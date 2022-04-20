Top 10 Best solar charge controller morning star Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

-Voltage: DC 12V/24V

-Rated Demand Recent: 10A

-Rated Load Current: 10A

-MAX enter electrical power and voltage:24V/120W(12V), 48V/240W(24V)

-Photo voltaic Battery:Only acceptable for direct-acid batteries: Open, AGM, GEL

-More than cost Safety: 14.4V/28.8V

-Around charge Floating cost: 13.7V/27.4V

-Charge get better voltage: 12.6V/25.2V

-Around discharge Defense: 10.7V/21.4V

-Around discharge Recuperate: 12.6V/25.2V

-USB output: 5V/3A

-Self-consuming: 10MA

-Application:Acceptable for farm solar electric power procedure, solar road light-weight, solar patio light, photo voltaic billboards, outside tenting photo voltaic process, ship photo voltaic system.

-Package with:10A Photo voltaic Charge Controller,English Person Manual

Notice:

<1>Please hold it in awesome and properly ventilated spot to manage fantastic heat dissipation.

<2>the regulator is only suited for guide acid batteries:Open up, AGM, GEL, not for nickel hydride, lithium, ions, or other batteries.

<3>Make confident your battery has ample voltage for the controller to understand the battery prior to first set up.

<4>Indoor use only: the doing the job temperature of this controller is -35°C to 60°C, through scorching sunny days, the temperature outdoors could possibly go up to 60-75°C. Make sure you do maintain the controller stay in cool and effectively-ventilated area to maintain fantastic heat dissipation.

<5>When the battery voltage is too reduced, the controller will prevent to output(≦ 8V, controller flip off itself, Liquid crystal display is blank,≦ 10.7V, 12Voutput ports are not obtainable) following the photo voltaic panels charging, the battery will return to 12.6 V. It is a organic to output.

►Rated Discharge Existing: 10A USB Output Voltage: 5V/3A Battery Voltage: 12V/24V automobile. Adjustable power charge with twin USB ports 3-Phase(Bulk, Abs, Float) demand management and 4-Phase PWM charge. Make sure you observe the controller could be energy off if the battery voltage is also reduced.

►Functionality: Outfitted with industrial-grade STM 8 microprocessor to management the charger and discharge course of action and it has trustworthy battery to cost and discharge period management

►Mutiple Electric powered Security: Over-present and limited-circuit defense, inverse connection safety, reduced voltage and overcharge defense

►Good Heat Dissipation: Dual mosfet reverse existing protection, minimal warmth creation(ALL electronic factors deliver warmth when they are managing,it is much better to shelter them for much better warmth dissipation, stay clear of immediate daylight publicity or damp spot)

►Easy to Use: Comes with a show that can plainly reveal the status and details, it can be conveniently switched modes and parameter configuration, suitable for home, industrial, professional etcetera. Guarantee only towards solutions from EpRec. 12 months honor guarantee from EpRec