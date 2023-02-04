Top 10 Best solar blinds Reviews

Top 10 Best solar blinds in 2023 Comparison Table
- Cordless Blinds: Filter out light with the Achim Cordless Light Filtering Mini Blinds. These lightweight, vinyl blinds with no cords to get tangled are child and pet safe. Durable, high quality construction resists warping, fading, and sagging.
- Find the Perfect Fit: Blinds will fit windows 3/8" (0.95 cm) smaller and 1/2" (1.27 cm) wider than stated size. Actual blind is 1/2 " (1.27 cm) narrower than stated size. Actual slat size is 1".
- Easy to Install: Includes all the hardware you will need with simple instructions to make installation easy and convenient! Features hidden mounting brackets designed for inside, outside, or ceiling installation.
- How to Use: When the sun is too bright or you want to take in the view, simply lift or lower the bottom rail to raise or lower blinds. Use the tilt wand to filter in the ideal amount of light and privacy.
- Choose from a Wide Variety of Styles: Available in 5 colors: Alabaster, White, Black, Woodtone, and Grey, and 5 drop lengths: 25”, 42”, 48”, 64”, and 72” so you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your home.
- Striking Pattern, Stylish Decoration: Want to decorate your home but have no idea? From the windows! With special irregular patterns, this window privacy film creates rainbow visual effect when sunlight shines through after installation and brings unique decoration on your windows, a cost-effective alternative to expensive textured glass. Great for Christmas decoration
- Strong Sunlight Blocked, Harmful UV Rejected: Made of premium vinyl material, the window privacy film effectively reduces annoying glares, blocks out 84% UVA rays and 99% UVB rays, and protects your skin and furniture from getting directly exposed to sunlight; By letting filtered natural light in, glass film creates a soft atmosphere for you
- No Glue Hassle & Removable: The window privacy film is static cling without any sticky, harmful, and chemical glues, super easy to install on Flat, Clean, and Smooth Glass Surfaces, and can be easily removed and reused for multiple times, an optimal option for renting house or home applications instead of heavy expensive curtains or blinds
- Important Fact to Know: The decorative window film itself does not actually have any color. However, with special 3D laser design it will show a colorful visual effect when sunlight hits the privacy film after installation; Please spray a lot of water both on the window surface and privacy film back during installation for effective attachment
- Protected Privacy, Secured Life: The semi-private window film serves a functional purpose in adding partial privacy for your personal space by preventing people outside from seeing directly into the room and obscuring outdoor views; Protection Level is 60%, not recommend for bathroom
- Frosted Glass Window Privacy Film -- PRIVACY PROTECTION-- At a distance of one meter foil glass, privacy ≥95%. Providing privacy design to let you enjoy your life easily and safely. Tips from Smart Customers: 1. Remove the Static Film from backing protect sheet ; 2. Wet the Window or Glass with water( the more flowing water, the better); 3. Scrape a few more times with a hard card to ensure the bubbles are COMPLETELY REMOVED.
- Frosted Glass Window Privacy Film -- SUN BLOCKING & HEAT BLOCKER & ENERGY SAVING-- Blocks moderate glares and 96% harmful UV rays,which may hurt baby's skin, prevent fading furniture and allow soft light for you room. Heat insulation & keep cool in the summer and heat preservation in the winter. Dual purpose helps you avoid replacing expensive blackout window films and curtains. Only need 10 dollars to help your family solve the trouble of high energy bills.
- Home Office Window Privacy Film -- REUSABLE & RECYCLED-- No adhesive, removable without any residue, super static cling, easy to apply and can be applied several times. Water is the only tool you will use, more water is better. Size: 44.5*200 cm ( 17.5*78.7 inch)
- Window Tinting Film for Home -- ECONOMICAL & WIDE APPLICATION-- No more heavy & troublesome curtains or blinds, simple decorations make the life easier and better. smooth and clean Glass Surfaces in the Bathroom, Balcony, Living Room, Bedroom, Bathroom, Office, hotel, etc. Frosted glass, cut glass and all of processed glass is not workable.
- Window Tinting Film for Home--INSTALLATION TIPS-- Keep windows or glass clean; Measure, mark and cut the film; Wet the window, more water more better; Peel off the backing film; Squeeze out excess water and bubbles with scraper or hard card; Dry off your window with the rag. (Make sure the edge of the protective film and the glass surface have a 1cm gap. )Enjoy the fun of DIY!
- NO ADHESIVES WINDOW PRIVACY FILM: Glue Free Design Cuts down Chemical Release Drastically, Applies in Minutes and Firmly Sticks to Windows
- EASY REMOVAL: Leaving No Residue after Removal and the Film Can Even Be Used Again!
