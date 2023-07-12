Top 10 Best solar charger for phone Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

26800mAh Portable Solar Power Bank with Qi Wireless Charging



Flight Approved for Carry On

Solar power bank on plane – flight approved for carry-on luggage (usage on board is subject to any applicable regulations).

Packing List:

1 x 26800mAh Solar Charger

1 x Micro USB Charging Cable

1 x Lanyard

1 x User Manual

Key Features:



26800mAh High CapacityQI Wireless ChargingType-c port & Dual Quick Charger 3.1Multi-Protection18 LED Lights(Strong/Weak/Flash/Help mode)IP66 Rainproof, Dustproof, ShockproofSolar Power Panel for EmergencyPortable to Carry Around

Warm Tips:

Take AC charging as primary power sources please. Solar charger is designed to make emergency phone calls for outdoor. USB port charging time: 10-13 hours. Sunlight charging time: 3-7 days

For your safety, please do NOT leave the power bank in your car, or expose it to intensive sunlight for too long.

The power bank is IP66 rainproof but not totally waterproof, please do NOT use it underwater or wash it with water.

Align the Qi charger to the sweet point of your phone for better performance.

5V 3A wall charger charges the power bank much faster than iPhone adapter(5V 1A).

Qi portable charger as well compatible with iPhone XR/ XR MAX/ XS/ X/ 8/ 8plus, Samsung Galaxy S9/S9plus S8/S8plus and all qi-enabled devices. Truly cable-free and tangle-free.

Supports up to 4 electronic devices to charge simultaneously. Three fast output ports and one wireless output charging for your phone, tablet or other electronic devices.

USB Output1：5V/3.1A (max)USB Output2：5V/3.1A (max)Type-c Output：5V/3.1A (max)Wireless Charging Power: 5W (5V/1A)

Built-in smart charging identification system can automatically identify different devices for charging.

The internal integrated safety protection design can effectively prevent overcharging, discharging, as well as short circuit while charging at high speed. Protect your phone and your safety.

An efficient smart IC detects the inputs of all connected devices and assigns the current output accordingly. You can charge three devices simultaneously with the high-speed output 3.1A for fast charging. Dual input port (Type-C and Micro USB) enables to charge itself also as fast as 2A.

Super light 18 LED flashlights is a perfect outdoor companion. With Strong-Weak-Flash-Help mode, it leads you through darkness and emergencies as lifesaver.

Solar battery can be used in wet environments or rainy days, but can not put water into it.

