Top 10 Best solar charge controller Reviews

3C standard

Using dedicated chips and dedicated software, can automatically manage the working of solar panel and battery in solar system.

The various parameters set by the automatic memory can be saved in case of unexpected power failure, and the battery power consumption data will not be lost.

20A solar charger controller



*Rated Voltage: 12V/24V

*Discharge current: 10MA

*Max. PV Voltage: 50V

*Max input power and voltage: 260W /12V; 520W/24V

*Floating charge: 13.7V/27.4V (defaul)

*Discharge Stop: 10.7V/21.4V (defaul)

*Charge recover voltage: 12.6V/25.2V (defaul)

*Load Mode: 24 hours, 1-23 hours, 0 hour

How to adjust the float voltage?



Step 1: The system default float voltage is 13.7V, but you can change it according to your needs. Press MENU to enter the parameter page and find the floating charge voltage page.

Step 2: In floating charge voltage interface long press 3-5 seconds MENU to enter setting and using UP or DOWN to set the floating voltage

Common Q&A

Q: How to install it?

A: (1)Battery —>(2)Solar panels —> (3) load

Q: Why the LCD screen become blank?

A: When the battery voltage is too low, the controller will stop to output(≦ 8V, controller turns itself off, LCD is blank, ≦ 10.7V, 12V output ports are not available); after the solar panels charging, it will re-output when the battery will return to 12.6V.

Q: What battery type is this controller supported?

A: The regulator is only suitable for lead acid batteries:OPEN, AGM, GEL, not for nickel hydride, lithium, ions, or other batteries.

Q:How is it set to charge battery during the day and turn on at dusk?

A: Press the [DOWN]button to ON/OF load manully at main display （The load can’t be switched manually in the light control state.）

There are 3 options for the working mode.

Mode 1 : [24HR] >> Load output 24 hours

Mode 2 : [1-23HR] >> Load on aftersunset and dosed after setting hours

Mode 3 : [0H] >> Dusk to Dawn

Note:

1. The charge regulator is only suitable for lead-acid batteries: OPEN, AGM, GEL, it is not suited for nickel hydride, lithium, Liions, or other batteries.

2. This controller can only use photovoltaic panels as charging power. Do not use DC or other power as charging power.

3.The LCD display has an error of 0.2 V- 0.3 V, but this is normal

4. Old batteries may be degraded the capacity after hundereds of cycles, easily drop lower than 8V, which results in the controller will be shut off (LCD screen become totally “DEAD”).

5. Indoor use only: the working temperature of this controller is -35°C to +60°C, during hot sunny days, the temperature outside might go up to 60-75°C. Please do keep the controller stay in cool and well-ventilated place to maintain good heat dissipation.

Package List:

1 x 20A Solar Charge Controller

1X English User Manual