- UV PROTECTION AND ENERGY SAVING: Blocks up to 96% of UV Rays and Reduces Glare up to 79%, Slows Down Fading on Flooring, Furniture, and Cuts Energy Bill up to 30% by Rejecting up to 45-85% of Total Solar Energy
- RAINBOW EFFECT: When the Sun Shines Through, It Casts Lots of Rainbows, Creates the Appearance of Stained Glass and Adds an Attractive Design for an Updated Look
- PRIVACY PROTECTION: Provides Privacy and Allows the Lights in. Privacy Level :★★★☆☆ Semi-Private Window Films (Protects Your Privacy But Not Recommended For Bathroom Application)
- Blocks out sunlight and harmful UV rays, reduces outside noise, and ensures total privacy; creates energy-saving insulating barrier against heat and cold, keeping room cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter
- Velcro edges allow for customizing the dimensions of the curtain, to fit to various window sizes while on the go
- Suction cups affix to the window for easy installation; cannot be mounted to a curtain rod; be sure window is clean and suction cups are dry before installation
- Made of 100% polyester material; machine wash cold and line dry; do not bleach, iron, or dry clean
- Measures 78 by 50 inches
- Trim at home for the perfect fit inside or outside your window frame, then install in seconds without a drill, screws, or brackets — No Tools needed
- Softly filters light for privacy, light control and UV protection
- No cords for a clean look and child safety — use included clips to raise and lower shade
- Made durable paper that will not yellow or crack from sun exposure
- Your No Tools window covering solution for over 30 years — perfect for: home, apartment, dorm, moving, remodeling, RV/camper/houseboat
- ELEGANT DESIGN: 2 panels per package. Each Blackout Curtain Panel measures 42 inches wide x 63 inches long. The NICETOWN drapery is constructed with rod pocket, fitting the curtain rod of your choice up to 2 inches in diameter, making the curtains easy to install and slide.
- LENGTH ADJUSTABLE: Don't worry if this blackout curtains are a few shorter than your windows. You can hang this curtain panels with rings and hooks. That could be adjustable for height max 3 inches. Hooks space distance around 4-6 inches.
- AMAZING MATERIAL: This unique, soft and heavy-duty blackout fabric is woven with three-layer construction. The middle layer of black yarns creates a curtain panel that is excellent for blocking out 85%-99% of light (Dark color works better on blocking light) while providing privacy.
- GOOD CHOICE: Perfect drapery option for anyone seeking to block daylight, take a nap, or keep sun glare off your TV. Besides, you can choose blackout valance and sheer curtains in the NICETOWN store to match. Such curtain sets provide a more permanent harmonious window dressing.
- NICE SERVICE: Decorate your home, high quality. Nice pre-sale and after-sale service. Your 100% satisfaction is our #1 priority. Just contact customer support if you would like to return our products for any reason.
- Package Includes: Set of 2 pieces navy blue blackout curtains; Each panel measures 42 Inch wide by 63 Inch long. Suggest choose the right size after measuring the windows.
- Grommet Construction: Each curtain panel has 6 silver metal grommets on top. Each grommet inner diameter is 1.6 inch, comparable with most rods. Easy to hang, and slide smoothly.
- Blackout Functions: Our bedroom curtains can block out sunlight, darker colors work better. Perfect for late sleepers and afternoon naps.
- Thermal Insulated: Our energy saving curtains insulate against summer heat and winter chill to balance your room temperature, cut down energy bills. Reduce outside noise, protect floor and upholstery from color shading.
- Easy to care: Machine washable in gentle cycle and cold water, do not bleach. Warm iron and tumble dry at low temperatures.
- NON ADHESIVE - Static cling window film without glue, made of environmental friendly materials, very easy to install. Soapy water is the key ingredient, and PEELING OFF THE BACKING LINER is necessary.
- ROOM DARKENING - Our blackout window film stops at least 99% of daylight and also provides comprehensive two-way privacy, ideal for someone who needs day sleep and complete privacy.
- HEAT CONTROL - Besides blocking UV, our black window film are very effective at controlling excess heat and glare, also does well in protecting the home furnishing from fading .
- REUSABLE WINDOW FILM - Glue free design, very easy to take off and reuse, no residue left. Roll up and keep it well when you don't need it until next time application.
- APPLICABLE SCOPE - ONLY apply this film on on single panes of glass, or on modern double glazed units made of toughened glass. The glass must be smooth and flat. You can DIY this film as a glass décor by cutting it into any shape.
- READY MADE: Set includes 2 BLACKOUT CURTAINS PANELS of 42" wide x 63" length with 6 grommets top each. Quality fabric without liner feels soft and heavy.
- SERVE WELL: Curtains impede 85%-99% light and UV rays(Dark color curtains work well). Noise-reducing, better TV viewing thanks to the innovative triple weave technology.
- ENERGY SMART: Triple weave blackout fabric balances room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill. Protect your furniture, floors, and artwork from the ravages of the sun, the drapes will pay for themselves off over time.
- GOOD TO GO: Thread trimmed and wrinkle-free, ring (1.6-inch inner diameter) fits easily with standard curtain rods. All sets for you to put them up right away.
- EASY TO MAINTAIN: NICETOWN blackout curtains are made to last. Machine washable in cold water, tumble dry. Quick ironing or steam clean when needed. Visiting the NICETOWN store, find out your favorite curtains.
