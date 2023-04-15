Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

This Stand-Out Post Cap Light is Designed to Give You Options



Get any yard set up with solar! These carefully designed post cap lights with an included adapter bring you a lot of options when it comes to your outdoor spaces. Install these lights where they can get a full day of sun and they’ll light your way faithfully at night, keeping your property well-lit and safe.

This Post Cap Style Fits:

4 x 4 PVC Posts4 x 4 Vinyl Posts5 x 5 PVC Posts5 x 5 Vinyl Posts

Solar powered lights are perfect for many outdoor spaces:



Garden Corners

Keep your favorite hidden corners of your garden well lit and safe. Relax your way both day and night.

Steps & Pathways

Mark the walkway to your home or any outside stairs with a post cap light to shine your path home.

Pool Deck

Top off the walls and walkways around your pool or pond to keep things safe and stylish.

Patio Area

Whether you’re entertaining guests or taking a breath of fresh air, your patio deck will glow brightly in the evening when you trim your tranquil space with solar lights.

Fits 3.5 x 3.5 Nominal Wood Posts

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Fits 4 x 4 Nominal Wood Posts

Fits 4 x 4 Vinyl/PVC Posts

✓

✓

PVC only

✓

Fits 5 x 5 Nominal Wood Posts

Fits 5 x 5 Vinyl/PVC Posts

✓

✓

PVC only

✓

Materials

Plastic

Aluminum

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Plastic

Lumens

2 Lumens

10 Lumens

15 Lumens

7 Lumens

5 Lumens

5 Lumens

Light Type

LED

LED

LED

LED

LED

LED

Run Time

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

8hrs Per Charge

DURABLE CONSTRUCTION – Heavy duty ABS plastic casing is durable, designed to withstand the elements

ENERGY EFFICIENT LED – Improved SMD LED provides brighter glow for better visibility

100% SOLAR POWERED – Top mounted solar panel charges the AA 400mAh Ni-mh battery, for an energy efficient lighting solution that requires no external wiring.

LASTS FOR 8 – 10 HOURS – Once fully charged, these lights will provide 8 to 10 hours of illumination, for an evening full of ambiance

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS – 5.75″ x 5.75″ x 4.5″, Base Dimensions: 4″ x 4″ Post Size Fitting; these post caps will ONLY fit on 4″ x 4″ Vinyl, PVC or Plastic posts. The opening on the bottom of the post cap which fits over the top of the post is exactly 4 1/16″ x 4 1/16″. *** This post cap is not designed for use on Wooden posts!

