Top 10 Best solar charge controllers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Additional Features:

★Blacklight Lcd Exhibit

★The display screen immediately displays the total of cost: KWH, with out the need for other measuring instruments

★Two new vents are added for scientifically intended convection cooling.

★More Basic safety Security

★Maximum DC/DC transfer efficiency is as large as 98.7%

P60 Technical datas :

Rated demand latest:60A

12V program:open circuit voltage ≤96V(Voc) maximum. PV input electricity:720W

24V battery method:Open circuit voltage ≤96V(Voc) greatest.PV enter power:1440W

Procedure nominal voltage :12V/24VDC Car pinpointing

Battery voltage vary: 9V~32V

Max.PV open up circuit voltage:100VDC

Electrical power terminal:10 AWG

Dimension: 7.78*7.78*3.2（in）

Body weight : 3.3(ib)

Defense functionality:

PV Over Latest/electrical power

PV Limited Circuit

PV Reverse Polarity

Evening Reverse Charging

Battery Reverse Polarity

Battery Around Voltage

Battery Around Discharge

Battery Overheating,Controller Overheating

Lithium Battery Low Temperature

Load Limited Circuit

Load Overload

TVS Substantial Voltage Transients

Deal List:

1 x 60A MPPT Photo voltaic Cost Controller P60

1 x Temperature sensor

1 x Person Handbook (English)

🥇AUTOMATICALLY DETECTS 12V/24V（Max 100V）DC Programs,Twin USB give your electronic merchandise MAX 5V 2.4A.Help sealed,Gel,Flooded Direct-acid battery and lithium battery.A few levels(regular latest, consistent voltage, floating charge)

🥇POSITIVE Floor MPPT CONTROLLER – The solar panel demand controller is geared up with high tracking performance up to 99%, hardly throwing away the energy from photo voltaic panels.with three load Timer:ON/OFF method,PV&Time handle mode,PV voltage control method,Twin Time control method.

🥇MULTIFUNCTIONAL Liquid crystal display Displays – All the Many True-time details revealed on the same a single display, it really is effortless for people to check out the data. And the MPPT charge controller 60 amp supports handbook swap load and 5 seconds to restore the manufacturing unit settings.LED demonstrates if photo voltaic panels and battery are really related to the controller.Lightning safety function.Handy to look at.

🥇MULTI-Protection AND MULTI-Stage CHARGING – Developed-in clever protection versus reverse polarity, reverse discharge, overload, small-circuiting, underneath voltage and reverse present-day. Multi-stage charging features consistent latest, continuous voltage and floating charge, and temperature payment raise your battery daily life and make improvements to your system’s performance.

🥇360 Working day SATISFACTORY Assure – We offer a 360 Working day 100% SATISFACTORY warranty for our shoppers.Contact us if you have any issue.