Our Best Choice: Changshade Cordless & Light Filtering Solar Roller Shade, Thermal Insulated Solar Screen Window Shade, Sun Screen Roller Shade for Light Blocking/UV Protection, 36 inches Wide, White ROL36WT72B
Product Description
A History of More than 25 Years
Our group was founded in 1994. We are a leading manufacturer and designer of window shades and blinds in both domestic and international market. Our group covers an area of 50,000 square meters and has more than 1000 people. We possess more than 20 production branches and 70 production lines. As an industry-leading manufacturer, an average of ONE Changshade blind is produced per second, and we ensure every product we make meets the highest standards for window covering safety and quality. We recommend our cordless shades and blinds for homes with children and pets.
Proud of One of Our Brands – Changshade
Changshade shades are everything that shades and blinds are made out to be. We offer a full array of Cellular Shades, Roller Shades, Solar Screen Window Shades, Zebra Roller Shades, Horizontal Blinds, Portable Window Shades, Temporary Pleated Paper Shades, and more. Changshade supplies cord-free shades, corded shades, no-tools installation window shades, and custom window shades with innovative, superior commercial window treatments that set the standard for business environments.
People-focused Window Covering Design Experts
Our team of creative thinkers and people-focused innovators have rich experience in the shade industry. We hold 36 national patents and 6 international patents for window shades and sun control products. Here the customer is in the center and everything is done to have satisfied customers. We provide you with an economical solution that engineers, designers, and architects rely on for both your window coverings and your wallet.
If you are looking for a chic, smart, functional and high-end quality shade, this is the right brand for you to complete your rooms and doors. If you’ve never tried these blinds you are missing out in life. Join our family of over 20 million happy customers, and live the new classy and airy look to your windows with Changshade shades and blinds. We stand firmly behind our products and keep striving for the finest. Check back often for new blind designs and styles.
Changshade Solar Roller Shades
Changshade robust spring-loaded mechanism has passed 5,000 times usual lifting or pulling down tests for each shade and makes it easy to raise and lower the shade at whatever position. It retracts and extends smoothly and quietly with gentle force, and stays at whatever position you stop. Our spring-loaded mechanism will prolong the lifespan of the springs, avoid the rebound or sagging performance and simplify the mount of the shade. Economically replace your window coverings.
Light Filtering Sunscreen Fabric
Our solar screen window shade is made of thick and durable partially transparent sunscreen fabric (70% PVC and 30% Polyester). It resists moisture, water, fading, and heat. They are great for sun protection from the harsh UV rays. The constant color filters the sunlight nicely. They are soft to the touch, and edges are cut to perfection in a sealed edge which prevents fraying. Do not collect dust easily.
No Cord Required
Our upgraded robust spring-loaded mechanism creates a safer environment for homes with children and pets. It provides a clean, tangle-free look to the window. It is easy to raise or lower the shade at any position and will stay at whatever position you stop. Super lightweight for any age to put up and down to the desired height with the ergonomic and user-friendly plastic pull-down handle.
Types of Shades
ROL24WT72B
ROL24BG72B
ROL24GY72B
ROL24WT72A
ROL24BG72A
ROL24GY72A
Cord Type
Cordless
Cordless
Cordless
Cordless
Cordless
Cordless
Color
White
Beige
Gray
White
Beige
Gray
Size
24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H
24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H
24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H
24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H
24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H
24″W – 48″W available; up to 72″H
Material
70% PVC and 30% Polyester
70% PVC and 30% Polyester
70% PVC and 30% Polyester
Polyester & Silver Coating Backing
Polyester & Silver Coating Backing
Polyester & Silver Coating Backing
Shading Effect
Light Filtering
Light Filtering
Light Filtering
Blackout
Blackout
Blackout
UPGRADED CORDLESS DESIGN: The cord-free design provides a clean, tangle-free look to the window and creates a safer environment for children and pets; it will stay at whatever position you stop; the bottom aluminum bar is weighted and rigid so it hangs flat and prevents from wind blowing
PRIVACY & LIGHT FILTERING BLIND: Unique knitted breathable sunscreen fabric lets the desired amount of natural light and fresh air in and allow you to enjoy the outside view while still providing privacy; great for light filtering or sun protection from the harsh UV rays; the constant color filters the sunlight nicely
HIGH PERFORMANCE TECHNICAL SUNSCREEN FABRIC: Our roll-up shade is made of thick and durable partially transparent sunscreen fabric (70% PVC and 30% Polyester); the environmentally friendly material resists moisture, water, fading, and heat, and it is also easy to clean
EASY PULL AND SELF-RISING: Changshade robust spring-loaded mechanism has passed 5,000 times usual lifting or pulling down tests for each blind and makes it easy to raise and lower the blind evenly and smoothly back up every time; our roll-up mechanism prolongs the lifespan of the springs and simplifies the mount of the blind
HASSLE-FREE MOUNT: Installation brackets, mounting hardware, mounting video and instructions are provided for quick and easy inside or outside mount; it can be easily removed and still able to pull down the blind with ease; easy measurement and fitting; suitable for windows less than 72 inches