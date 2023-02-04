Top 10 Best solar blinds Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

A History of More than 25 Years

Our group was founded in 1994. We are a leading manufacturer and designer of window shades and blinds in both domestic and international market. Our group covers an area of 50,000 square meters and has more than 1000 people. We possess more than 20 production branches and 70 production lines. As an industry-leading manufacturer, an average of ONE Changshade blind is produced per second, and we ensure every product we make meets the highest standards for window covering safety and quality. We recommend our cordless shades and blinds for homes with children and pets.

Proud of One of Our Brands – Changshade

Changshade shades are everything that shades and blinds are made out to be. We offer a full array of Cellular Shades, Roller Shades, Solar Screen Window Shades, Zebra Roller Shades, Horizontal Blinds, Portable Window Shades, Temporary Pleated Paper Shades, and more. Changshade supplies cord-free shades, corded shades, no-tools installation window shades, and custom window shades with innovative, superior commercial window treatments that set the standard for business environments.

People-focused Window Covering Design Experts

Our team of creative thinkers and people-focused innovators have rich experience in the shade industry. We hold 36 national patents and 6 international patents for window shades and sun control products. Here the customer is in the center and everything is done to have satisfied customers. We provide you with an economical solution that engineers, designers, and architects rely on for both your window coverings and your wallet.

If you are looking for a chic, smart, functional and high-end quality shade, this is the right brand for you to complete your rooms and doors. If you’ve never tried these blinds you are missing out in life. Join our family of over 20 million happy customers, and live the new classy and airy look to your windows with Changshade shades and blinds. We stand firmly behind our products and keep striving for the finest. Check back often for new blind designs and styles.

Changshade Solar Roller Shades

Changshade robust spring-loaded mechanism has passed 5,000 times usual lifting or pulling down tests for each shade and makes it easy to raise and lower the shade at whatever position. It retracts and extends smoothly and quietly with gentle force, and stays at whatever position you stop. Our spring-loaded mechanism will prolong the lifespan of the springs, avoid the rebound or sagging performance and simplify the mount of the shade. Economically replace your window coverings.

Light Filtering Sunscreen Fabric

Our solar screen window shade is made of thick and durable partially transparent sunscreen fabric (70% PVC and 30% Polyester). It resists moisture, water, fading, and heat. They are great for sun protection from the harsh UV rays. The constant color filters the sunlight nicely. They are soft to the touch, and edges are cut to perfection in a sealed edge which prevents fraying. Do not collect dust easily.

No Cord Required

Our upgraded robust spring-loaded mechanism creates a safer environment for homes with children and pets. It provides a clean, tangle-free look to the window. It is easy to raise or lower the shade at any position and will stay at whatever position you stop. Super lightweight for any age to put up and down to the desired height with the ergonomic and user-friendly plastic pull-down handle.

Types of Shades

ROL24WT72B

ROL24BG72B

ROL24GY72B

ROL24WT72A

ROL24BG72A

ROL24GY72A

Cord Type

Cordless

Cordless

Cordless

Cordless

Cordless

Cordless

Color

White

Beige

Gray

White

Beige

Gray

Size

24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H

24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H

24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H

24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H

24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H

24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H

Material

70% PVC and 30% Polyester

70% PVC and 30% Polyester

70% PVC and 30% Polyester

Polyester & Silver Coating Backing

Polyester & Silver Coating Backing

Polyester & Silver Coating Backing

Shading Effect

Light Filtering

Light Filtering

Light Filtering

Blackout

Blackout

Blackout

UPGRADED CORDLESS DESIGN: The cord-free design provides a clean, tangle-free look to the window and creates a safer environment for children and pets; it will stay at whatever position you stop; the bottom aluminum bar is weighted and rigid so it hangs flat and prevents from wind blowing

PRIVACY & LIGHT FILTERING BLIND: Unique knitted breathable sunscreen fabric lets the desired amount of natural light and fresh air in and allow you to enjoy the outside view while still providing privacy; great for light filtering or sun protection from the harsh UV rays; the constant color filters the sunlight nicely

HIGH PERFORMANCE TECHNICAL SUNSCREEN FABRIC: Our roll-up shade is made of thick and durable partially transparent sunscreen fabric (70% PVC and 30% Polyester); the environmentally friendly material resists moisture, water, fading, and heat, and it is also easy to clean

EASY PULL AND SELF-RISING: Changshade robust spring-loaded mechanism has passed 5,000 times usual lifting or pulling down tests for each blind and makes it easy to raise and lower the blind evenly and smoothly back up every time; our roll-up mechanism prolongs the lifespan of the springs and simplifies the mount of the blind

HASSLE-FREE MOUNT: Installation brackets, mounting hardware, mounting video and instructions are provided for quick and easy inside or outside mount; it can be easily removed and still able to pull down the blind with ease; easy measurement and fitting; suitable for windows less than 72 inches