Top 10 Best solar charge controller morning star Reviews

- SYSTEM COMPATIBILITY: Designed for use in larger systems. Parallel scalability of chargers and load controllers for large, hybrid systems. Max Battery Current: up to 60A (depending on model; see model comparison chart). Max. PV Open Circuit Voltage (Voc) 150V(without damage to unit)
- UNIQUE FEATURES: Highest peak efficiency for off-grid controllers. Ideal for use in cloud-connected, networked systems through communications protocols—“speaks” Modbus, and SNMP (with optional EMC-1). Built-in meter on TS MPPT 60M; available option on other models (order TS-M-2). Remote meter option (order TS-RM-2)
- TRAKSTAR MPPT TECHNOLOGY MAXIMIZES ENERGY HARVEST AND LOWERS OVERALL SYSTEM COST: 98% Peak Efficiency. Excellent performance at sunrise and low or variable solar insulation levels. Decreases the number of solar modules needed based on the extra energy harvest.
- EXTENSIVE PROTECTION AND DIAGNOSTICS BUILT-IN: Built-in extensive electronic protection against surge, short-circuit, over-current, reverse polarity conditions. Advanced self-diagnostics warns against installation or user errors. Custom programmability, with or without a PC. Data logging- up to 256 days worth
- LOWEST HARDWARE FAILURE RATE IN THE INDUSTRY, BACKED BY A FIVE-YEAR WARRANTY: Most Morningstar products ever built are still in use, some for over 25 years, thanks to smarter digital design, superior internal engineering, and over-spec components. Advanced thermal engineering eliminates cooling fans which can fail, suck in dirt, shorten component life and waste precious solar electricity. Industrial-strength build quality inside and out, right to the controller’s steel exterior casing
- Optimized 3-stages charging algorithm helps the battery to get charged more effectively.
- Overcharge protection, over-discharge protection, overload protection, reverse protection.
- Photocell Control & Work time setting according to personal requirements, practical and useful.
- IP65 Waterproof design, compatible with SUNER POWER 20W/30W Solar Panel Kits and other brands solar panels with stander SAE connector.
- Extended 12 months warranty + 24/7 professional lifetime technical support.
- 150 operating voltage
- Max current out: 96 amps
- ETL listed to UL1741 and CSA
- Exclusive HyperVOC extends VOC limits
- Solar, wind and hydro MPPT modes
- Negative Ground 200V PV Input, Compatible with 12/24/36/48V Batteries (Lead Acid) Charging. Lithium Battery :LiFePO4/ Li(NiCoMn)O2. Only Solar Panel and Battery Connector Available
- 100ampere Charging Current Max with big heat sink, Max. PV input power: 1250W/12V battery, 2500W/24V battery , 3750W/36V battery, 5000W/48V battery system
- Dual RS485 Port (RJ45 Connector), it can be paralleled up to 8 units together linked by 8pin ethernet cable to make the data monitoring easy and accurate.
- Support 4 charging options: Sealed, Gel, Flooded and User define, Battery temperature compensation will make the charging progress efficiently.
- Standard Modbus communication protocol with RS485 interface , to monitor or set the parameters by using the phone Apps, MT50 Meter and PC software
- 【Innovative MPPT Design】Die-cast aluminium design ensuring excellent heat dissipation and Renogy Maximum Power Point Tracking technology with a high tracking efficiency of up to 99% and peak conversion efficiency of 98%. It is the best charging solution even in cloudy environments where the max power point of the solar panels will fluctuate all day.
- 【12/24/36/48V Automatically Detect】Automatically detects 12V, 24V, 36V or 48V DC system voltages,which is suitable for RVs, Commercial Vehicles, Boats, Yachts, and any off-grid system.
- 【Full System Protection】Meant to safeguard your system, the self-diagnostic capability can assess and protect against reverse polarity, battery overcharging, battery over-discharging, overload, short-circuiting, and reverse current.
- 【Easy to use LCD】 LCD screen and multiple LED indicators for displaying system operation information, customizable parameters, and error codes.
- 【4-Stage Safely Charging】Features 4-stage charging (Bulk, Absorption, Float, and Equalization) of Lead Acid Batteries and 2-stage charging (Bulk and Absorption) for Lithiuim batteries as well as Lithium Reactivation
- Increases PV Solar Array Output to battery bank by up to 30%.
- Designed for charging from your solar array to battery banks with nominal design voltages from 12 to 60 VDC
- Fully Programmable and Built-in 128 Days of Data Logging.
- Ready for Summer temps with Full Power Output in Ambient Temperature up to 104°F (40°C)
- Highest quality MPPT controller for maximizing your solar system performance.
- Programmable to Charge Battery Voltages from 12 VDC to 60 VDC.
- Advanced Continuous Maximum Power Point Tracking Increases PV Array Output by up to 30%.
- Backlit 80 character-display shows the current operational status.
- Input PV voltages up to 150VDC open circuit for charging battery banks from 12-60VDC.
- Gets more amp hours from your solar panels into your batteries everyday.
- Fit for solar Panel: 1140W(12V);2260W(24V);3420W(36V);4540W(48V);Max input Voltage:150V PV;MPPT best working voltage range:DC18V-DC80V(12V);DC30V-DC100V(24V);DC65V-DC150V(48V)
- APC series MPPT Charge Controller: 12V/24V/48V Auto identifying system volt. Auto control system to limit the charging power & current go over the rated value.
- Optional Wifi box ,RS-485 Conmmuication Wireless Monitoring by Mobile Phone APP,available to meet various communication requirements in different situations.
- Support for 4 type Battery charging: Lead-acid (Sealed, AGM, Gel, Flooded) and User ( Lithium Battery). Display the daily power generation curve and current curve.
