB C port allow you to share juice with family or friends.
- Camping Light & Portable Size: Bright flashlight with 4 modes (Standard-Strong-SOS-Strobe) can meet different lighting needs of your outdoor activities. Foldable design makes it easily fit into your bag while camping, hiking, fishing, traveling, etc.
- Durability & Safety: High performance battery and quality material ensures a long service life. Advanced protection technology can prevent the solar charger and your devices from overcharging, overcurrent, overheating, and short circuits.
- 4X Faster Solar Charging: It has 4 ultra-large foldable solar panels, the max power can reach to 6W / 1.2A in direct sun, it's 4 times faster campared to single panel charger.
- Outdoor Power Companion: Featuring a bright flashlight with "Steady-SOS-Flashing" 3 modes and rainproof, dustproof, shockproof construction, it is perfect for camping, hiking, fishing and more.
- 25000mAh Colossal Capacity: It can provide 7-9 charges for iPhone, Samsung and most phones, 3-4 charges for tablets after a full recharge. No need to worry about your phones lack of juice in hiking or traveling anymore.
- Fast Charging: Dual 2.1A outputs allow you to quick charge 2 devices simultaneously. The built-in intelligent IC chip can protect your device from over-charging, over-current and short-circuit.
- What's Included: The package includes a solar charger, an user manual and a Micro USB cable. A good companion for outdoor trip.
- RECHARGEABLE SOLAR PANEL: Your portable solar power bank is rechargeable using the free power of the sun. The 5-inch solar panel lets you recharge the 8,000 mAh lithium ion battery without cords or outlets. Or, "fast-charge" your power cell using the included micro-USB cord. This makes it ideal for emergencies, camping, hiking or traveling.
- WATER RESISTANT: IP67 waterproof rating means your solar power bank can stand up to rain & splashes. Rubberized exterior protects your external battery against drops. We’ve dumped it on rocks, plunged it in ice water, and thrown it in the snow. The Patriot Power Cell still works!
- DUAL USB CHARGING PORTS: 2 USB ports let you charge 2 devices at once. Now, you can easily charge any USB-Compatible devices. Your 2 USB ports have outputs of 5V 2.1A & 5V/1A. Strong lithium-ion battery can recharge up to 500 cycles. Your portable solar power bank can keep your critical devices powered up in a pinch.
- IDEAL FOR VARIOUS OUTDOOR OR TRAVEL ACTIVITIES: Great for travel, camping, hiking or emergencies. The super-bright LED flashlight brightens up any dark area. The solar panel means you can charge it anywhere you have sun. IP67 water resistant helps it stand up to rain during travel. TSA approved & portable design make it perfect travel companion.
- CHARGES YOUR: iPhone, iPad, Android smartphones, flashlights, radios, e-readers, Kindles, GPS systems, personal cooling fans, cameras, handheld games, music players, iPods, bluetooth speakers, LED lights & anything that charges with a USB cable. With 2 USB ports, you can charge multiple devices at once.
Our Best Choice: Solar Power Bank 36000mAh, QI Wireless Outdoor Rainproof Portable Solar Charger with 3 Outputs & Dual Inputs & LED Flashlight, External Battery Pack Solar Phone Charger for Camping Outdoor
[ad_1]
Product Description
USB and Solar Charging 2-in-1
You can fully recharge your 36000mAh power bank within 8-9hours via 5V/2.0A USB port. Please note: charge the solar charger for 13 hours before the first using.
Solar charging ensures that your device is constantly powered up even in an emergency.
Share Your Juice with Others
2 USB ports plus 1 type C ports plus wireless function allow you to juice up your 4 devices simultaneously.
USB output 1、2: 5V / 3.0A (max)
Type-C output: 5V / 3.0A (max)
Wireless charging power: 5W (5V/1.0A)
Upgrade Qi Wireless Charging
Qi portable charger as well compatible with iPhone XR/ XR MAX/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9plus S8/S8plus and all qi-enabled devices. If you are interested in the Qi wireless charging feature, please make sure that your devices is Qi-enabled. Truly cable-free and tangle-free.
IP65 Rainproof
This battery pack can be used in outdoor wet environment, but cannot be put into water.
Multi-Protection
Huge Capacity 36000mAh, automatically adjust the output to deliver the most suitable current, keep your devices from overcharging, over-current, over-voltage and short circuit. A must for outdoor activities, don’t need worry if your mobile device is out of power even in the hurricane days.
Multi-Functional LED Lights
(3 Modes: Normal / Strobe / SOS) are equipped in the Solar power bank, the provided carabiner makes it easy to hang this solar charger on the backpack.
The cool flashlight feature that has the ability to send out S.O.S, making it a wise choice for camping, hiking, hiking, picnicking, fishing and other outdoor activities.
Package List:
1 x 36000mAh Solar Charger
1 x Micro USB Charging Cable
1 x Lanyard
1 x Carabiner
1 x User Manua
36000mAh Solar Phone Charger High-Speed Wireless Portable Power Bank
Key Features:
36000mAh Solar Battery Charger
QI Wireless Charging+ 1 Type-C input/output port + Dual USB output port
Multi-Protection, IP65 Rainproof+Dustproof+Shockproof Strong LED Lights(Strong/Weak lights-Strobe-SOS mode)
Solar Power Panel, solar charging for emergency
Portable for carry around, use anytime and any where
Please do not damage the solar panel in any way. Solar charging is for emergency use only. Its charging efficiency is much lower than that of cable charging,not recommended as a major charging source.
Please do not leave the power bank in the water for a long time, as this may cause a short circuit. It is only rainproof.
When charged through the USB port, the blue LED indicator light turn on and blink. After full charge, indicator lights will keep on. Solar charging feels sunlight, green LED light on the top turn on.
Wireless function do not support iphone iOS 13.1, you could upgrade the system, it will work.
Please know that the 0%-75% level of electricity will be charged faster, but 75%-100% level of electricity would be slower, please wait.
【Qi Wireless Charging and Multiple Output Ports】Equipped with Qi wireless charging technology, the solar power bank is well compatible with all Qi-enabled devices. Built-in dual USB outputs and 1 Type-C output, it allows you safe to charge 3 devices simultaneously. NOTE: Only Qi-enabled devices are compatible with the wireless charging function.
【Dual Input Ports and Solar Charging】 With dual input ports (high speed Type-C and Micro USB), the solar power bank can charge devices through 2 input ports at the same time around 8-9 hours. Solar power bank can recharge through direct sunlight. Note: Solar charging is for emergency use, not primary charging source. It is highly recommended to fully recharge via wall charger upon first use.
【Perfect for Outdoor Enthusiast】The solar charger is made of durable ABS+PC material and Silicone plug. Protect it from rain, dirt and shock. Built-in a LED flashlight with 3 modes (strong weak light/ flash/ SOS). Configured with one lanyard and carabiner, easily attach the power bank to your backpack for charging. Equipped with solar panel which is a handy tool for camping, cycling, fishing, traveling, hiking and beaches, it is a great companion for outdoor enthusiasts!
【What Your Will Get】1X 36000mAh Portable Solar charger, 1X Micro USB cable, 1X Lanyard, 1X Carabiner, 1X User manual and Timely & 24 hours professional after-sale sevice : ☛Click [your account]> [your order]> [order problem]> [contact seller]. If there is any problem with the product, please feel free to contact us first.