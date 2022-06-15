Top 10 Best solar cell phone charger for android Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Capacity: 30000mAh/96Wh

LED brightness:150LUMEN

Solar charging:5.5V/200mA

Input:10W(MAX)

Output:10W(2USB-A)

Lighter and Thinner



Ultra-high Capacity Solar Power Charger 30000mAh,Same capacity,we are lighter and thinner. Suitable for business, travel, going out without worrying your phone lower battery problem.

Solar charging one day,can provide flashlingts for 5 hours.

Same capacity,we are lighter and thinner.

Dual output ports allow you to charge 2 devices

2 LED lights with powerful lighting function

Monocrystalline silicon solar panel solar effciency of 18%-22%

Multiprotection Safety System: Protect your devices from over power, overheating, overcharging, short-circuit. Giving your 100% safe

Widely compatible

Widely compatible with many of your smart digital devices,such as smart phones,Tablet computers,Nintendo game consoles,GOPRO cameras,etc.

Solar charging lights up green

Solar charging does not to press a switch,it charges when you see the light,When solar charging,the first indicator light is on Green light,the charging will be turned off automatically when the light is insufficient

Run time 200HRS

2 LED lights with powerful lighting function, Solar Charger must tool for outdoor and urgent situations.

Wear-resistant solar panels

Due to the use of high hardness surface materials,even if it is directly exposed to the sea Scratching the solar panel on the sun’s rocks will not affect solar Power bank charging

Safety battery

The rechargeable battery removes the protection circuit board and is the battery cell. He is the storage part of the rechargeable battery.The quality of the battery is directly,Determines the safety and quality of mobile power.

Included

1. Solar power bank x 1,

2. Charging cable x 1,

3. User manual x 1

Ultra-high Capacity Solar Charger Power Bank: The 30000mAh power bank could charge your phone 5-8 times and the updated high-efficiency solar panel Charge the power bank 1.5 times faster under sunlight. Suitable for business, travel, going out without worrying your phone lower battery problem.

Fast Charging: Dual output ports allow you to charge 2 devices simultaneously up to 5V/2.1A with Quick Charge and intelligently adjust output power to the optimal charging current to charge your phone fast as wall adapter charging.

Multiprotection Safety System: WBPINE solar powered phone charger use a high quality A + polymer lithium battery to extend the life of our products. Built-in smart chips and technology to protect your devices from over power, overheating, overcharging, short-circuit. Giving your 100% safe guarantee.

Ultra-long residential flashlight,respond to various emergencies,provide you power as an emergency power for outdoor trip, typhoon, earthquake or other bad weather. It is drop-proof and dust-proof, could work normally in extreme environments.

Highly Compatible: Suitable for all Phone, Android cell phones, Tablets, Switch, smart devices.It is a great choice for outdoor activities or daily use.

So you had known what is the best solar cell phone charger for android in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.