- The tracking rate of maximum power is ≥99% and the maximum conversion rate is >98%,can be widely used for various applications, e.g. solar RV, household system and industrial field monitoring, etc.
- SYSTEM COMPATIBILITY: Designed for use in smaller systems. Max solar/load current: up to 20A (depending on model; see model comparison chart). Low voltage disconnect included (L models). Constant voltage PWM regulation; 4-stage charging
- UNIQUE FEATURES: Ideal for use in cloud-connected, networked systems through communications protocols—“speaks” Modbus, and SNMP (with optional EMC-1). Tropicalized and hardened for field use with epoxy encapsulation, marine rated terminals. Includes wire terminal cover
- RATED FOR USE IN HAZARDOUS LOCATIONS: meets UL/CSA requirements for Class 1, Division 2, Groups A-D for oil & gas and other critical environment applications. T5 temperature rating for up to 100⁰C/212⁰ F (boiling water)
- EXTENSIVE PROTECTION AND DIAGNOSTICS BUILT-IN: Built-in extensive electronic protection against surge, short-circuit, over-current, reverse polarity conditions. Advanced self-diagnostics warns against installation or user errors. Factory pre-sets mean no required installation settings
- LOWEST HARDWARE FAILURE RATE IN THE INDUSTRY, BACKED BY A FIVE-YEAR WARRANTY: Most Morningstar products ever built are still in use, some for over 25 years, thanks to smarter digital design, superior internal engineering, and over-spec components. Advanced thermal engineering eliminates cooling fans which can fail, suck in dirt, shorten component life and waste precious energy. The high-impact, durable polycarbonate exterior case illustrates industrial-strength build quality.
- SmartSolar MPPT 100-Volt 30 amp: A solar charger gathers energy from your solar panels, and stores it in your batteries, Using the latest, fastest technology, SmartSolar maximises this energy-harvest
- The Victron Energy SmartSolar charge controller will even recharge a severely depleted battery. It can operate with a battery voltage as low as 0 Volts, provided the cells are not permanently sulphated or otherwise damaged
- MPPT Solar charge controller: By constantly monitoring the voltage and current output of your solar (PV) panels, MPPT technology ensures that every drop of available power is rinsed out of your panels, and harvested for storage
- Anytime anywhere remotely control and monitor the extensive features of your SmartSolar MPPT solar charge controller with built-in Bluetooth by pairing it with your smartphone or other device via VictronConnect
- Incorrect installation can be hazardous, Please consult a licensed professional and follow all applicable electrical codes during installation.
Our Best Choice: EpRec Solar Charge Controller 10A 12V/24V Solar Panel Charge Controller with USB Port LCD Display,Compatible with Sealed, Gel, and Flooded Batteries
[ad_1] EpRec 10A Photo voltaic Cost Controller – Process Necessities and Technical Specs
-Voltage: DC 12V/24V
-Rated Demand Recent: 10A
-Rated Load Current: 10A
-MAX enter electrical power and voltage:24V/120W(12V), 48V/240W(24V)
-Photo voltaic Battery:Only acceptable for direct-acid batteries: Open, AGM, GEL
-More than cost Safety: 14.4V/28.8V
-Around charge Floating cost: 13.7V/27.4V
-Charge get better voltage: 12.6V/25.2V
-Around discharge Defense: 10.7V/21.4V
-Around discharge Recuperate: 12.6V/25.2V
-USB output: 5V/3A
-Self-consuming: 10MA
-Application:Acceptable for farm solar electric power procedure, solar road light-weight, solar patio light, photo voltaic billboards, outside tenting photo voltaic process, ship photo voltaic system.
-Package with:10A Photo voltaic Charge Controller,English Person Manual
Notice:
<1>Please hold it in awesome and properly ventilated spot to manage fantastic heat dissipation.
<2>the regulator is only suited for guide acid batteries:Open up, AGM, GEL, not for nickel hydride, lithium, ions, or other batteries.
<3>Make confident your battery has ample voltage for the controller to understand the battery prior to first set up.
<4>Indoor use only: the doing the job temperature of this controller is -35°C to 60°C, through scorching sunny days, the temperature outdoors could possibly go up to 60-75°C. Make sure you do maintain the controller stay in cool and effectively-ventilated area to maintain fantastic heat dissipation.
<5>When the battery voltage is too reduced, the controller will prevent to output(≦ 8V, controller flip off itself, Liquid crystal display is blank,≦ 10.7V, 12Voutput ports are not obtainable) following the photo voltaic panels charging, the battery will return to 12.6 V. It is a organic to output.
►Rated Discharge Existing: 10A USB Output Voltage: 5V/3A Battery Voltage: 12V/24V automobile. Adjustable power charge with twin USB ports 3-Phase(Bulk, Abs, Float) demand management and 4-Phase PWM charge. Make sure you observe the controller could be energy off if the battery voltage is also reduced.
►Functionality: Outfitted with industrial-grade STM 8 microprocessor to management the charger and discharge course of action and it has trustworthy battery to cost and discharge period management
►Mutiple Electric powered Security: Over-present and limited-circuit defense, inverse connection safety, reduced voltage and overcharge defense
►Good Heat Dissipation: Dual mosfet reverse existing protection, minimal warmth creation(ALL electronic factors deliver warmth when they are managing,it is much better to shelter them for much better warmth dissipation, stay clear of immediate daylight publicity or damp spot)
►Easy to Use: Comes with a show that can plainly reveal the status and details, it can be conveniently switched modes and parameter configuration, suitable for home, industrial, professional etcetera. Guarantee only towards solutions from EpRec. 12 months honor guarantee from EpRec