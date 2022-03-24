Top 10 Best solar charger for car battery Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Why do you choose Aeiusny 12V Solar Trickle Charger?



1). The Aeiusny 12V Solar Trickle Charger is essential if your vehicles (car, truck, motorcycle, camper, RV, boat, tractor or lawn mower) only occasionally used. It prevent battery from being dead when y want to use it.

2). It’s designed to fully charge a battery and maintain it at a proper storage voltage with free energy source the sunlight. But it is not a fast charger.

3). With the SAE cable, we have three extension cords to provide up to 5W of power for your different vehicles, keep the battery in top performance.

4). One-way quick connector

The SAE connector is a way to connect and disconnect, eliminating the need to identify the positive and negative terminals, and is easy to use.

Note: In some makes of vehicles, the cigarette lighter may not operate when the ignition is turned off. If so, you can connect directly to the battery using alligator battery clamps and cables.

Important note:



1. Before connecting the wires, please separate the red and black clamps to avoid collision and result in short circuit.

2. It can work in any environment and weather. Of course, the more sunlight, the better the charging effect.

3. The charger will not overcharge the battery, and there are reverse diodes on the board to ensure that the battery power is not wasted at night.

4. The charger is just a battery maintainer, not a primary charging device.

Cigarette lighter socket

Plug the cigarette lighter to socket when use it to charge or maintain vehicle’s battery, really plug and play.

Note: In some makes of vehicles, the cigarette lighter may not operate when the ignition is turned off. If so, you can connect directly to the battery using alligator battery clamps and cables.

Battery clamps

Use the red and black battery clamps to charge and maintain 12 V battery, make sure they connect correctly.

Note: Choose right connector and align them correctly. Please note the black indicates negative (-) and the red lead indicates positive(+), keeps in mind positive to positive, negative to negative.

Designed for Battery Maintenance

Firstly, You can place this solar power panel on your windshield with the suction cups or fix it on the sun visor with the back strips. Secondly, just plug this solar charger into your vehicle’s 12-volt lighter socket and position the panel to pick up the most daylight possible, or you can use the included alligator clips to connect it directly to the battery.

Charging in any weather

Waterproof completely and great for carefree use both indoors outdoors! Equipped with thin film amorphous solar cells, the battery can work normally even in cloudy or rainy days.

Note: It can’t be immersed in water and rainny day(no sunlight).

Specification:

Material: Mono-crystalline Silicon

Watts: 5W

Amperage: 280mA; Voltage: 12V

PV System Maximum Input Power: 30W

Rated Charging Current: 2A

Maximum Input Voltage: < 21V

Charging Voltage: 14.2V

Temperature range: -35℃ ～ +45℃

Package:

1 x Solar car battery maintainer

1 x Cigarette lighter plug

1 x Alligator clips

1 x O-Ring Terminal

4 x Suction cups

🔆【Ultra-high Conversion Rate】: The 12v solar rechargeable battery adopts the mono-crystalline silicon solar cell to provide 20% high photoelectric conversion rate, convert luminous energy into electric energy and store it in the battery.

🔆【Portable and Lightweight, Charge Anywhere】: The smallest size on the market: 6.6*10 inch, weighs only 0.57lb, you can carry it with you. The charger will generate electricity current to trickle charge battery as long as there is sufficient sunlight available.

🔆【Charging Indication】：The 5w solar battery charger has indicator lights, when the solar panel is placed in the sun, the indicator light will light up from 20% to 100%. At the same time, a reverse diode is built in to prevent the battery from discharging back to the board at night.

🔆【Used for Any Rechargeable 12v Battery】 Served as a solar battery charger and maintainer, which can safely maintain 12V batteries, such as Wet, Gel, SLA,EFB, AGM and Deep Cycle batteries, etc. Also, perfect for any cars, motorcycle, boat, marine, tractor, RV, snowmobile, truck, etc.

🔆【12-Month Warranty】: The quality of your premium solar battery charger and comes with a free 12-month warranty! It’s windproof and rainproof, but it can’t be immersed in water. If you have any questions, please contact us. Your suggestion can help us improve!